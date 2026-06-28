Happy birthday to Mel Brooks , Kathy Bates , and Elon Musk ! June 28 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actor and Director Mel Brooks, 100 Celebrated for his genius in outrageous and vulgar comedy, American filmmaker and comedian Mel Brooks has elevated parody to a high art form. He is one of the few entertainers to achieve EGOT status, earning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award.



Little-known fact: Before his comedy career, Mel Brooks served as a combat engineer in the US Army during World War II, defusing landmines.

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#2 Actress Kathy Bates, 78 Grounded in theater and known for her powerful presence, American actress and director Kathy Bates brings unparalleled authenticity to her roles. Her diverse filmography includes an Academy Award for Misery, alongside acclaimed performances in Titanic and American Horror Story. Bates also champions lymphatic disease awareness.



Little-known fact: As a teenager, Kathy Bates wrote self-described “sad songs” and struggled with depression.

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#3 Entrepreneur Elon Musk, 55 An influential South African-born American entrepreneur, Elon Musk has reshaped industries from automotive to space exploration. He is widely recognized for his leadership at Tesla and SpaceX, driving innovation in electric vehicles and rocket technology. His ventures consistently aim to push the boundaries of human potential.



Little-known fact: At just twelve years old, Elon Musk created and sold his first computer program, a video game called 'Blastar,' for five hundred dollars.

#4 Actor John Cusack, 60 An American actor, screenwriter, and producer, John Cusack carved a unique niche in Hollywood with his unconventional charm. His breakthrough as Lloyd Dobler in Say Anything... captivated audiences and defined a generation's romantic ideal.

Cusack's versatile career includes acclaimed roles in High Fidelity, Grosse Pointe Blank, and Being John Malkovich, showcasing his talent across diverse genres. He has also been recognized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.



Little-known fact: John Cusack once worked as a commercial voice-over artist in Chicago during his youth.

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#5 Actor and Screenwriter Mike White, 56 An American screenwriter, actor, producer, and director, Michael Christopher White consistently delivers incisive and witty observations on human nature. He is acclaimed for creating the hit HBO satirical series The White Lotus and penning the screenplay for the beloved film School of Rock.



Little-known fact: His first introduction to playwriting came in second grade, when his teacher was the mother of American playwright Sam Shepard.

#6 Singer and Actor Chayanne, 58 Energetic stage presence and powerful ballads define Puerto Rican singer-songwriter and actor Chayanne, captivating fans across generations. He has released over 20 albums, starring in films like Dance with Me and touring globally to millions. His enduring appeal is a testament to his vibrant artistic career.



Little-known fact: His mother gave him the nickname Chayanne, inspired by the 1950s American television series Cheyenne.

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#7 Internet Personality Markiplier, 37 Known for his energetic online presence, American YouTuber Markiplier (Mark Edward Fischbach) burst onto the scene with his captivating horror game commentaries. He is recognized for his massive fan engagement, interactive film projects, and extensive charity work. Fischbach continues to expand his empire into filmmaking, most recently directing and starring in the 2026 horror film Iron Lung.



Little-known fact: Mark Edward Fischbach once aspired to be a voice actor before launching his highly successful YouTube career.

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#8 Actress and Singer Tichina Arnold, 57 An American actress and singer, Tichina Arnold captivated audiences early in her career, starting with a role in the 1986 film Little Shop of Horrors. She gained widespread recognition for her memorable portrayal of Pamela "Pam" James on the hit sitcom Martin from 1992 to 1997. Arnold later became known as Rochelle Rock on Everybody Hates Chris, further showcasing her comedic prowess and versatility.



Little-known fact: Tichina Arnold once owned a designer headgear company called "China Moon Rags," selling Swarovski crystal-embroidered bandanas to celebrities.

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#9 Singer Kellie Pickler, 40 An American country music singer and television personality, Kellie Pickler first gained national attention on American Idol. She secured a record deal shortly after the show, releasing her gold-certified debut album, Small Town Girl. Pickler later won Dancing with the Stars, showcasing her versatility.



Little-known fact: Before her American Idol fame, Kellie Pickler worked as a waitress at a Sonic Drive-In.

#10 Actor Alessandro Nivola, 54 With a career spanning stage and screen, American actor and producer Alessandro Nivola has garnered acclaim for his versatile performances. Nivola is best known for memorable roles in films like The Many Saints of Newark and for co-founding King Bee Productions with his wife, Emily Mortimer. He also earned a Screen Actors Guild Award for his work in American Hustle.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career, Alessandro Nivola performed in bands during his high school and college years.

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