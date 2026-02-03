Chappell Roan’s Makeup Artist Finally Reveals The Truth Behind Her Controversial Grammys Dress

ADVERTISEMENT

Andrew Dahling, the makeup artist behind Chappell Roan’s viral 2026 Grammys look, has broken his silence following widespread backlash against the singer’s barely-there Mugler ensemble.

The dress, which featured fabric suspended from visible n**ple rings, caused almost instant outrage online.

Critics accused Roan of indulging in a tired trend of shock-based red carpet fashion, with some calling it “absolutely low class” and demanding award shows implement a stricter dress code.

Dahling has now come forward to defend the creation, saying it wasn’t provocative for provocation’s sake, but rooted in history.

Chappell Roan with dramatic makeup and red hair styled, highlighting her look at the controversial Grammys dress event.

Image credits: Brianna Bryson

“It’s a Mugler medieval fantasy for the carpet,” Dahling explained, referencing the late French fashion designer who helped pioneer fantasy-inspired and futuristic designs at runway shows, rising to fame in the 1980s and 1990s.

Chappell Roan with bold makeup and a sheer, artistic Grammys dress revealing body tattoos and gold accessories.

Image credits: John Shearer

With faux tattoos hand-placed across Roan’s skin, prosthetic n**ples integrated into the design, and sculptural jewelry anchoring the piece visually, the goal was to transform Roan into a kind of walking fresco.

“Once the tattoos came into play, everything became very medieval, but in a real way,” Dahling said. “It’s still fantasy and something otherworldly, but grounded.”

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Chappell Roan’s makeup artist and the controversy behind her Grammys dress.

Image credits: marv24099

Makeup artist applying cosmetics to Chappell Roan, preparing her look for the controversial Grammys dress event.

Image credits: 1800andrewdahling

Viewers, however, didn’t see it that way.

“Let’s hope this is the last event where we see this,” one viewer posted. “We don’t need to see your b**bs, ladies!” Another user said, “This makes Victoria’s Secret look demure and tasteful.”

Detractors saw in Roan’s look the latest entry in a growing trend of body-revealing red carpet fashion that’s been embraced by celebrities like Florence Pugh, Kristen Stewart, Bianca Censori, and Julia Fox.

Chappell Roan’s makeup artist applying lip liner during preparation for controversial Grammys dress appearance.

Image credits: 1800andrewdahling

While fashion insiders praised Roan’s Mugler gown for referencing the designer’s historic Jeu de Paume collection from 1998, viewers at home were largely unimpressed.

“These dresses aren’t empowering women,” a critic wrote. “They’re showing that these women are willing to do just about anything to be ‘remembered.’”

Dahling explain that the look, controversial as it might’ve been, was understated for Roan’s standards

Tweet from Chappell Roan's makeup artist praising the makeup choice behind her controversial Grammys dress.

Image credits: Lux_Bette

Chappell Roan wearing a unique dress at the Grammys, makeup artist reveals the truth behind the controversial outfit.

Image credits: Kevin Winter

But Dahling says the makeup team made a conscious decision to take a backseat. Roan, who often leans into dramatic, hyper-feminine glam, instead debuted a comparatively softer look crafted in partnership with MAC Cosmetics.

Makeup products and close-up of Chappell Roan's face showcasing makeup behind her controversial Grammys dress look.

Image credits: 1800andrewdahling

“There was so much going on – the tattoos, the prosthetic n**ples, all of it – but overall we wanted everything to feel cohesive,” Dahling explained. “We wanted to let other elements of the look shine.”

Dahling explained how he opted for a smokey, sultry eye lined with metallic liner to complement the jewelry. The lips were painted in what he called a “n*de-red.”

Chappell Roan with curly red hair and bold makeup, wearing a white dress and gold jewelry in an indoor setting.

Image credits: 1800andrewdahling

“This makeup may be a little underwhelming and unexpected for her fans who expect something extremely intense,” Dahling admitted. “But it was about honoring the history, the designer, and the direction Genesis [Webb, Roan’s stylist] created.”

Roan was nominated for two categories, but left the 2026 Grammys empty-handed

Roan didn’t stick to just one look during the evening. She returned later in a white gown with what Dahling described as a fresh glam concept that used lavender blush, dazzle shadows, and cool-toned drama.

The eyes were redefined using metallics in “strategic places” to enhance their shape.

“It’s giving drama, but in a very quick, cool-girl way,” Dahling said. “Cool tones, lots of cool tones – lavenders.”

Chappell Roan with dramatic makeup and curly hair, showcasing the artist's look behind her controversial Grammys dress.

Image credits: 1800andrewdahling

Roan had entered the night as a double nominee for The Subway, competing in two of the Grammys’ most prestigious categories: Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year.

However, by the end of the ceremony, she walked away empty handed. Despite the momentum behind her critically acclaimed track, it was her appearance, not her music, that dominated headlines.

Whether or not the “medieval fantasy” angle Roan’s team intended landed, many viewers simply weren’t buying it.

“These looks aren’t memorable. They’re pitiful,” one person wrote.

“I know modesty seems to be a thing of the past, but this is taking it way too far,” another added.

“Outstanding.” Roan’s fans celebrated the look online

Comment praising Chappell Roan's Grammy makeup look, calling her stunning and a goddess with many likes.

Comment praising Chappell Roan's makeup and henna body art, highlighting the artist behind her Grammys look.

Comment expressing support for Chappell Roan, mentioning resting Witch Face Syndrome, shown on social media platform.

Social media comment asking about lip product shades related to Chappell Roan's makeup artist and Grammys dress controversy.

Comment on Grammys dress with a skeptical emoji, reflecting opinions on Chappell Roan's controversial look.

Comment by Carla, makeup artist and digital creator, praising a makeup look related to Chappell Roan's controversial Grammys dress.

Comment from Lonnie Royval, BSN-RN student, mentioning a resemblance to Christina Aguilera in a social media reply.

Comment on social media expressing disappointment about the lack of decent music related to Chappell Roan's controversial Grammys dress.

Comment from user lady.icewing saying Beauty with sparkle emojis on a social media platform reply section.

Comment from user Les_4236 saying So good, with a profile picture of a person wearing a gray cap and holding a mustache prop.

Comment on social media post expressing admiration for Chappell Roan’s Grammys dress with emotion emoji.