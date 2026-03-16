Who Is Alexandra Daddario? Alexandra Anna Daddario is an American actress with a captivating screen presence and piercing blue eyes. Her work often blends intensity with understated humor. She achieved widespread recognition portraying Annabeth Chase in the Percy Jackson film series, capturing the essence of the beloved demigod character. This early success set the stage for her diverse roles.

Full Name Alexandra Anna Daddario Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Separated Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity Italian, English, Irish, Slovak, German American Education Brearley School, Professional Children’s School, Marymount Manhattan College Father Richard Daddario Mother Christina Daddario Siblings Matthew Daddario, Catharine Daddario Kids 1 child

Early Life and Education Born into a family of lawyers in New York City, Alexandra Anna Daddario was the eldest child of Christina and Richard Daddario. Her upbringing instilled a strong work ethic. She attended both the Brearley School and the Professional Children’s School, where her early interest in acting began to flourish. Daddario later enrolled at Marymount Manhattan College before dedicating herself full-time to her acting career.

Notable Relationships Currently separated from producer Andrew Form, Alexandra Daddario had previously announced their engagement in December 2021 and married him in June 2022. Daddario and Form welcomed their first child in October 2024 and are committed to co-parenting. Prior to this, Daddario was notably engaged to actor Logan Lerman.

Career Highlights Alexandra Daddario’s acting career boasts a range of memorable performances, including her acclaimed role in the first season of the HBO series The White Lotus. This brought her critical praise and an Emmy Award nomination. Her filmography also includes impactful roles in blockbusters such as San Andreas and Baywatch, alongside her breakthrough as Annabeth Chase in the Percy Jackson film series. Daddario has also ventured into production, notably for the film We Summon the Darkness.