Victor Garber wearing glasses and a black coat, smiling at an outdoor event showcasing career highlights.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Victor Garber

Born

March 16, 1949

Died
Birthplace

London, Ontario, Canada

Age

77 Years Old

Horoscope

Pisces

Who Is Victor Garber?

Victor Jay Garber is a Canadian actor and singer, celebrated for his suave demeanor and versatile performances across stage and screen. His work often transforms complex characters into compelling narratives.

He gained significant public attention playing Thomas Andrews in the blockbuster film Titanic, a role that brought his nuanced acting to a global audience. Garber’s portrayal earned widespread critical acclaim.

Full NameVictor Jay Garber
GenderMale
Height6 feet 1 inch (185 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried to Rainer Andreesen
Net Worth$5 million
NationalityCanadian
EthnicityRussian Jewish
EducationRyerson Elementary School, London Central Secondary School, University of Toronto, HB Studio
FatherJoseph Garber
MotherBessie Hope Wolf
SiblingsNathan Garber, Alisa Garber

Early Life and Education

Victor Jay Garber grew up in London, Ontario, with his father, Joseph Garber, and his mother, Bessie Hope Wolf, an actress and singer. His childhood home fostered an early appreciation for the performing arts.

He attended Ryerson Elementary School and London Central Secondary School, later studying at the University of Toronto. Garber further honed his craft with acting lessons at HB Studio in New York.

Notable Relationships

Victor Jay Garber has been in a long-term relationship with Canadian artist and model Rainer Andreesen since 2000. The couple privately married in Canada in October 2015.

Garber has no children, and he and Andreesen reside mainly in Greenwich Village, New York, maintaining a private personal life.

Career Highlights

Victor Jay Garber’s prolific career includes his iconic role as Jack Bristow in the ABC series Alias, which garnered him three Emmy nominations. He also delivered a memorable performance as Thomas Andrews in the critically acclaimed film Titanic.

Earlier in his career, Garber was the lead singer of the folk group The Sugar Shoppe, which had a Canadian Top 40 hit with their rendition of “Canada.” The band performed on The Ed Sullivan Show before disbanding.

To date, Garber has received four Tony Award nominations for his extensive work on Broadway, further solidifying his distinguished presence in the theater world.

Signature Quote

“The stage is where I feel most comfortable, and I miss it all the time.”

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