40 Ads Featuring A-List Celebrities
People tend to underestimate the dedication required to sustain relevance in today's society. This goes both for brands and celebrities that rely on their reputation. Therefore, making brand deals is beneficial to both parties, which leads them to collaborate in diverse ad campaigns.
For businesses, promoting through a familiar well-perceived face can help influence a positive brand image, which as a result will make that brand seem more desirable. And for celebrities, besides the financial gains, when working with well-established brands, they can broaden their audiences.
So today, we present you with a collection of advertising campaigns featuring celebrities that graced the pages of major fashion magazines such as Vogue, Vanity Fair, Cosmopolitan, Elle, and others promoting various brands.
George Clooney For Nespresso
Madonna For Versace
Photo by Steven Meisel.
Harry Styles For Gucci Memoire D'une Odeur
Directed by Glen Luchford.
Emma Watson For Lancôme Trésor Midnight Rose
Nicole Kidman For Jimmy Choo
Photo by Mikael Jansson.
Taylor Swift For Got Milk?
Julianne Moore For Bvlgari
Jared Leto For Gucci Guilty
Photo by Glen Luchford.
Drew Barrymore For Guess
Jennifer Lopez And Kids For Gucci Children's Collection
Robert Pattinson For Dior Homme
Scarlett Johansson For Dolce & Gabbana
Susan Sarandon For L'oreal Age Perfect
Dane Dehaan For L'homme Prada
Photo by Steven Meisel.
Angelina Jolie For Louis Vuitton
Photo by Annie Leibovitz.
Julia Robert For Lancôme
Joey Bada$$ For Paco Rabanne
Photo by Daniel Sannwald and Oliver Hadlee Pearch.
Gal Gadot For Gucci Bamboo Fragrance
Tilda Swinton For Pomellato
I always see her as the White Witch🤣. She is very beautiful though.
Bette Midler For Marc Jacobs
Justin Bieber For Calvin Klein
Photo by Tyrone Lebon.
Lady Gaga For Versace
Photo by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.
Britney Spears For Radiance Perfume
Mariah Carey For Dreams
Rihanna For Chopard
Shakira For Dance
Matthew Mcconaughey For Dolce & Gabbana
Penelope Cruz For Lancome Tresor Fragrance
Photo by Cosmopolitan.
Madonna For Versace
Photo by Mert Alas.
Katy Perry For Killer Queen
Photo by Tim Walker.
Justin Timberlake For Play Sport Cologne Givenchy
Selena Gomez For Pantene
Cameron Diaz For Tag Heuer
Brooke Shields For Calvin Klein Jeans
Demi Moore For Ann Taylor
Gwyneth Paltrow For Frederique Constant
Jennifer Aniston For Living Proof
Courteney Cox For Pantene
Chris Evans For Gucci Guilty Perfume
Brad Pitt For Chanel No.5
Directed by Joe Wright.
Danny Devito for Jersey Mike's 😆 I didn't see that one on the list
Not one of these made me go, oh wow, I really need this thing!
Well! Isn't this a whole list of so what?
