Nicole Scherzinger smiling with hair pulled back, wearing statement earrings and a patterned top, highlighting her career.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Nicole Scherzinger

Born

June 29, 1978

Died
Birthplace

Honolulu, Hawaii, US

Age

48 Years Old

Horoscope

Cancer

Who Is Nicole Scherzinger?

Nicole Scherzinger is an American singer, actress, and television personality known for her powerful vocal talent. She has captivated audiences globally with her dynamic stage presence and versatile performing skills.

Her breakout moment arrived as the lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls, an R&B and pop group that achieved massive international success. The group’s debut single “Don’t Cha” became an instant hit, quickly solidifying Scherzinger’s status as a global pop icon.

Full NameNicole Scherzinger
GenderFemale
Height5 feet 5 inches (165 cm)
Relationship StatusEngaged
Net Worth$14 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityFilipino, Native Hawaiian, Russian, Ukrainian American
EducationYouth Performing Arts School, Wright State University
FatherAlfonso Valiente
MotherRosemary Elikolani
SiblingsKeala Scherzinger

Early Life and Education

Born Nicole Prascovia Elikolani Valiente on June 29, 1978, in Honolulu, Hawaii, Nicole Scherzinger later moved to Louisville, Kentucky, where she was raised. Her mother, Rosemary, and stepfather, Gary Scherzinger, encouraged her artistic pursuits despite the family’s modest financial background.

She attended the Youth Performing Arts School at duPont Manual High School, excelling in theater. Scherzinger later studied musical theater at Wright State University before leaving to pursue her burgeoning music career.

Notable Relationships

Currently, Nicole Scherzinger is engaged to former rugby player Thom Evans; the couple announced their engagement in June 2023.

Earlier in her career, Scherzinger was in a high-profile, long-term relationship with Formula 1 racer Lewis Hamilton. She does not have any children, though she has openly expressed her desire to start a family.

Career Highlights

Nicole Scherzinger rose to global fame as the lead singer of the R&B and pop group The Pussycat Dolls, selling over 55 million records worldwide with hit singles like “Don’t Cha” and “Buttons.”

Beyond music, Scherzinger expanded her career as a television personality, serving as a judge on shows like The X Factor and a panelist on The Masked Singer. She also showcased her acting talent in films such as Disney’s “Moana” and “Men in Black 3.”

Most recently, Scherzinger earned critical acclaim, winning a Laurence Olivier Award in 2024 and a Tony Award in 2025 for Best Actress in a Musical for her starring role as Norma Desmond in the West End and Broadway revivals of “Sunset Boulevard.”

Signature Quote

“Confidence comes with maturity, being more accepting of yourself.”

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