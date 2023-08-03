People tend to underestimate the dedication required to sustain relevance in today's society. This goes both for brands and celebrities that rely on their reputation. Therefore, making brand deals is beneficial to both parties, which leads them to collaborate in diverse ad campaigns.

For businesses, promoting through a familiar well-perceived face can help influence a positive brand image, which as a result will make that brand seem more desirable. And for celebrities, besides the financial gains, when working with well-established brands, they can broaden their audiences.

So today, we present you with a collection of advertising campaigns featuring celebrities that graced the pages of major fashion magazines such as Vogue, Vanity Fair, Cosmopolitan, Elle, and others promoting various brands.

#1

George Clooney For Nespresso

#2

Madonna For Versace

Photo by Steven Meisel.

#3

Harry Styles For Gucci Memoire D'une Odeur

Directed by Glen Luchford.

#4

Emma Watson For Lancôme Trésor Midnight Rose

#5

Nicole Kidman For Jimmy Choo

Photo by Mikael Jansson.

#6

Taylor Swift For Got Milk?

#7

Julianne Moore For Bvlgari

#8

Jared Leto For Gucci Guilty

Photo by Glen Luchford.

#9

Drew Barrymore For Guess

#10

Jennifer Lopez And Kids For Gucci Children's Collection

#11

Robert Pattinson For Dior Homme

#12

Scarlett Johansson For Dolce & Gabbana

#13

Susan Sarandon For L'oreal Age Perfect

#14

Dane Dehaan For L'homme Prada

Photo by Steven Meisel.

#15

Angelina Jolie For Louis Vuitton

Photo by Annie Leibovitz.

#16

Julia Robert For Lancôme

#17

Joey Bada$$ For Paco Rabanne

Photo by Daniel Sannwald and Oliver Hadlee Pearch.

#18

Gal Gadot For Gucci Bamboo Fragrance

#19

Tilda Swinton For Pomellato

#20

Bette Midler For Marc Jacobs

#21

Justin Bieber For Calvin Klein

Photo by Tyrone Lebon.

#22

Lady Gaga For Versace

Photo by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.

#23

Britney Spears For Radiance Perfume

#24

Mariah Carey For Dreams

#25

Rihanna For Chopard

#26

Shakira For Dance

#27

Matthew Mcconaughey For Dolce & Gabbana

#28

Penelope Cruz For Lancome Tresor Fragrance

Photo by Cosmopolitan.

#29

Madonna For Versace

Photo by Mert Alas.

#30

Katy Perry For Killer Queen

Photo by Tim Walker.

#31

Justin Timberlake For Play Sport Cologne Givenchy

#32

Selena Gomez For Pantene

#33

Cameron Diaz For Tag Heuer

#34

Brooke Shields For Calvin Klein Jeans

#35

Demi Moore For Ann Taylor

#36

Gwyneth Paltrow For Frederique Constant

#37

Jennifer Aniston For Living Proof

#38

Courteney Cox For Pantene

#39

Chris Evans For Gucci Guilty Perfume

#40

Brad Pitt For Chanel No.5

Directed by Joe Wright.

