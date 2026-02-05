These Celebrity Age Twins Redefine What It Means To Grow Older
Celebrity ages have long sparked heated debate.
In an era dominated by cosmetic procedures, laser treatments, and body-sculpting technology, the saying "age is just a number" feels more relevant than ever, especially among wealthy A-listers with access to top-tier aestheticians.
That said, money does not guarantee eternal youth.
These celebrity age twins share the same birth year while projecting completely different looks, lifestyles, and energy levels.
Angelina Jolie and Kate Winslet, 50
Angelina Jolie has long been viewed as someone who ages gracefully, often drawing comparisons to her earlier film roles, such as Lara Croft: Tom Raider, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Wanted, and Salt.
She has been open about following a consistent skincare routine to maintain her appearance, with Daily Mail detailing the habits she reportedly sticks to.
Kate Winslet, by contrast, has spoken candidly about embracing visible signs of aging. “I am proud of my wrinkles,” the Titanic actor told Vogue, explaining that they reflect her life experiences and sense of self.
She has also said, “Women get more beautiful as they get older. Our faces become more of who we are. They have more life and more history.”
Josh Peck and Lady Gaga, 39
Josh Peck looks noticeably different from his early Drake and Josh days, and much of that change comes down to a dramatic physical transformation. The actor turned 39 this year, and while his familiar smile remains, his weight loss over the years has sparked plenty of online discussion.
Fans on Reddit speculated that he slimmed down after growing tired of being fat-shamed, with one commenter joking that he went “from being the size of an Imax theater to that thin.”
What surprises many people is that Peck is the same age as Lady Gaga. The pop superstar celebrated her 39th birthday on March 28, 2025, as noted by AOL.
Known for her bold fashion choices, dramatic makeup, and ever-evolving aesthetic, Gaga continues to stand out visually, proving that her style has only grown more confident with time.
Tom Cruise and Jon Bon Jovi, 63
Tom Cruise has built a reputation for barely seeming to age, and his routine is often cited as a major reason why. Men’s Health has detailed the actor’s strict 1,200-calorie diet and intense workout schedule, which includes activities such as fencing, rock climbing, hiking, and jogging.
Cosmetic work has also been widely speculated about, with the Daily Mail reporting that surgeons have weighed in on his appearance.
Jon Bon Jovi, meanwhile, has been vocal about taking the opposite approach. Speaking on the How to Fail podcast, the singer made it clear that he has no interest in cosmetic procedures.
“I’m not gonna ever get work done, and my hair is gray, and at least I still have all my hair,” he said, adding that he has avoided surgeries, injections, and other cosmetic treatments altogether, as shared by Parade.
Madonna and Ellen DeGeneres, 67
Madonna recently sparked headlines after stepping out in a plunging dress, a Gucci fur coat, and sheer fishnet tights, with Daily Mail noting that the pop icon looked decades younger than her age.
By contrast, Ellen DeGeneres has taken a noticeably different approach to aging. During her Netflix special, Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval, she revealed that she stopped using Botox and filler (per Hola).
DeGeneres put it simply: “I used to say that I didn't care what other people thought of me. If I look older than when you saw me last, it is because I am older than when you saw me last.”
Andy Samberg and James Corden, 47
Although they built careers in similar comedic spaces, Andy Samberg and James Corden are often perceived very differently when it comes to appearance. Samberg, a former SNL cast member who turned 47 on August 18, has been repeatedly praised online.
On Reddit, one fan called him “the hottest male celebrity,” adding that he “doesn’t age” and “just gets hotter,” a sentiment echoed in a widely shared post on X.
Corden, meanwhile, tends to receive a very different kind of commentary. Discussions about the former Late Late Show host often focus on his humor and creativity rather than his looks.
In one Reddit thread, users described him as “funny,” “creative,” and “intelligent,” with attractiveness rarely part of the conversation.
Michael Ealy and Andrew Lincoln, 52
Michael Ealy is often held up as proof that some men only become more attractive with time. The 2 Fast 2 Furious actor recently turned 52, yet fans regularly point out his smooth skin, athletic build, and striking ice blue eyes.
Andrew Lincoln also earns praise for aging well, though the reaction is usually more measured. In a discussion on Reddit, fans agreed that the Walking Dead star still looks great for his age, even if he is not always labeled the “hottest” mature celebrity.
As one commenter put it, “He’s ageing well, and still hot, but some guys actually look better older, like fine wine.”
Miranda Cosgrove and Jodie Comer, 32
A recent photo of Miranda Cosgrove sparked enthusiastic reactions online. Fans on Reddit called it “probably the best she's ever looked,” with several users rating her current appearance a 9 out of 10.
Jodie Comer, meanwhile, is often praised on a more global scale. The British actress was named the most beautiful woman in the world after facial mapping conducted by Harley Street cosmetic surgeon Dr Julian De Silva, according to Metro.co.uk.
As De Silva explained, “Jodie Comer was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection.”
Jared Leto and Ben Affleck, 53
Jared Leto built his reputation as a Hollywood heartthrob in the 1990s, and at 53, fans still point to his youthful appearance as proof that little has changed. The actor and musician continues to turn heads with his lean frame and polished looks.
Ben Affleck, on the other hand, appears far more comfortable leaning into a visibly mature phase of life, often stepping onto red carpets with graying hair and a full beard.
Leto has also leaned hard into a dramatic rockstar aesthetic lately, favoring bold eye makeup, chunky silver jewelry, and muscle tanks. Affleck’s style reads almost as the opposite, with simple haircuts and a largely minimalist wardrobe that reflects his low-key public persona.
Halle Berry and Cynthia Nixon, 59
Although they were born in the same year, Halle Berry and Cynthia Nixon give off very different energies in the public eye. Berry often leans into bold makeup, edgy hairstyles, and daring red carpet looks.
Nixon, by contrast, is frequently celebrated for her tailored, menswear-inspired style, which usually includes a short bob, minimal makeup, and sharply cut suits.
Berry recently drew attention after stepping onto the red carpet in a sheer black corset top paired with high heels, with Daily Mail noting how youthful she looked at 59.
Nixon appears far less interested in chasing that kind of reaction, regularly sharing photos on Instagram that reflect a comfort with looking her age.
Prince William and Anne Hathaway, 43
Prince William has faced growing scrutiny over his appearance in recent years. Royal watchers on Quora have compared older photos of the Prince of Wales to more recent ones, with some suggesting that he has aged faster than expected.
Once labeled “Prince Charming” by PEOPLE, he now often draws attention for looking noticeably more mature at 43.
Anne Hathaway offers a striking contrast. At the same age, the actor consistently projects youthful energy, whether walking a red carpet or sharing a low-key selfie on social media.
That perception has even fueled speculation about cosmetic work. After a recent appearance, one fan summed up the reaction by writing, “Anne Hathaway doesn’t age, man,” a comment highlighted by Page Six.
Jennifer Lopez And Jay-Z, 56.
Jennifer Lopez has long been associated with meticulous self-care, and her appearance in her mid-50s often sparks curiosity about how she maintains it.
Vogue has outlined her routine, which includes luxury skincare from her own brand, facial massages, light therapy, microcurrent treatments, and body-toning workouts with celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson, along with a non-invasive procedure she once described as the equivalent of doing 20,000 squats in a single session.
Jay-Z, who shares her age, tends to inspire very different conversations online. Some fans have openly debated his looks, with one user on X comparing his face to the Joe Camel cigarette mascot.
That debate has spilled over onto other platforms as well. On Quora, one commenter dismissed the discussion altogether, questioning why his appearance is scrutinized so heavily in the first place.
Post Malone and Lukas Gage, 30
Same age, very different first impressions.
Post Malone is far more often praised for his music than his looks, a reality that frequently comes up in online discussions.
On Quora, one user bluntly asked why the rapper is considered unattractive, while others pointed to his facial tattoos as a major factor.
One reply summed up the sentiment by saying, “I wouldn’t call him ugly, but I definitely don’t find him attractive at all. His facial tattoos really don’t help either.”
Lukas Gage, by contrast, tends to spark the opposite reaction. The Euphoria and White Lotus actor often appears noticeably younger than his age in recent Instagram posts, projecting a laid-back, college-aged energy.
One comment even caught the attention of fans after actress Georgie Flores wrote, “Commenting ‘you’re hot’ before anyone else does.”
Mariam and those who tell Mariam to write- how would you feel if you were pitted against another person because a third person thought you looked older for that age? These kinda lists should be banned.
I know. This was as superficial yet cruel as it gets. Mariam, show us a few pix of yourself and someone the same age and let us do the same merciless public picking. It's all in the name of honest journalism, right?Load More Replies...
