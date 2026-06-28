Who Is Kathy Bates? Kathleen Doyle Bates is an American actress celebrated for her powerful, transformative performances. She brings profound depth and authenticity to diverse characters. Her breakout arrived with the 1990 psychological thriller Misery, a role that earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress and critical acclaim. Audiences were captivated by her chilling portrayal of Annie Wilkes.

Full Name Kathleen Doyle Bates Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $20 million Nationality American Ethnicity White American Education White Station High School, Southern Methodist University Father Langdon Doyle Bates Mother Bertye Kathleen Talbert Siblings Patricia Bates, Mary Bates

Early Life and Education Born in Memphis, Tennessee, Kathleen Doyle Bates was the youngest of three daughters. Her mechanical engineer father, Langdon Doyle Bates, and homemaker mother, Bertye Kathleen Talbert, nurtured a creative household. Bates graduated early from White Station High School in 1965. She then attended Southern Methodist University, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in theater in 1969.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has not marked Kathy Bates’s life since her divorce. She was married to fellow actor Tony Campisi from 1991 until their divorce in 1997, after dating for fourteen years. Bates has no children and is currently single. She has maintained a private personal life, with no public relationships since her marriage ended.

Career Highlights Kathy Bates achieved widespread recognition with her Academy Award-winning role. Her chilling portrayal of Annie Wilkes in the 1990 psychological thriller Misery became an iconic performance. Beyond film, Bates garnered multiple Emmy Awards for her television work. She earned critical acclaim and popular success through her diverse roles in the American Horror Story anthology series. To date, Bates has collected an Academy Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and two Golden Globe Awards. These accolades cement Bates as a formidable and respected talent.