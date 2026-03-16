Who Is Flavor Flav? William Jonathan Drayton Jr. is an American rapper and television personality, instantly recognizable for his signature oversized clock worn around his neck. His flamboyant stage presence and unique ad-libs became integral to the groundbreaking sound of hip-hop. He first burst into the public eye as the hype man for Public Enemy, a group known for its politically charged lyrics and innovative beats. Drayton’s later ventures into reality television, especially “Flavor of Love,” introduced his eccentric charm to new audiences.

Full Name William Jonathan Drayton Jr. Gender Male Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Freeport High School, Adelphi University, Culinary School Father William Drayton Sr. Mother Anna Drayton Siblings Steven Drayton, Jean Drayton Kids William Drayton III, Dazyna Drayton, Karren Drayton, Quanah Drayton, Shanique Drayton, Iyanna Drayton, Kayla Drayton, Karma Drayton, Jordan Drayton

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Roosevelt, New York, William Jonathan Drayton Jr. was immersed in music from a young age. His father, William Drayton Sr., owned a local restaurant, while Drayton himself showed early musical aptitude, teaching himself piano, drums, and guitar. He attended Freeport High School and later enrolled at Adelphi University, where he connected with Carlton Ridenhour, who would become Chuck D. Before music, Drayton also briefly pursued culinary school to become a chef.

Notable Relationships Flavor Flav has navigated a series of high-profile relationships throughout his time in the spotlight, some of which played out on reality television. He shares children with several partners, including Karen Ross and Angie Parker. He is currently married to Elizabeth Trujillo, with whom he has a son named Karma. Drayton also has a son named Jordan with Kate Gammell.

Career Highlights Flavor Flav first achieved widespread recognition as a founding member and hype man for the seminal hip-hop group Public Enemy. Their critically acclaimed albums like Yo! Bum Rush the Show and Fear of a Black Planet cemented their status, earning them six Grammy Award nominations. His career expanded significantly through reality television, where he captivated millions on shows such as The Surreal Life, Strange Love, and the highly successful dating series “Flavor of Love.” This pivot broadened his cultural influence beyond music. Drayton’s contributions to music were honored with an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013, and Public Enemy received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020.