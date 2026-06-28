Who Is Chayanne? Chayanne is a Puerto Rican singer, actor, and dancer known for his electrifying stage presence and romantic ballads. His charismatic style consistently captivates audiences across the globe. He rose to fame as a solo artist with his debut album and hit single “Fiesta en América” in the late 1980s. This propelled him into Latin pop stardom and cemented his reputation as a dynamic performer.

Full Name Chayanne Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $40 million Nationality Puerto Rican Kids Lorenzo Valentino Figueroa, Isadora Sofia Figueroa

Early Life and Education Born Elmer Figueroa Arce, Chayanne received his famous nickname from his mother, who admired the 1950s American TV series Cheyenne. His early life in Río Piedras, Puerto Rico, was shaped by a supportive family. His musical journey began at a young age when he joined the popular boy band Los Chicos in 1978. This early experience in music set the stage for his future success as a solo artist.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc defines Chayanne’s marriage to former Venezuelan beauty queen Marilisa Maronesse, whom he wed in 1992. Their enduring partnership is a notable aspect of his public life. He and Marilisa share two children, Lorenzo Valentino Figueroa and Isadora Sofia Figueroa, with whom he maintains a close family bond. The family resides primarily in Miami Beach, Florida.

Career Highlights Chayanne’s expansive discography, featuring 21 albums, has sold over 50 million records worldwide, establishing him as one of Latin music’s best-selling artists. Hit singles like “Torero” and “Y Tú Te Vas” have topped charts globally. Beyond music, he expanded his reach with a groundbreaking Pepsi commercial in 1989, which was the first Spanish-speaking advertisement aired nationally in the US. This marked a significant crossover moment for his career.