Happy birthday to Alexandra Daddario , Lauren Graham , and Jhené Aiko ! March 16 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actress Alexandra Daddario, 40 With a captivating screen presence, American actress Alexandra Daddario is renowned for roles blending intensity with charm. She is best known for her portrayal of Annabeth Chase in the Percy Jackson film series. Daddario also earned critical acclaim and an Emmy nomination for her work in the HBO series The White Lotus.



Little-known fact: Alexandra Daddario studied the Meisner acting technique for several years to hone her craft.

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#2 Actress and Producer Lauren Graham, 59 An American actress and author with a distinctive comedic style, Lauren Graham captivated audiences as Lorelai Gilmore on Gilmore Girls and as Sarah Braverman on Parenthood. Beyond her celebrated acting career, she has also achieved recognition as a successful writer, publishing several bestselling books.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career, Lauren Graham worked doing publicity appearances as Striker, the dog mascot for the 1994 FIFA World Cup.

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#3 Singer-Songwriter and Rapper Jhené Aiko, 38 Renowned for her ethereal R&B sound, American singer-songwriter Jhené Aiko has captivated audiences with her introspective lyrics and distinctive vocal style. Aiko’s third studio album, Chilombo, garnered three Grammy Award nominations, including Album of the Year, affirming her artistic impact. She has also launched a self-care brand and a music imprint.



Little-known fact: Jhené Aiko was held at gunpoint at the age of five.

#4 Rapper and Actor Flavor Flav, 67 An American rapper and television personality, Flavor Flav rose to prominence as the energetic hype man for the iconic group Public Enemy. He later captured audiences on hit reality shows like "Flavor of Love," showcasing his unique personality.

Drayton has received six Grammy Award nominations with Public Enemy and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.



Little-known fact: Before his music career, Flavor Flav was a musical prodigy who taught himself to play the piano, drums, guitar, and could play up to 15 different instruments.

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#5 Singer-Songwriter and Guitarist Nancy Wilson, 72 An American singer and actress, Nancy Wilson crafted a five-decade career with her versatile jazz, R&B, and pop interpretations. Wilson's extensive discography includes over 70 albums and three Grammy Awards. She also hosted The Nancy Wilson Show, an Emmy-winning television series.



Little-known fact: Nancy Wilson initially pursued a teaching degree at Central State University before fully committing to her iconic music career.

#6 Actor and Singer Victor Garber, 77 A Canadian actor and singer, Victor Garber has charmed audiences with his versatile performances across Broadway, film, and television for decades. He is widely recognized for his roles in the series Alias and the blockbuster film Titanic.



Little-known fact: He took an online course to officiate the wedding of his Alias co-star Jennifer Garner to Ben Affleck.

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#7 Actor Alan Tudyk, 55 An American actor and voice actor, Alan Tudyk brings a unique blend of comedic timing and dramatic depth to his extensive film and television work. He is widely recognized for his roles in Firefly and as a staple voice talent in many Disney animated features. Tudyk continues to engage audiences with his distinctive characters.



Little-known fact: Before embarking on his acting career, Alan Tudyk briefly pursued stand-up comedy but quit after receiving a death threat from an angry audience member.

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#8 Director and Producer Gore Verbinski, 62 An American film director, screenwriter, and producer, Gore Verbinski is celebrated for his imaginative storytelling across diverse genres. He gained widespread recognition for directing the massively successful Pirates of the Caribbean film series and the critically acclaimed animated Western Rango, for which he won an Academy Award.



Little-known fact: As a teenager, Gore Verbinski once sold his beloved punk rock guitar to purchase his first Super 8mm film camera.

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#9 Rapper Danny Brown, 45 An American rapper, songwriter, actor, and podcaster, Danny Brown rose to prominence with his distinctive high-pitched vocal delivery and experimental hip-hop style. He gained critical acclaim for his 2011 mixtape XXX and subsequent albums like Atrocity Exhibition, solidifying his unique artistic voice. Brown also hosts a popular podcast, expanding his influence beyond music.



Little-known fact: Danny Brown almost signed with 50 Cent’s G-Unit, but the deal fell through because 50 Cent disliked his tight jeans.

#10 Bassist Wolfgang Van Halen, 35 An American musician, singer, and songwriter, Wolfgang William Van Halen has established himself as a formidable talent beyond his rock and roll pedigree. He is celebrated for his multi-instrumental prowess and profound songwriting, notably demonstrated in his solo project, Mammoth WVH. His debut album, Mammoth WVH, earned a Grammy Award nomination, further cementing his artistic independence.



Little-known fact: Wolfgang Van Halen's father, Eddie Van Halen, wrote the instrumental track "316" on Van Halen's 1991 album For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge in honor of his son's birthday.

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