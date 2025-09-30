Despite being unrelated, people can have an uncanny resemblance to strangers due to genetic similarities. It seems that these similar genetic traits can transcend generations, too, as fans have noticed that certain celebrities look nearly identical to some figures from the past. Diving deeper into this interesting phenomenon, our Bored Panda team gathered many such pairs in the list below. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down.

#1 Keanu Reeves Looks Like Paul Mounet Share icon

Modal close ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 Nicolas Cage Looks Like Civil War-Era Man Share icon

#3 Matthew McConaughey Looks Like The Great Great Grandfather Of Reddit User Share icon

#4 Justin Timberlake Looks Like Old-Timey Criminal Charles Burns Share icon Charles Burns was sentenced to 3 months at Newcastle City Gaol for the crime - false pretences.



#5 Jimmy Fallon Looks Like Leader Of People's Liberation Party-Front Of Turkey, Mahir Çayan Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Andy Samberg Looks Like A Person In HS Yearbook From 1978 Share icon

#7 Jay-Z Looks Like Person In Photo From 1939 Labelled "Harlem Loiterers" Share icon

#8 Peter Dinklage Looks Like Sebastián De Morra Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Orlando Bloom Looks Like Nicolae Grigorescu Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Actor Robert De Niro Looks Like Counselor Of Wrocław Johann Vogt Share icon

#11 Lily Collins Looks Like Audrey Hepburn Share icon

#12 Christian Bale Looks Like Person In Old Picture Share icon

#13 Kathy Bates Looks Like 7th President Of The United States, William Howard Taft Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Leonardo Dicaprio Looks Like Judy Zipper From The 1960's Share icon

#15 Mark Zuckerberg Looks Like King Philip IV Of Spain Share icon

#16 Rupert Grint Looks Like Self-Portrait Of Artist Sir David Wilkie From 1804-1805 Share icon

#17 Adrien Brody Looks Like 17th-Century English Philosopher John Locke Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Jack Black Looks Like Paul Revere Share icon

#19 George Carlin Looks Like Charles Darwin Share icon

#20 Sofia Vergara Looks Like Italian Actress Sophia Loren Share icon

#21 John Krasinski Looks Like Danish Businessman Carl Adolf Feilberg Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Liv Tyler Looks Like Actress Ava Gardner Share icon

#23 Ian Somerhalder Looks Like Actor, Filmmaker, And Entertainment Host Rob Lowe Share icon

#24 Tommy Lee Jones Looks Like 17th President Of The United States, Andrew Johnson Share icon

#25 Maggie Gyllenhaal Looks Like American Journalist Rose Wilder Lane Share icon

#26 Hugh Grant Looks Like Oscar Wilde Share icon

#27 John Travolta Looks Like As Time Traveler Share icon After a photo from 1860 was put up for sale on eBay, many Internet users jumped on the striking similarity between the subject and John Travolta, claiming the actor is a reincarnation of the man in the image.

#28 Queen Latifah Looks Like Zora Neale Hurston Share icon

#29 Ellen Degeneres Looks Like American Essayist Henry David Thoreau Share icon

#30 Peter Greene Looks Like English Writer A.A. Milne Share icon

#31 Robin Williams Looks Like Nobel Prize Winner Ilya Ilyich Mechnikov Share icon

#32 Soccer Star Mesut Ozil Looks Like Enzo Ferrari Share icon

#33 Alec Baldwin Looks Like Millard Fillmore Share icon

#34 Michael Douglas Looks Like George Washington Share icon

#35 Bill Murray Looks Like Edgar Allan Poe Share icon

#36 Mayim Bialik Looks Like Actress Margaret Hamilton Share icon

#37 Maggie Smith Looks Like Painting Titled "Lady In Blue" Share icon

#38 Edward Norton Looks Like Catalan-French Baroque Painter Hyacinthe Rigaud Share icon

#39 Vincent Cassel Looks Like Dancer And Actor Fred Astaire Share icon

#40 Maya Rudolph Looks Like Actress And Singer Dorothy Dandridge Share icon

#41 Luke Perry Looks Like American Folk Musician Woody Guthrie Share icon

#42 Jason Segel Looks Like Lee J. Cobb Share icon

#43 Andrew Garfield Looks Like Leon Trotsky Share icon

#44 Michael Phelps Looks Like Charles Lamb Share icon

#45 Bill Bailey Looks Like Philosopher Thomas Hobbes Share icon

#46 Hank Azaria Looks Like Philosopher Rudolf Steiner Share icon

#47 Benedict Cumberbatch Looks Like Polish Artist Zygmunt Waliszewski Share icon

#48 Ted Cruz Looks Like Businessman And Politician Thomas Burchill Share icon

#49 Karlie Kloss Looks Like Actress Lauren Bacall Share icon

#50 Robbie Williams Looks Like Jesse Pomeroy Share icon Jesse Pomeroy was the youngest person in the history of Massachusetts to be convicted of murder. He was 15 years old when he was convicted of murdering four-year-old Horace Millen in 1874.



#51 Christina Aguilera Looks Like Ginger Rogers Share icon

#52 Alicia Keys Looks Like Lena Horne Share icon

#53 Luciana Barroso And Matt Damon Looks Like Redditor's Parents During Their Wedding Share icon

#54 Daniel Day-Lewis Looks Like Abraham Lincoln Share icon

#55 Eminem Looks Like Severus Alexander Share icon

#56 Charlie Seen Looks Like John Brown Share icon

#57 Anne Hathaway Looks Like English Peeress Anne Clifford Share icon

#58 Rose McGowan Looks Like American Actress And Inventor Hedy Lamarr Share icon

#59 Nicole Kidman Looks Like Polish Poet, Prose Writer And Painter Elżbieta Szemplińska-Sobolewska Share icon

#60 Michelle Williams Looks Like Actress And Singer Brigitte Bardot Share icon

#61 Minka Kelly Looks Like Actress Raquel Welch Share icon

#62 Paul Giamatti Looks Like Reincarnation Of William Shakespeare Share icon

#63 Brad Pitt Looks Like Hermann Rorschach Share icon

#64 Bruce Willis Looks Like Us Military Leader And Chief Of Staff, General Douglas Macarthur Share icon

#65 Zach Galifianakis Looks Like Louis Vuitton Share icon

#66 Shia Labeouf Looks Like Albert Einstein Share icon

#67 Florence Welch Looks Like Joan Of Arc Share icon

#68 Chuck Norris Looks Like Vincent Van Gogh Share icon

#69 Nick Jonas Looks Like Franklin Pierce Share icon