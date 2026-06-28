Who Is Tichina Arnold? American actress Tichina Arnold is celebrated for her dynamic comedic timing and powerful vocal talent. She effortlessly commands the screen with a captivating blend of humor and heartfelt emotion. Her breakout role as Pamela “Pam” James on the 1990s sitcom Martin quickly established her as a fan favorite. Arnold’s sharp wit and memorable exchanges became a defining aspect of the popular series.

Full Name Tichina Rolanda Arnold Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts Father Gene Arnold Mother Diane Arnold Siblings Zenay Arnold Kids Alijah Kai Haggins

Early Life and Education Tichina Arnold grew up in Queens, New York City, in a working-class family where her father, Gene, was a police officer and her mother, Diane, worked in sanitation. Her innate performing talent emerged early, entertaining church congregations by age four. She later honed her skills at the prestigious Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, studying diverse art forms like opera, dance, and drama. This formative education provided a strong foundation for her extensive career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Tichina Arnold’s public life, including a marriage to boxer Lamon Brewster and a relationship with actor Brian Austin Green in the 1990s. More recently, she married basketball coach DaRico Hines. Arnold shares her daughter, Alijah Kai Haggins, with music producer Carvin Haggins. She divorced DaRico Hines in 2022 and is currently single.