Who Is Lily Rabe? Lily Rabe is an American actress known for her transformative versatility in a range of challenging roles. Her performances often blend emotional depth with an unsettling intensity. She gained widespread notice for her multiple characters in the FX anthology series American Horror Story. Rabe’s compelling presence across several seasons cemented her as a fan favorite in the horror genre.

Full Name Lily Rabe Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Partnered with Hamish Linklater Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Ethnicity European American Education Hotchkiss School, Northwestern University Father David Rabe Mother Jill Clayburgh Siblings Michael Rabe, Jason Rabe Kids daughter born March 2017, daughter born June 2020, son born June 2022

Early Life and Education A creative family surrounded Lily Rabe during her formative years in New York City. Her father, David Rabe, is an acclaimed playwright, and her late mother, Jill Clayburgh, was an award-winning actress. Rabe trained extensively in dance for a decade before discovering acting at a summer arts program in Connecticut. She later refined her craft at Northwestern University, graduating in 2004 with a Bachelor of Science in Theatre.

Notable Relationships Currently linked to actor Hamish Linklater, Lily Rabe has maintained a private but enduring partnership with him for over a decade. The two have often collaborated professionally on stage and screen. Rabe shares three children with Linklater: a daughter born in March 2017, another daughter in June 2020, and a son in June 2022.

Career Highlights Lily Rabe’s television career is anchored by her compelling portrayals in the American Horror Story series, where she inhabited numerous distinct characters across multiple seasons. Her work in the anthology cemented her as a versatile talent within the horror and drama genres. Beyond the screen, Rabe has also made a significant mark on the stage, earning a Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Play for her performance as Portia in The Merchant of Venice. She continues to balance film, television, and acclaimed theatrical productions.