Who Is Nancy Wilson? Nancy Sue Wilson was an American singer and actress, recognized for her versatile interpretations across jazz, R&B, and pop. Her captivating stage presence earned her the esteemed title of “song stylist” throughout a five-decade career. Her breakout moment arrived in the early 1960s with hits like the Grammy-winning single “How Glad I Am,” which cemented her unique vocal blend. Wilson’s sophisticated approach resonated with diverse audiences globally.

Full Name Nancy Sue Wilson Gender Female Relationship Status Widowed Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education West High School, Central State University Father Olden Wilson Mother Lillian Ryan Kids Kenneth Dennis Jr., Samantha Burton, Sheryl Burton

Early Life and Education Born in Chillicothe, Ohio, Nancy Wilson developed her singing talent early in church choirs, influenced by her iron foundry worker father, Olden Wilson, and mother, Lillian Ryan. She quickly found her voice by performing locally. She attended West High School in Columbus, Ohio, where a talent contest win led to her own local television show, Skyline Melodies. Though she enrolled at Central State University, she left to pursue her music career full-time in 1956.

Notable Relationships Nancy Sue Wilson was married twice, first to drummer Kenny Dennis in 1960, a union that lasted ten years. Later, she married Presbyterian minister Reverend Wiley Burton in 1974, a relationship that endured until his passing in 2008. Wilson shared a son, Kenneth Dennis Jr., with her first husband. With Wiley Burton, she had a daughter, Samantha, and adopted another daughter, Sheryl.

Career Highlights Nancy Sue Wilson’s musical journey saw her record over 70 albums, a remarkable output that yielded three Grammy Awards. Her album *How Glad I Am* notably earned her a Grammy for Best Rhythm & Blues Recording in 1965. Beyond her vocal artistry, Wilson launched The Nancy Wilson Show on NBC, winning an Emmy Award for the 1967-1968 season. She also hosted NPR’s Jazz Profiles, a critically acclaimed series that ran from 1996 to 2005. She received the NEA Jazz Masters Fellowship in 2004, the highest US government honor for jazz musicians, cementing Wilson’s status as a jazz icon.