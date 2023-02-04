Hello, my name is Emman Javier and I am a co-author of "Weighting with Friends", a bi-weekly comic strip about the lifts and dips of healthy living.

My girlfriend and I included our favorite cheat meals and here are the best ones. Hope you'll like them! Let us know in the comments. You can check out more of our work by clicking on the links down below!

More info: twitter.com | Instagram | webtoons.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Anpan

Anpan

Report

9points
Emman Javier
POST
#2

Gelato

Gelato

Report

6points
Emman Javier
POST
#3

Pudding

Pudding

Report

5points
Emman Javier
POST
#4

Peanut Butter Cookies

Peanut Butter Cookies

Report

5points
Emman Javier
POST
#5

Kaisendon

Kaisendon

Report

5points
Emman Javier
POST
#6

Rosu And Salmon Katsu

Rosu And Salmon Katsu

Report

5points
Emman Javier
POST
#7

Crunch Wrap Supreme

Crunch Wrap Supreme

Report

5points
Emman Javier
POST
#8

Okonomiyaki

Okonomiyaki

Report

4points
Emman Javier
POST
#9

Chicken Katsu Curry

Chicken Katsu Curry

Report

3points
Emman Javier
POST
#10

Beef Curry

Beef Curry

Report

3points
Emman Javier
POST
#11

Omurice

Omurice

Report

2points
Emman Javier
POST
#12

Shoyu Ramen

Shoyu Ramen

Report

2points
Emman Javier
POST
#13

Beef Lasagna

Beef Lasagna

Report

2points
Emman Javier
POST
#14

Tempura

Tempura

Report

2points
Emman Javier
POST
#15

Pizza

Pizza

Report

2points
Emman Javier
POST
#16

Savarin Cake

Savarin Cake

Report

2points
Emman Javier
POST
#17

Chicken And Waffles

Chicken And Waffles

Report

2points
Emman Javier
POST
#18

Sinigang Na Hipon

Sinigang Na Hipon

Report

2points
Emman Javier
POST
#19

Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

Report

2points
Emman Javier
POST
#20

Hamburg

Hamburg

Report

1point
Emman Javier
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

Report

1point
Emman Javier
POST
#22

Premium Burger

Premium Burger

Report

1point
Emman Javier
POST
#23

English Breakfast

English Breakfast

Report

1point
Emman Javier
POST
#24

Nachos

Nachos

Report

1point
Emman Javier
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!