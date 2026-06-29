Who Is Melora Hardin? Melora Hardin is an American actress, singer, and director, recognized for her versatile performances across television, film, and Broadway. Her career spans decades, showcasing a unique blend of comedic timing and dramatic depth. Hardin’s breakout role as Jan Levinson on NBC’s The Office captivated audiences, defining her as a memorable presence in contemporary comedy. This role firmly established her widespread public recognition.

Full Name Melora Diane Hardin Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Education Sarah Lawrence College Father Jerry Hardin Mother Diane Hardin Siblings Shawn Hardin Kids Rory Jackson, Piper Jackson

Early Life and Education Born in Houston, Texas, Melora Hardin grew up immersed in the entertainment world, as both her father, Jerry Hardin, and mother, Diane Hardin, were actors. The family moved to San Francisco when she was five years old. She later attended Patrick Henry Junior High School and Ulysses S. Grant High School in the San Fernando Valley. Hardin further honed her craft at Sarah Lawrence College, pursuing a comprehensive education in the arts.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc has defined Melora Hardin’s personal life, notably her marriage to actor Gildart Jackson since 1997. Their enduring partnership has been a steady presence in her public narrative. Hardin and Jackson share two daughters, Rory Jackson and Piper Jackson. The family has even collaborated on film projects, highlighting their close-knit bond.

Career Highlights Melora Hardin is widely known for her roles as Jan Levinson in NBC’s The Office and Trudy Monk on USA Network’s Monk, captivating audiences with her nuanced portrayals. She also garnered critical acclaim for her work as Jacqueline Carlyle in five seasons of The Bold Type. Beyond acting, Hardin has expanded her creative reach by directing the independent feature film You, a family passion project, and episodes of The Bold Type. She has also released three albums, showcasing her musical talents. Her talent earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for Transparent and a Screen Actors Guild Award as part of The Office ensemble, cementing Hardin as a versatile fixture in entertainment.