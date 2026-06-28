Who Is Elon Musk? Elon Reeve Musk is a South African-born American entrepreneur, recognized for his audacious vision and relentless pursuit of technological advancement. His innovative spirit consistently challenges existing industries with groundbreaking solutions, reshaping our future. He first captured widespread attention by co-founding PayPal, a digital payment system that revolutionized online commerce. Musk’s subsequent ventures with Tesla and SpaceX solidified his position as a transformative force.

Full Name Elon Reeve Musk Gender Male Net Worth $951 billion Nationality South African, Canadian, American Ethnicity White Education University of Pennsylvania Father Errol Musk Mother Maye Musk Siblings Kimbal Musk, Tosca Musk Kids Nevada Alexander Musk, Griffin Musk, Vivian Wilson, Kai Musk, Saxon Musk, Damian Musk, X Æ A-Xii Musk, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, Tau Techno Mechanicus, Azure Musk, Strider Musk

Early Life and Education Growing up in Pretoria, South Africa, Elon Musk developed an early fascination with computers and reading, nurtured by his mother, Maye Musk, a model and dietitian. His childhood was complex following his parents’ divorce. He emigrated to Canada at 17, later transferring to the University of Pennsylvania where he earned bachelor’s degrees in physics and economics. This academic foundation supported his later ventures into diverse technological fields.

Notable Relationships Elon Musk has been married twice, first to Justine Wilson, with whom he shares several children, and then to actress Talulah Riley, whom he married and divorced twice. His relationships have often drawn public and media scrutiny. More recently, he welcomed children with musician Grimes and Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis. He co-parents these children, navigating complex family dynamics in the public eye.

Career Highlights SpaceX, founded in 2002, revolutionized space exploration with reusable rockets and the Starlink satellite internet constellation. Simultaneously, Tesla, under his leadership since 2008, became a global leader in electric vehicles and battery technology. Musk’s diverse portfolio includes co-founding Neuralink, focused on brain-computer interfaces, and The Boring Company, an infrastructure and tunnel construction venture. In 2022, he acquired Twitter, rebranding it as X, reshaping the social media landscape.