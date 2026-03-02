César Awards Breaks Silence On Jim Carrey Conspiracy Theory As Drag Queen Claims He Posed As Him

ADVERTISEMENT

Jim Carrey’s appearance at the 2026 César Awards sparked a social media frenzy so extreme that a César Awards delegate has now come forward to quash the rumors.

The Canadian-American actor’s attendance at the 51st edition of the award ceremony, held in Paris on February 26, had netizens voicing that he did not look like his usual self at all.

Speculation got so intense that a drag performer, going by Alexis Stone, claimed it was he who was at the award show instead of Carrey.

“As someone who has watched him for 20+ years, this is 100% not him,” one user said, while another asked, “Who is this? Because it is definitely not Jim Carrey. The eyes are not even the same color.”

Seeing the chatter about Carrey’s appearance taking over the discussion of the ceremony itself, the César Awards were forced to issue a response.

The César Awards have broken the silence on Jim Carrey’s appearance speculation

Man in black suit speaking at César Awards podium with trophy, linked to Jim Carrey conspiracy theory and drag queen claim.

Image credits: Getty/Stephane Cardinale – Corbis

In an interview with Variety published today (March 2), Gregory Caulier, the general delegate of the CésarAwards, said the actor’s appearance at the ceremony, where he received the Lifetime Achievement Award succeeding Julia Roberts, was authentic.

Caulier called the rumors surrounding Carrey’s appearance a “non-issue” while divulging the long preparation that went into the actor’s tribute.

“Jim Carrey’s visit had been planned since this summer. From the outset, he was extremely touched by the Academy’s invitation,” Caulier began.

Attendees in formal wear walk the red carpet at the César Awards amid Jim Carrey conspiracy theory discussions.

Image credits: Getty/Francois Durand

“He worked on his speech in French for months, asking me about the exact pronunciation of certain words. He came with his partner, his daughter, his grandson, and two close friends and family members.

“His longtime publicist accompanied him. His old friend Michel Gondry, who has made a film and two series with him, was there, and they were delighted to see each other again,” the delegate said before adding, “I just remember his generosity, his kindness, his benevolence, his elegance.”

Tweet from Mint Chip reacting to César Awards breaking silence on Jim Carrey conspiracy theory, posted March 2, 2026.

Image credits: CMayerHQ

Two views of a white sculpted head bust related to Jim Carrey conspiracy theory linked to César Awards and drag queen claims.

Image credits: thealexisstone

In his speech, Carrey, per Variety, traced his ancestral roots back to France, revealing that “about 300 years ago, my great, great, great, great, great, great-grandfather, Marc-François Carré, was born in France, in Saint-Malo, before emigrating to Canada.”

Drag performer Alexis Stone claimed he attended the César Awards in Jim Carrey’s place, but netizens were skeptical

Alexis Stone took to Instagram on Sunday, March 1 to share a carousel of images: a close-up of Carrey’s face on the César Awards red carpet, a second image from inside the venue, and finally, for the big reveal, a hyper-realistic mask, complete with teeth and a wig, laid out on a table with the Eiffel Tower visible in the backdrop.

Side-by-side photos of Jim Carrey and drag queen fueling César Awards conspiracy theory claims.

Image credits: _TruthZone_

He captioned the upload, “Alexis Stone as Jim Carrey in Paris.”

Stone, who has impersonated showbiz figures like Jack Nicholson, Meryl Streep, Donatella Versace, Lana Del Rey, and even the historical painting The Mona Lisa in the past, was asked by one social media user to “show some footage of the process” of his claimed Jim Carrey conversion.

Realistic Jim Carrey mask and fake teeth on table, related to César Awards and drag queen conspiracy theory claims.

Image credits: thealexisstone

“That picture of the mask was made with ChatGPT, haha, who are they fooling?” a second said.

“I need to see behind the scenes before I believe this,” added a third.

Person wearing a realistic silicone mask, preparing to pose as Jim Carrey amid César Awards conspiracy theory claims.

Image credits: thealexisstone

“You and I both know that the mask is not going to look like Jim Carrey we saw recently. It is just someone riding off the virality of this whole thing because it fuels the existing conspiracy theories that make no sense,” noted a fourth.

“No face mask is good enough to look like an actual human being, especially on high-definition cameras,” the next said.

Some social media users defended Jim Carrey, calling his much-debated look a result of aging

Man in black suit holding César Awards trophy at ceremony, relating to Jim Carrey conspiracy theory and drag queen claims.

Image credits: Getty/Francois Durand

“Nothing about his stature, posture, responses, or movements is Jim,” a netizen wrote about Carrey’s César Awards appearance, while another asked, “Have we ever seen a cloned human being? Does it exist?”

“Calling Jim Carrey a clone because he looks different at 64 than he did in a green rubber mask thirty years ago is peak internet brain rot. Aging is not a conspiracy; it is just linear time,” one responded.

Screenshot of a tweet discussing a conspiracy theory about Jim Carrey and a drag queen impersonation claim.

Image credits: schmitteposter

“You all are so dramatic. Why can you not accept that someone grows up and changes?” another added.

“I promise you, when you turn 65, your face will also not look like it did when you were 32,” asserted a third, while a fourth remarked, “He is just getting older and has a little more fat on his body.”

“Wow, man, what is wrong with people? The guy grows his hair, and he is a clone now. How are we still here as a species?” a fifth commented.

Tweet from SnowballPumpfun responding to a Jim Carrey clone conspiracy theory amid César Awards discussion.

Image credits: SnowballPumpfun

Jim Carrey smiling at an event with a blurred background, linked to César Awards conspiracy theory discussion.

Image credits: Getty/Rich Fury

“Sometimes the only thing that is off is our expectation that celebrities stay frozen in time,” argued the next.

One tried to divert the conversation back to Carrey’s Lifetime Achievement Award and his acceptance speech, saying, “He was talking in depth about something instead of being funny, and that is all you noticed.”

Amid the fiasco, an old statement by a plastic surgeon claiming that Carrey may have gone under the knife has resurfaced

Split image of Jim Carrey showing two close-up facial expressions related to César Awards conspiracy theory and drag queen claims.

Image credits: RajivKondru

Dr. Millicent Rovelo, based in Beverly Hills, claimed in a 2024 interview with Radar Online that Carrey might have undergone blepharoplasty.

Blepharoplasty is a surgical procedure that removes excess skin and fat from the eyelids to prevent sagging and reduce a more mature appearance.

Jim Carrey at César Awards holding a golden trophy, addressing conspiracy theory claims in a formal black suit and bow tie.

Image credits: Getty/Aurore Marechal

The doctor was quoted as saying: “Carrey previously had a lot of excess skin of his upper eyelids hanging over the outer edges of the eyes. In the most recent video of him, you can see that the excess skin is removed, and that makes his eyes appear larger and rounder.”

It is noteworthy that Carrey has neither confirmed nor denied the observation.

“You conspiracy theorists sound insane,” a netizen expressed

Tweet by user Denisse discussing Jim Carrey conspiracy theory, referencing cloning and eyes in a social media reply.

Image credits: Dniiisse

Screenshot of a tweet denying belief in the Jim Carrey conspiracy theory amid César Awards drag queen claims.

Image credits: Purpcoba1n

Screenshot of a social media reply discussing Hollywood and people's reactions amid Jim Carrey conspiracy theory at César Awards.

Image credits: RickJrr87

Tweet discussing internet reactions to Jim Carrey clone conspiracy theory linked to César Awards controversy.

Image credits: SnowballPumpfun

Tweet discussing Jim Carrey conspiracy theory and drag queen claims, related to César Awards breaking silence.

Image credits: cynicaLboxes

Screenshot of a tweet replying to Variety, discussing Jim Carrey conspiracy theory with 45 likes and user Mariah.

Image credits: shesgotagripe

Tweet by Shashank Singh denying Jim Carrey clones and addressing conspiracy theory about drag queen impersonation.

Image credits: imShashankji

Tweet questioning Jim Carrey's silence on conspiracy theory as César Awards addresses related drag queen claim.

Image credits: mastersafara

Tweet from Britta NoSoup4Knowles commenting on fact-checking and Botox amid Jim Carrey conspiracy theory controversy.

Image credits: nosoup4knowles

Social media reply addressing Jim Carrey conspiracy theory and César Awards response to drag queen claim.

Image credits: ScooterScottUSA

Screenshot of a Twitter reply about makeup and plastic surgeries, related to César Awards and Jim Carrey conspiracy theory.

Image credits: JohnDrbe

Screenshot of a tweet questioning eye color, handedness, mannerisms, and voice related to Jim Carrey conspiracy theory.

Image credits: Nplet8

Tweet discussing Jim Carrey's altered face and its impact on his movie sequels amid César Awards conspiracy claims.

Image credits: StitchPool69

Tweet from user BillionaireInTransit replying to Variety about Jim Carrey conspiracy theory being debunked, posted March 2, 2026.

Image credits: Literarilybaby