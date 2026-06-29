Who Is Sam Farrar? Samuel John Farrar is an American multi-instrumentalist whose versatile skills define his dynamic contributions to alternative rock. He brings a keen ear for melody and an energetic stage presence to every project. Farrar first captured widespread attention as the bassist for Phantom Planet, especially when their song “California” became the iconic theme for The O.C. television series. This breakthrough cemented his profile in the indie music scene.

Full Name Samuel John Farrar Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Married Stephanie Eitel Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Education The Buckley School Father John Farrar Mother Pat Carroll Siblings Max Farrar Kids Vesper Pearl Farrar, Flynn Roscoe Farrar

Early Life and Education Born in Los Angeles, California, Samuel Farrar grew up in a deeply musical household, surrounded by the entertainment industry. His father, John Farrar, was a renowned songwriter and producer, while his mother, Pat Carroll, was a successful singer. He attended The Buckley School, a K-12 preparatory institution in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles. There, Farrar began honing his skills on guitar and bass, fostering an early passion that would shape his future career.

Notable Relationships Currently, Samuel Farrar is married to Stephanie Eitel, a fellow musician and actress, whom he wed in 2007. Eitel was previously the keyboardist and vocalist for the indie rock band Agent Sparks. Farrar shares two children with his wife: daughter Vesper Pearl, born in August 2009, and son Flynn Roscoe, born in January 2014. He often speaks about balancing his demanding music career with family life.

Career Highlights Samuel Farrar first found success as a founding member and bassist for the American rock band Phantom Planet, which formed in 1994. The band gained significant exposure when their track “California” became the theme song for the popular TV series The O.C.. His role expanded when he joined Maroon 5 in 2012 as a touring multi-instrumentalist, later becoming an official member in 2016. Farrar contributes on bass, keyboards, guitar, percussion, and vocals, notably on albums like Red Pill Blues and Jordi. Beyond his band work, Farrar is also a respected record producer and songwriter, collaborating with artists such as Sara Bareilles and co-writing hits like Andy Grammer’s platinum-certified “Don’t Give Up on Me”.