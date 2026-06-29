Who Is Colin Jost? Colin Kelly Jost is an American comedian, writer, and actor known for his sharp wit and observational humor on screen and stage. His comedic style often blends political satire with personal anecdotes. He first gained widespread public attention as co-anchor of Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” in 2014. This role cemented his place as a prominent voice in late-night comedy.

Full Name Colin Kelly Jost Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (179 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $12 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Regis High School, Harvard University Father Daniel A. Jost Mother Kerry J. Kelly Siblings Casey Jost Kids Cosmo Jost

Early Life and Education Growing up in the Grymes Hill neighborhood of Staten Island, Colin Jost was raised in a Catholic household. His mother, Kerry J. Kelly, served as chief medical officer for the New York City Fire Department, while his father, Daniel A. Jost, was a teacher. Jost attended Regis High School in Manhattan, commuting daily from Staten Island, and later graduated from Harvard University in 2004 with a degree in history and literature. At Harvard, he was president of The Harvard Lampoon, which fostered his early comedic talents.

Notable Relationships Colin Jost is married to acclaimed actress Scarlett Johansson, having tied the knot in October 2020 at their New York home. They began their relationship in May 2017 after meeting on the set of Saturday Night Live. The couple welcomed their son, Cosmo Jost, in August 2021. Jost also has a stepdaughter, Rose Dauriac, from Johansson’s previous marriage.

Career Highlights Colin Jost’s breakthrough came as a staff writer for Saturday Night Live in 2005, eventually becoming a co-head writer and then co-anchor of “Weekend Update” in 2014. He holds the record for the longest-serving “Weekend Update” anchor, surpassing 155 appearances. Beyond SNL, Jost authored the New York Times Best Seller, A Very Punchable Face: A Memoir, in 2020. He also hosted the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in April 2024 and Pop Culture Jeopardy! for Amazon Prime Video. His extensive work on Saturday Night Live has earned him two Primetime Emmy Awards and multiple Writers Guild of America Awards.