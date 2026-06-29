Camila Mendes: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Camila Mendes
June 29, 1994
Charlottesville, Virginia, US
32 Years Old
Cancer
Who Is Camila Mendes?
American actress Camila Carraro Mendes possesses a captivating on-screen presence and dynamic versatility across genres. Her engaging performances often blend wit with emotional depth.
She burst into the public eye portraying the sharp-tongued Veronica Lodge in The CW’s teen drama Riverdale. This breakout role swiftly earned her a Teen Choice Award and a devoted global fanbase.
|Full Name
|Camila Carraro Mendes
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 1.4 inches (156 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Engaged to Rudy Mancuso
|Net Worth
|$5 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Brazilian American
|Education
|American Heritage School, New York University Tisch School of the Arts
|Father
|Victor Mendes
|Mother
|Gisele Carraro
Early Life and Education
Born in Charlottesville, Virginia, Camila Mendes grew up with Brazilian parents, Victor and Gisele, a business executive and flight attendant respectively. Her childhood was marked by frequent moves across the Southern US.
Mendes attended the Fine Arts program at American Heritage School in Florida. She later honed her craft at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, graduating in 2016 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.
Notable Relationships
Currently engaged to actor and musician Rudy Mancuso, Camila Mendes previously dated her Riverdale co-star Charles Melton. Their on-set romance garnered significant media attention.
She announced her engagement to Mancuso in October 2025, whom she met while working on the film Música. Mendes has no children.
Career Highlights
Camila Mendes’ career launched with her breakthrough portrayal of Veronica Lodge in The CW’s Riverdale, a role that spanned multiple seasons. She earned a Teen Choice Award for Choice Scene Stealer in 2017.
Beyond television, Mendes expanded into film with leading roles in the acclaimed black comedy Do Revenge and the romantic comedies Upgraded and Música. In June 2024, she co-founded the production company Honor Role, marking her venture into producing.
Signature Quote
“I really appreciate how these two cultures created who I am.”
See Also
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