Fulvio Alejandro Obregon is a graphic artist and illustrator who has gained recognition for his series of images entitled 'The 2080s, The past is the future'. The Colombian artist has brought the vibrant spirit of the '80s back to life by imagining how contemporary pop stars would look in an '80s style, and creating retro-wave covers for their albums. They are designed to be humorous, and Obregon even made up album names for the pop stars he chose, including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, and Drake.

Obregon, also known as Fulaleo, moved from Colombia to Melbourne, Australia, years ago to pursue his dream of becoming an artist. He has achieved success with his unique blend of nostalgia and creativity, and his '2080s' album covers have received positive feedback for their humorous and imaginative concept.

This time we would like to share with you the most recent covers created by Fulvio for the same series, but if you are curious to see his works previously posted on Bored Panda, you can click here.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | behance.net

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Billie Eilish "Sorry To Be So Charming"

Billie Eilish "Sorry To Be So Charming"

fulaleo Report

8points
POST
#2

Harry Styles "I Don’t Care About Your Age"

Harry Styles "I Don’t Care About Your Age"

fulaleo Report

8points
POST
#3

Miley Cyrus "This Isn’t Even My Final Form"

Miley Cyrus "This Isn’t Even My Final Form"

fulaleo Report

8points
POST
#4

Pharrell Williams "The Secret Of Youth"

Pharrell Williams "The Secret Of Youth"

fulaleo Report

7points
POST
#5

Jay-Z "From Hustler To Mogul”

Jay-Z "From Hustler To Mogul”

fulaleo Report

7points
POST
#6

Piso 21 & Black Eyed Peas "Mami"

Piso 21 & Black Eyed Peas "Mami"

fulaleo Report

6points
POST
#7

Kanye West " ‘Give Me Any Sh*t And I Will Sell It Successfully"

Kanye West " ‘Give Me Any Sh*t And I Will Sell It Successfully"

fulaleo Report

6points
POST
#8

Eminem “If You F**k With Me You’re F**king With The Best”

Eminem “If You F**k With Me You’re F**king With The Best”

Report

6points
Hidrėlėy
POST
#9

Travis Scott

Travis Scott

fulaleo Report

6points
POST
#10

Lady Gaga " There´s No One Like Me"

Lady Gaga " There´s No One Like Me"

fulaleo Report

4points
POST
#11

Ariana Grande "You Like My Hair? Ain´t Real. Thanks Cat!"

Ariana Grande "You Like My Hair? Ain´t Real. Thanks Cat!"

fulaleo Report

4points
POST
#12

Jonas Brothers "Cddl"

Jonas Brothers "Cddl"

fulaleo Report

4points
POST
#13

Snoop Dogg "Dodoubleleg"

Snoop Dogg "Dodoubleleg"

fulaleo Report

4points
POST
#14

J. Cole "My Personality Is A Mystery"

J. Cole "My Personality Is A Mystery"

fulaleo Report

3points
POST
#15

Snoop Dogg "Let´s Do That Feat"

Snoop Dogg "Let´s Do That Feat"

fulaleo Report

2points
POST
#16

Gorillaz “We Are More Real Than Many Icons Outside”

Gorillaz “We Are More Real Than Many Icons Outside”

fulaleo Report

1point
POST
#17

Bad Bunny "Ustedes Yo No Me Alcanzan"

Bad Bunny "Ustedes Yo No Me Alcanzan"

fulaleo Report

1point
POST
#18

Fun City "Bright Light Bright Light"

Fun City "Bright Light Bright Light"

fulaleo Report

0points
POST
#19

Frank Ocean "I Do Whatever I Want"

Frank Ocean "I Do Whatever I Want"

fulaleo Report

0points
POST
#20

Tyler The Creator “Don’t Be Afraid Of My Evolution”

Tyler The Creator “Don’t Be Afraid Of My Evolution”

fulaleo Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Mac Miller "Don’t Cry Because It’s Over; Smile Because It Happened"

Mac Miller "Don’t Cry Because It’s Over; Smile Because It Happened"

fulaleo Report

0points
POST
#22

Kid Cudi “Humming Is My Power To Save Lives”

Kid Cudi “Humming Is My Power To Save Lives”

fulaleo Report

0points
POST
#23

Shania Twain "Any Man Of Mine"

Shania Twain "Any Man Of Mine"

fulaleo Report

0points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!