Fulvio Alejandro Obregon is a graphic artist and illustrator who has gained recognition for his series of images entitled 'The 2080s, The past is the future'. The Colombian artist has brought the vibrant spirit of the '80s back to life by imagining how contemporary pop stars would look in an '80s style, and creating retro-wave covers for their albums. They are designed to be humorous, and Obregon even made up album names for the pop stars he chose, including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, and Drake.

Obregon, also known as Fulaleo, moved from Colombia to Melbourne, Australia, years ago to pursue his dream of becoming an artist. He has achieved success with his unique blend of nostalgia and creativity, and his '2080s' album covers have received positive feedback for their humorous and imaginative concept.

This time we would like to share with you the most recent covers created by Fulvio for the same series, but if you are curious to see his works previously posted on Bored Panda, you can click here.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | behance.net