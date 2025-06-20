ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrities always seem polished, flawless, and just a little too perfect. But behind the red carpet glamor and camera-ready smiles, many stars carry unique physical features you may have never noticed.

Some of these quirks are barely visible, while others tell stories of accidents, survival, and embracing what makes us different.

Whether it’s a missing fingertip, a scar from childhood, or even something as unusual as a third nipple, these details are part of what makes these stars memorable and more human.

Here are 20 celebrities who proudly rock their rare or unusual body features, proving that what sets you apart might just be your greatest strength.