Despite being unrelated, people can have an uncanny resemblance to strangers due to genetic similarities. It seems that these similar genetic traits can transcend generations, too, as fans have noticed that certain celebrities look nearly identical to some figures from the past. Diving deeper into this interesting phenomenon, our Bored Panda team gathered many such pairs in the list below. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down.

#1

Keanu Reeves Looks Like Paul Mounet

Side-by-side comparison of a celebrity and his historical counterpart showcasing celebrities playing historical counterparts.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert , Louis-Maurice Boutet de Monvel Report

    #2

    Nicolas Cage Looks Like Civil War-Era Man

    Nicolas Cage side-by-side with a historical photo, illustrating celebrities who could play their historical counterparts.

    60 Minutes , QuincyDentals Report

    #3

    Matthew McConaughey Looks Like The Great Great Grandfather Of Reddit User

    Actor Matthew McConaughey on the left and his historical counterpart on the right, illustrating celebrities playing historical counterparts.

    Netflix Is A Joke , EmberRainbow Report

    #4

    Justin Timberlake Looks Like Old-Timey Criminal Charles Burns

    Justin Timberlake in an interview beside a vintage photo, illustrating celebrities who could play their historical counterparts.

    Charles Burns was sentenced to 3 months at Newcastle City Gaol for the crime - false pretences.

    The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , North East Museums Report

    #5

    Jimmy Fallon Looks Like Leader Of People's Liberation Party-Front Of Turkey, Mahir Çayan

    Side-by-side images of a celebrity and his historical counterpart showing striking resemblance for casting ideas.

    The Diary Of A CEO , bpkkdms Report

    #6

    Andy Samberg Looks Like A Person In HS Yearbook From 1978

    Actor smiling in a TV interview alongside a vintage photo illustrating celebrities who could play historical counterparts.

    Late Night with Seth Meyers , reddit.com Report

    #7

    Jay-Z Looks Like Person In Photo From 1939 Labelled "Harlem Loiterers"

    Jay-Z on a talk show compared to a vintage photo of two men, highlighting celebrities playing historical counterparts.

    Letterman , New York Public Library Report

    #8

    Peter Dinklage Looks Like Sebastián De Morra

    Actor resembling historical figure in a split image highlighting celebrities who could play their own historical counterparts.

    Jimmy Kimmel Live , Diego Velázquez Report

    #9

    Orlando Bloom Looks Like Nicolae Grigorescu

    Young man dressed in historical costume next to a black and white photo of a historical figure, illustrating celebrities and historical counterparts.

    imdb.com , unknown author Report

    #10

    Actor Robert De Niro Looks Like Counselor Of Wrocław Johann Vogt

    Side-by-side image of a celebrity and a historical figure illustrating celebrities playing their own historical counterparts.

    reelrave , Bartlomiej Strobel Report

    #11

    Lily Collins Looks Like Audrey Hepburn

    Side-by-side images of a celebrity and her historical counterpart, showcasing striking resemblance and acting potential.

    The View , Allied Artists Pictures Corporation Report

    #12

    Christian Bale Looks Like Person In Old Picture

    Side-by-side images of a bearded celebrity and his historical counterpart showcasing celebrities playing historical counterparts.

    People , findagrave.com Report

    elizabethbeilharz avatar
    ynyrhydref56
    ynyrhydref56
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ah, yes. The famous "person in old picture". I know him well.

    #13

    Kathy Bates Looks Like 7th President Of The United States, William Howard Taft

    Actress in a leather jacket beside a vintage photo of a historical figure, showcasing celebrities playing historical counterparts.

    Pach Brothers , Team Coco Report

    #14

    Leonardo Dicaprio Looks Like Judy Zipper From The 1960's

    Side-by-side images of a celebrity and their historical counterpart showing strong resemblance for casting historical roles.

    Access Hollywood , unknown author Report

    #15

    Mark Zuckerberg Looks Like King Philip IV Of Spain

    Side-by-side comparison of a celebrity and his historical counterpart highlighting celebrities who could play historical figures.

    Y Combinator , Diego Velázquez Report

    #16

    Rupert Grint Looks Like Self-Portrait Of Artist Sir David Wilkie From 1804-1805

    Young red-haired male celebrity next to a historical portrait, exemplifying celebrities playing historical counterparts.

    imdb.com , David Wilkie Report

    #17

    Adrien Brody Looks Like 17th-Century English Philosopher John Locke

    Side-by-side image of a male celebrity and a historical painting illustrating celebrities playing their historical counterparts.

    GQ , Godfrey Kneller Report

    #18

    Jack Black Looks Like Paul Revere

    Actor Jack Black in a patterned shirt beside a historical portrait of a thoughtful man, illustrating celebrities and historical counterparts.

    The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , John Singleton Copley Report

    #19

    George Carlin Looks Like Charles Darwin

    Side-by-side image of a celebrity and his historical counterpart, illustrating celebrities who could play their own historical counterparts.

    Official George Carlin , Leonard Darwin Report

    #20

    Sofia Vergara Looks Like Italian Actress Sophia Loren

    Side-by-side photos of two women illustrating celebrities who could play their own historical counterparts, one in color and one in black and white.

    sofiavergara , Paul A. Hesse Studios Report

    #21

    John Krasinski Looks Like Danish Businessman Carl Adolf Feilberg

    Actor in a suit pointing on a late night show alongside a historical portrait of a similar-looking man.

    Late Night with Seth Meyers , Christen Købke Report

    #22

    Liv Tyler Looks Like Actress Ava Gardner

    Side-by-side images of a modern actress and her historical counterpart, illustrating celebrities playing historical figures.

    misslivalittle , Unknown author Report

    #23

    Ian Somerhalder Looks Like Actor, Filmmaker, And Entertainment Host Rob Lowe

    Side-by-side images of a celebrity and his historical counterpart, highlighting celebrities who could play their own historical counterparts.

    Jimmy Kimmel Live , Letterman Report

    #24

    Tommy Lee Jones Looks Like 17th President Of The United States, Andrew Johnson

    Side by side images of a male celebrity and his historical counterpart, illustrating celebrities playing historical counterparts.

    FilMagicians , Mathew Benjamin Brady Report

    #25

    Maggie Gyllenhaal Looks Like American Journalist Rose Wilder Lane

    Actress side-by-side with her historical counterpart, showcasing celebrities who could easily play their own historical counterparts.

    Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen , Natkingcole Report

    #26

    Hugh Grant Looks Like Oscar Wilde

    Actor Hugh Grant smiling in a suit next to a vintage portrait of a historical figure with similar features.

    BBC , Napoleon Sarony , Napoleon Sarony Report

    #27

    John Travolta Looks Like As Time Traveler

    Actor John Travolta pictured next to a historical figure, illustrating celebrities playing their own historical counterparts.

    After a photo from 1860 was put up for sale on eBay, many Internet users jumped on the striking similarity between the subject and John Travolta, claiming the actor is a reincarnation of the man in the image.

    ScreenSlam Report

    #28

    Queen Latifah Looks Like Zora Neale Hurston

    Split image showing a modern celebrity and her historical counterpart, highlighting celebrities who could play their historical counterparts.

    Yahoo , Carl Van Vechten Report

    #29

    Ellen Degeneres Looks Like American Essayist Henry David Thoreau

    Split image showing a modern celebrity and their historical counterpart, illustrating celebrities playing their historical counterparts.

    TheEllenShow , Benjamin D. Maxham active Report

    #30

    Peter Greene Looks Like English Writer A.A. Milne

    Split image showing a modern-day celebrity and a black-and-white photo of his historical counterpart, showcasing celebrity casting.

    sissygamache , Emil Otto Hoppé Report

    #31

    Robin Williams Looks Like Nobel Prize Winner Ilya Ilyich Mechnikov

    Celebrity resembling historical counterpart with similar beard and thoughtful expression near vintage microscope.

    Conan O'Brien , Agence Rol Report

    #32

    Soccer Star Mesut Ozil Looks Like Enzo Ferrari

    Side-by-side of a celebrity interview and a historical figure, showcasing celebrities playing their historical counterparts.

    Sky Sports Premier League , unknown author Report

    #33

    Alec Baldwin Looks Like Millard Fillmore

    Side-by-side image of a celebrity and his historical counterpart, illustrating celebrities playing their own historical counterparts.

    Team Coco , Mathew Benjamin Brady Report

    #34

    Michael Douglas Looks Like George Washington

    Michael Douglas in a suit next to a portrait of George Washington, illustrating celebrities playing historical counterparts.

    CBS Sunday Morning , Gilbert Stuart Report

    #35

    Bill Murray Looks Like Edgar Allan Poe

    Celebrity in a red hat juxtaposed with a vintage portrait, illustrating celebrities playing their historical counterparts.

    Letterman , unknown author Report

    #36

    Mayim Bialik Looks Like Actress Margaret Hamilton

    Split image showing a smiling woman with glasses on the left and a black and white portrait of an older woman on the right, illustrating celebrities and their historical counterparts.

    missmayim , Press-materials are presumed to have been authored by the producers of the Broadway production of Goldilocks Report

    #37

    Maggie Smith Looks Like Painting Titled "Lady In Blue"

    Split image showing a celebrity on screen and a historical portrait, illustrating celebrities playing historical counterparts.

    Downton Abbey , Paul Cézanne Report

    #38

    Edward Norton Looks Like Catalan-French Baroque Painter Hyacinthe Rigaud

    Side-by-side image of a celebrity and a historical portrait showing strong resemblance for celebrities playing historical counterparts.

    Remembrance of Things Past , Hyacinthe Rigaud Report

    #39

    Vincent Cassel Looks Like Dancer And Actor Fred Astaire

    Split image showing a modern celebrity and his historical counterpart, illustrating celebrities playing historical counterparts.

    vincentcassel , ABC Television Report

    #40

    Maya Rudolph Looks Like Actress And Singer Dorothy Dandridge

    Side-by-side images of a celebrity and her historical counterpart showcasing celebrities playing historical counterparts.

    princesstagram , Studio Publicity Report

    #41

    Luke Perry Looks Like American Folk Musician Woody Guthrie

    Actor resembling historical counterpart, shown in modern suit and vintage black-and-white photo, highlighting celebrity historical lookalikes.

    Splash News , Al Aumuller/New York World-Telegram and the Sun Report

    #42

    Jason Segel Looks Like Lee J. Cobb

    Side-by-side photos of two men illustrating celebrities who could easily play their historical counterparts in film or TV.

    GQ , NBC Television Report

    #43

    Andrew Garfield Looks Like Leon Trotsky

    Actor Andrew Garfield smiling in a casual setting next to a vintage portrait for historical counterparts comparison.

    Amelia Dimoldenberg , unknown author Report

    #44

    Michael Phelps Looks Like Charles Lamb

    Side-by-side image of a modern man in a suit and a historical portrait, illustrating celebrities as their historical counterparts.

    Hindustan Times , National Portrait Gallery Report

    #45

    Bill Bailey Looks Like Philosopher Thomas Hobbes

    Comedian Billy Connolly with white hair and beard next to a historical portrait of a man with similar hair in a black collar, highlighting celebrities playing historical counterparts.

    Classic FM , John Michael Wright Report

    #46

    Hank Azaria Looks Like Philosopher Rudolf Steiner

    Actor in a suit on a talk show compared to a historical figure in a black and white portrait, illustrating celebrities as historical counterparts.

    Team Coco , Otto Rietmann Report

    #47

    Benedict Cumberbatch Looks Like Polish Artist Zygmunt Waliszewski

    Actor resembling historical figure in a side-by-side comparison, illustrating celebrities playing historical counterparts.

    BuzzFeed Celeb , Zygmunt Waliszewski Report

    #48

    Ted Cruz Looks Like Businessman And Politician Thomas Burchill

    Split image showing a modern man in a suit on the left and his historical counterpart in a vintage portrait on the right, celebrities historical counterparts.

    Harris and Ewing, photographers , Office of Senator Ted Cruz Report

    #49

    Karlie Kloss Looks Like Actress Lauren Bacall

    Side-by-side photos of two women highlighting celebrities who could easily play their own historical counterparts.

    karliekloss , Unknown author Report

    #50

    Robbie Williams Looks Like Jesse Pomeroy

    Robbie Williams on a talk show next to an illustration of his historical counterpart, showcasing celebrity historical lookalikes.

    Jesse Pomeroy was the youngest person in the history of Massachusetts to be convicted of murder. He was 15 years old when he was convicted of murdering four-year-old Horace Millen in 1874.

    The Jonathan Ross Show , unknown author Report

    #51

    Christina Aguilera Looks Like Ginger Rogers

    Actress with blonde hair in modern attire and vintage portrait of a glamorous woman, highlighting celebrities playing historical counterparts.

    Jimmy Kimmel Live , Studio publicity still Report

    #52

    Alicia Keys Looks Like Lena Horne

    Alicia Keys and Hedy Lamarr in portraits showcasing celebrities who could easily play their historical counterparts.

    Alicia Keys , Studio publicity still Report

    #53

    Luciana Barroso And Matt Damon Looks Like Redditor's Parents During Their Wedding

    Matt Damon and partner at an event beside a vintage photo, illustrating celebrities who could play historical counterparts.

    Nicki Swift , coffeeandtrout Report

    #54

    Daniel Day-Lewis Looks Like Abraham Lincoln

    Actor Daniel Day-Lewis on interview alongside historical black and white portrait of Abraham Lincoln, showcasing celebrity historical counterpart.

    FilMagicians , Alexander Gardner Report

    #55

    Eminem Looks Like Severus Alexander

    Split image showing a celebrity on the left and a historical bust on the right, highlighting celebrity historical counterparts.

    60 Minutes , unknown artist Report

    #56

    Charlie Seen Looks Like John Brown

    Split image showing a celebrity and his historical counterpart, illustrating celebrities who could play their own historical counterparts.

    Netflix , Augustus Washington Report

    #57

    Anne Hathaway Looks Like English Peeress Anne Clifford

    Side-by-side image of a modern woman and her historical counterpart in period attire, matching celebrity and historical look.

    annehathaway , William Larkin Report

    #58

    Rose McGowan Looks Like American Actress And Inventor Hedy Lamarr

    Young woman with dark hair on the left and vintage black-and-white portrait of a woman on the right showing celebrities as historical counterparts.

    EdKclips , Employee(s) of MGM Report

    #59

    Nicole Kidman Looks Like Polish Poet, Prose Writer And Painter Elżbieta Szemplińska-Sobolewska

    Actress smiling during a TV interview beside a colored pencil portrait highlighting celebrities playing historical counterparts.

    The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , Stanisław Ignacy Witkiewicz Report

    #60

    Michelle Williams Looks Like Actress And Singer Brigitte Bardot

    Side-by-side portraits of two women with vintage hairstyles showcasing celebrities playing their historical counterparts.

    paramountpictures.com , MGM Report

    #61

    Minka Kelly Looks Like Actress Raquel Welch

    Two side-by-side portraits of female celebrities resembling their historical counterparts in classic and modern styles.

    disneyplus.com , 20th Century Fox Report

    #62

    Paul Giamatti Looks Like Reincarnation Of William Shakespeare

    Actor resembling historical Shakespeare with earring and ruffled collar, illustrating celebrities playing historical counterparts.

    GQ , National Portrait Gallery Report

    #63

    Brad Pitt Looks Like Hermann Rorschach

    Brad Pitt wearing a cap and denim shirt beside a vintage portrait, illustrating celebrities playing historical counterparts.

    Variety , unknown author Report

    #64

    Bruce Willis Looks Like Us Military Leader And Chief Of Staff, General Douglas Macarthur

    Bruce Willis smiling during a talk show compared to his historical counterpart in a military uniform.

    Conan O'Brien , Department of Defense Report

    #65

    Zach Galifianakis Looks Like Louis Vuitton

    Side-by-side image of a celebrity and his historical counterpart, highlighting celebrities who resemble their historical figures.

    Netflix Is A Joke , unknown author Report

    #66

    Shia Labeouf Looks Like Albert Einstein

    Actor Shia LaBeouf on a talk show compared to a historical black and white photo of Albert Einstein, showcasing celebrity historical counterparts.

    Jimmy Kimmel Live , Lucien Chavan Report

    #67

    Florence Welch Looks Like Joan Of Arc

    Actress with long red hair wearing red lace next to a historical portrait in armor, representing celebrities playing historical counterparts.

    The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , Albert Lynch Report

    #68

    Chuck Norris Looks Like Vincent Van Gogh

    Split image showing Chuck Norris with beard and mustache beside Van Gogh’s self-portrait featuring red hair and beard, highlighting celebrities playing historical counterparts.

    Conan O'Brien , Vincent van Gogh Report

    #69

    Nick Jonas Looks Like Franklin Pierce

    Young celebrity in modern clothing beside a vintage portrait, illustrating celebrities who could play historical counterparts.

    GQ , Mathew Benjamin Brady Report

    #70

    George Clooney Looks Like Cary Grant

    George Clooney smiling in a modern setting alongside a classic black-and-white portrait of his historical counterpart.

    Jimmy Kimmel Live , RKO publicity photographer Report

