Who Is Victor Garber? Victor Jay Garber is a Canadian actor and singer, celebrated for his suave demeanor and versatile performances across stage and screen. His work often transforms complex characters into compelling narratives. He gained significant public attention playing Thomas Andrews in the blockbuster film Titanic, a role that brought his nuanced acting to a global audience. Garber’s portrayal earned widespread critical acclaim.

Full Name Victor Jay Garber Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Married to Rainer Andreesen Net Worth $5 million Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Russian Jewish Education Ryerson Elementary School, London Central Secondary School, University of Toronto, HB Studio Father Joseph Garber Mother Bessie Hope Wolf Siblings Nathan Garber, Alisa Garber

Early Life and Education Victor Jay Garber grew up in London, Ontario, with his father, Joseph Garber, and his mother, Bessie Hope Wolf, an actress and singer. His childhood home fostered an early appreciation for the performing arts. He attended Ryerson Elementary School and London Central Secondary School, later studying at the University of Toronto. Garber further honed his craft with acting lessons at HB Studio in New York.

Notable Relationships Victor Jay Garber has been in a long-term relationship with Canadian artist and model Rainer Andreesen since 2000. The couple privately married in Canada in October 2015. Garber has no children, and he and Andreesen reside mainly in Greenwich Village, New York, maintaining a private personal life.

Career Highlights Victor Jay Garber’s prolific career includes his iconic role as Jack Bristow in the ABC series Alias, which garnered him three Emmy nominations. He also delivered a memorable performance as Thomas Andrews in the critically acclaimed film Titanic. Earlier in his career, Garber was the lead singer of the folk group The Sugar Shoppe, which had a Canadian Top 40 hit with their rendition of “Canada.” The band performed on The Ed Sullivan Show before disbanding. To date, Garber has received four Tony Award nominations for his extensive work on Broadway, further solidifying his distinguished presence in the theater world.