Who Is Nicole Scherzinger? Nicole Scherzinger is an American singer, actress, and television personality known for her powerful vocal talent. She has captivated audiences globally with her dynamic stage presence and versatile performing skills. Her breakout moment arrived as the lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls, an R&B and pop group that achieved massive international success. The group’s debut single “Don’t Cha” became an instant hit, quickly solidifying Scherzinger’s status as a global pop icon.

Full Name Nicole Scherzinger Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Engaged Net Worth $14 million Nationality American Ethnicity Filipino, Native Hawaiian, Russian, Ukrainian American Education Youth Performing Arts School, Wright State University Father Alfonso Valiente Mother Rosemary Elikolani Siblings Keala Scherzinger

Early Life and Education Born Nicole Prascovia Elikolani Valiente on June 29, 1978, in Honolulu, Hawaii, Nicole Scherzinger later moved to Louisville, Kentucky, where she was raised. Her mother, Rosemary, and stepfather, Gary Scherzinger, encouraged her artistic pursuits despite the family’s modest financial background. She attended the Youth Performing Arts School at duPont Manual High School, excelling in theater. Scherzinger later studied musical theater at Wright State University before leaving to pursue her burgeoning music career.

Notable Relationships Currently, Nicole Scherzinger is engaged to former rugby player Thom Evans; the couple announced their engagement in June 2023. Earlier in her career, Scherzinger was in a high-profile, long-term relationship with Formula 1 racer Lewis Hamilton. She does not have any children, though she has openly expressed her desire to start a family.

Career Highlights Nicole Scherzinger rose to global fame as the lead singer of the R&B and pop group The Pussycat Dolls, selling over 55 million records worldwide with hit singles like “Don’t Cha” and “Buttons.” Beyond music, Scherzinger expanded her career as a television personality, serving as a judge on shows like The X Factor and a panelist on The Masked Singer. She also showcased her acting talent in films such as Disney’s “Moana” and “Men in Black 3.” Most recently, Scherzinger earned critical acclaim, winning a Laurence Olivier Award in 2024 and a Tony Award in 2025 for Best Actress in a Musical for her starring role as Norma Desmond in the West End and Broadway revivals of “Sunset Boulevard.”