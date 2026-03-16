Who Is Jhené Aiko? Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo is an American R&B singer and songwriter, celebrated for her ethereal vocals and confessional lyricism. Her distinctive sound blends neo-soul with introspective narratives, captivating listeners across the globe. She first gained widespread attention with her 2013 single “The Worst,” which became a platinum-certified hit and established her unique voice in contemporary R&B. Her music often explores themes of love, loss, and self-discovery.

Full Name Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) Relationship Status Partnered Net Worth $6 million Nationality American Ethnicity Japanese, Spanish, Dominican, African American, Native American, German Jewish Education West Los Angeles College Father Dr. Karamo Chilombo Mother Christina Yamamoto Siblings Mila J, Miyoko Kids Namiko Love Browner, Noah Hasani

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Los Angeles, California, Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo’s musical inclinations emerged early. Her parents, Dr. Karamo Chilombo and Christina Yamamoto, nurtured a diverse household that influenced her artistic path. Aiko was homeschooled until high school and later attended West Los Angeles College, balancing her education with an evolving passion for music that would soon lead to her professional career.

Notable Relationships Aiko is currently partnered with rapper Big Sean, with whom she has a son. Their relationship, which began in 2016, evolved from a long-standing friendship and musical collaborations. She was previously married to producer Dot da Genius from 2014 to 2017. Aiko also shares a daughter, Namiko Love Browner, with her former partner, singer O’Ryan.

Career Highlights Jhené Aiko’s soulful discography includes three studio albums, all met with critical and commercial success. Her 2020 album Chilombo earned three Grammy Award nominations, including Album of the Year, solidifying her status. Beyond her albums, Aiko’s 2013 single “The Worst” achieved platinum certification, marking a significant early career milestone. She has also launched her own imprint, Allel Sound, in collaboration with Def Jam Records.