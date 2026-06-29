Happy birthday to Camila Mendes , Nicole Scherzinger , and Colin Jost ! June 29 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Actress and Model Camila Mendes, 32 American actress and producer Camila Mendes gained widespread recognition for her role as Veronica Lodge on the popular series Riverdale. She seamlessly transitioned to film, appearing in projects like Do Revenge and the romantic comedy Música, also co-founding the production company Honor Role.



Little-known fact: She moved sixteen times across the Southern US during her childhood due to her father's job and her parents' divorce.

RELATED:

#2 American Singer-Songwriter, Dancer, and Actress Nicole Scherzinger, 48 An American singer, actress, and television personality, Nicole Scherzinger gained widespread fame as the powerful lead vocalist of The Pussycat Dolls. She later transitioned to a successful solo career and became a popular judge on prominent talent shows. Scherzinger's theatrical performances, particularly in "Sunset Boulevard," have also earned her major awards.



Little-known fact: Nicole Scherzinger was once offered a spot in The Black Eyed Peas but was unable to join due to her contract with her first girl group, Eden's Crush.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 American Comedian Colin Jost, 44 An American comedian, writer, and actor, Colin Jost is widely recognized for his tenure on NBC’s Saturday Night Live. He serves as a co-anchor for the show’s popular “Weekend Update” segment and holds the record for most appearances in that role. Jost also published the New York Times Best Seller, A Very Punchable Face: A Memoir.



Little-known fact: Before his comedy career, Colin Jost worked as a reporter and copy editor for the Staten Island Advance.

#4 American Actor Gary Busey, 82 An American actor known for his intense screen presence, Gary Busey rose to fame with his breakthrough performance as Buddy Holly. He later appeared in popular films like Lethal Weapon and Under Siege, showcasing a raw, unpredictable energy.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career, William Gary Busey spent his early years learning to be a bull rider in Goose Creek, Texas.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 American Actress Lily Rabe, 44 Renowned for her chameleon-like acting, American actress and producer Lily Rabe has captivated audiences across film, television, and the stage. Her talent shines through her varied roles, particularly in the acclaimed American Horror Story series. Rabe earned a Tony Award nomination for her compelling performance in the Broadway revival of The Merchant of Venice.



Little-known fact: Lily Rabe made her screen debut alongside her real-life mother, Jill Clayburgh, in the 2001 film Never Again.

#6 American Actress and Singer Melora Hardin, 59 Recognized for her distinctive blend of dramatic and comedic talent, American actress Melora Hardin brings depth to every role. Beyond her iconic television characters, she has showcased her vocal prowess in several albums and directed film projects.



Little-known fact: Melora Hardin was initially cast as Jennifer Parker in Back to the Future but was deemed too tall for Michael J Fox.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 American Actor Lance Barber, 53 An American actor known for his versatile comedic performances, Lance Barber gained widespread recognition playing George Cooper Sr. in the hit CBS series Young Sheldon. His earlier work included a memorable role in the HBO sitcom The Comeback. Barber has also made numerous guest appearances across popular television shows, showcasing his range and comedic timing.



Little-known fact: Lance Barber famously played two different characters within The Big Bang Theory universe, first appearing as Leonard's high school bully Jimmy Speckerman before becoming George Cooper Sr. in Young Sheldon.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 American Musician Sam Farrar, 48 American musician Samuel John Farrar rose to prominence as the bassist for Phantom Planet, gaining fame when their song "California" was featured in The O.C. He later became a multi-instrumentalist for Maroon 5, contributing to their albums and live performances. Sam Farrar is also a respected songwriter and producer.



Little-known fact: Parallel to his music career, Samuel Farrar has pursued visual art, often creating layered compositions using mediums like ink and acrylic on maps.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Canadian Actor Luke Kirby, 48 Renowned for his captivating performances, Canadian-American actor Luke Farrell Kirby has built an impressive career across stage and screen. His Emmy-winning portrayal of Lenny Bruce in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel earned him critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase. Kirby continues to take on diverse and challenging roles, showcasing his profound talent.



Little-known fact: Luke Kirby developed an early interest in woodworking, finding gratification in creating tangible pieces.

#10 New Zealand Comedian, Actor, Musician, Songwriter, and Producer Bret Mckenzie, 50 Known for his distinct comedic timing and musical prowess, Bret McKenzie is a New Zealander musician, comedian, and actor. He gained widespread acclaim as half of the Grammy Award-winning duo Flight of the Conchords. McKenzie later secured an Academy Award for his songwriting in The Muppets movie, showcasing his diverse talents.



Little-known fact: He wanted to be a ballet dancer as a child, learning from his mother who was a ballet teacher.

ADVERTISEMENT