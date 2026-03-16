Flavor Flav: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Flavor Flav
March 16, 1959
Roosevelt, New York, US
67 Years Old
Pisces
Who Is Flavor Flav?
William Jonathan Drayton Jr. is an American rapper and television personality, instantly recognizable for his signature oversized clock worn around his neck. His flamboyant stage presence and unique ad-libs became integral to the groundbreaking sound of hip-hop.
He first burst into the public eye as the hype man for Public Enemy, a group known for its politically charged lyrics and innovative beats. Drayton’s later ventures into reality television, especially “Flavor of Love,” introduced his eccentric charm to new audiences.
|Full Name
|William Jonathan Drayton Jr.
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|5 feet 6 inches (168 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Net Worth
|$2 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African American
|Education
|Freeport High School, Adelphi University, Culinary School
|Father
|William Drayton Sr.
|Mother
|Anna Drayton
|Siblings
|Steven Drayton, Jean Drayton
|Kids
|William Drayton III, Dazyna Drayton, Karren Drayton, Quanah Drayton, Shanique Drayton, Iyanna Drayton, Kayla Drayton, Karma Drayton, Jordan Drayton
Early Life and Education
Born and raised in Roosevelt, New York, William Jonathan Drayton Jr. was immersed in music from a young age. His father, William Drayton Sr., owned a local restaurant, while Drayton himself showed early musical aptitude, teaching himself piano, drums, and guitar.
He attended Freeport High School and later enrolled at Adelphi University, where he connected with Carlton Ridenhour, who would become Chuck D. Before music, Drayton also briefly pursued culinary school to become a chef.
Notable Relationships
Flavor Flav has navigated a series of high-profile relationships throughout his time in the spotlight, some of which played out on reality television. He shares children with several partners, including Karen Ross and Angie Parker.
He is currently married to Elizabeth Trujillo, with whom he has a son named Karma. Drayton also has a son named Jordan with Kate Gammell.
Career Highlights
Flavor Flav first achieved widespread recognition as a founding member and hype man for the seminal hip-hop group Public Enemy. Their critically acclaimed albums like Yo! Bum Rush the Show and Fear of a Black Planet cemented their status, earning them six Grammy Award nominations.
His career expanded significantly through reality television, where he captivated millions on shows such as The Surreal Life, Strange Love, and the highly successful dating series “Flavor of Love.” This pivot broadened his cultural influence beyond music.
Drayton’s contributions to music were honored with an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013, and Public Enemy received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020.
Signature Quote
“Time is the greatest currency, but unlike money, you can never earn more of it. Spend it wisely.”
See Also
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