Who Is Alessandro Nivola? Alessandro Antine Nivola is an American actor known for his versatile and nuanced performances across stage and screen. He possesses a depth and integrity that brings truth to every character he portrays. His breakout moment arrived with the 1997 feature film Face/Off, where his searing portrayal of Pollux Troy captivated audiences. This early success solidified his reputation for taking on complex roles.

Full Name Alessandro Antine Nivola Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $8 million Nationality American, British Ethnicity Italian, Ashkenazi Jewish, English, Scottish Education Phillips Exeter Academy, Yale University Father Pietro Salvatore Nivola Mother Virginia Davis Siblings Adrian Nivola Kids Sam Nivola, May Nivola

Early Life and Education Alessandro Nivola’s childhood was divided among Boston, Burlington, Vermont, and Washington, D.C., shaped by his artist mother, Virginia Davis, and academic father, Pietro Salvatore Nivola. His paternal grandfather was the renowned Italian sculptor Costantino Nivola, highlighting a family legacy in the arts. He attended Mater Christi School, Phillips Exeter Academy, and later graduated from Yale University with a Bachelor of Arts in English. Nivola developed an early interest in theater, participating in productions during his schooling.

Notable Relationships Currently, Alessandro Nivola is married to British actress Emily Mortimer, whom he wed in January 2003 after they met on the set of the 2000 film Love’s Labour’s Lost. Their relationship, which began after an unconventional introduction, has since thrived both personally and professionally. The couple shares two children, Sam Nivola, born in 2003, and May Nivola, born in 2010, both of whom have also pursued acting careers. Nivola and Mortimer frequently collaborate, co-parenting their children while maintaining their busy careers.

Career Highlights Alessandro Nivola has delivered numerous acclaimed performances, including his standout role as Dickie Moltisanti in The Many Saints of Newark. His extensive filmography includes Jurassic Park III, American Hustle, and Disobedience, showcasing his remarkable range. He earned a Screen Actors Guild Award for his work in American Hustle. Beyond acting, Nivola established King Bee Productions in 2013 with his wife, Emily Mortimer, focusing on film and television projects. The company notably produced two seasons of the HBO comedy Doll & Em and the independent film To Dust.