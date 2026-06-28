Who Is Markiplier? Mark Edward Fischbach is an American YouTuber and filmmaker, renowned for his engaging “Let’s Play” videos of indie horror games and his philanthropic efforts. He has built a massive online community through his energetic commentary and creative storytelling. He first rose to prominence with his playthroughs of games like Amnesia: The Dark Descent, quickly establishing his distinctive blend of humor and genuine reactions. This early success set the stage for his expansive media career beyond traditional gaming content.

Full Name Mark Edward Fischbach Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $45 million Nationality American Ethnicity Korean American Education Milford High School, University of Cincinnati Father Cliffton Morris Fischbach Jr. Mother Sunok Frank Siblings Jason Thomas Fischbach

Early Life and Education A childhood filled with imagination in Honolulu, Hawaii, shaped Mark Edward Fischbach’s creative spirit. His German American father, Cliffton Morris Fischbach Jr., served in the military, meeting his Korean mother, Sunok Frank, while stationed in South Korea. He graduated from Milford High School in 2007 and later enrolled in a biomedical engineering program at the University of Cincinnati. Fischbach, however, left college to pursue his growing passion for online content creation.

Notable Relationships Mark Edward Fischbach married his longtime partner, graphic designer Amy Nelson, on September 20, 2025, after a decade together. Their relationship has been a consistent presence in his public life. Nelson is frequently mentioned and has collaborated on various projects, cementing her role both personally and professionally alongside the popular YouTuber.

Career Highlights Mark Edward Fischbach’s YouTube channel became a massive success, known for horror game playthroughs and accumulating over 38 million subscribers. He parlayed this into interactive YouTube Originals like A Heist with Markiplier and In Space with Markiplier. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to co-found the lifestyle brand Cloak and launch popular podcasts such as Distractible, which quickly rose to number one on Spotify. Fischbach made his feature film debut by directing, producing, writing, and starring in the horror movie Iron Lung in 2026.