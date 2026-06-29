Who Is Camila Mendes? American actress Camila Carraro Mendes possesses a captivating on-screen presence and dynamic versatility across genres. Her engaging performances often blend wit with emotional depth. She burst into the public eye portraying the sharp-tongued Veronica Lodge in The CW’s teen drama Riverdale. This breakout role swiftly earned her a Teen Choice Award and a devoted global fanbase.

Full Name Camila Carraro Mendes Gender Female Height 5 feet 1.4 inches (156 cm) Relationship Status Engaged to Rudy Mancuso Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Ethnicity Brazilian American Education American Heritage School, New York University Tisch School of the Arts Father Victor Mendes Mother Gisele Carraro

Early Life and Education Born in Charlottesville, Virginia, Camila Mendes grew up with Brazilian parents, Victor and Gisele, a business executive and flight attendant respectively. Her childhood was marked by frequent moves across the Southern US. Mendes attended the Fine Arts program at American Heritage School in Florida. She later honed her craft at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, graduating in 2016 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.

Notable Relationships Currently engaged to actor and musician Rudy Mancuso, Camila Mendes previously dated her Riverdale co-star Charles Melton. Their on-set romance garnered significant media attention. She announced her engagement to Mancuso in October 2025, whom she met while working on the film Música. Mendes has no children.

Career Highlights Camila Mendes’ career launched with her breakthrough portrayal of Veronica Lodge in The CW’s Riverdale, a role that spanned multiple seasons. She earned a Teen Choice Award for Choice Scene Stealer in 2017. Beyond television, Mendes expanded into film with leading roles in the acclaimed black comedy Do Revenge and the romantic comedies Upgraded and Música. In June 2024, she co-founded the production company Honor Role, marking her venture into producing.