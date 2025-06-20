20 Celebrities With Body Abnormalities You Probably Didn’t Notice
Celebrities always seem polished, flawless, and just a little too perfect. But behind the red carpet glamor and camera-ready smiles, many stars carry unique physical features you may have never noticed.
Some of these quirks are barely visible, while others tell stories of accidents, survival, and embracing what makes us different.
Whether it’s a missing fingertip, a scar from childhood, or even something as unusual as a third nipple, these details are part of what makes these stars memorable and more human.
Here are 20 celebrities who proudly rock their rare or unusual body features, proving that what sets you apart might just be your greatest strength.
This post may include affiliate links.
Matthew Perry
The late Friends actor Matthew Perry was beloved for his wit and charisma, but fans may not have noticed his missing fingertip.
He lost the tip of his right middle finger after it got caught in a door as a child. The injury didn’t impact his work, though eagle-eyed fans may have spotted it in episodes of Friends.
Interestingly enough, Perry’s character in Friends, Chandler Bing, is also missing a toe, thanks to an unfortunate accident with Monica when they were younger. The storyline is believed to have been inspired by Matthew Perry’s actual missing fingertip.
Britney Spears
While Britney’s public image is often about glitz and high-energy performances, her skin tells a quieter, more vulnerable story. The pop icon has dealt with psoriasis, an autoimmune skin condition that causes itchy, scaly patches.
It's not always visible during performances, thanks to makeup and styling, but fans have spotted it on her legs during paparazzi shots and candid outings. Britney herself has never spoken in detail about her condition.
Like many who live with psoriasis, she likely faces flare-ups triggered by stress, which must be a challenge for someone who’s spent much of her life in the spotlight.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
That’s clearly not Britney in the photo. Looks nothing like her.
Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner, the action star who brought Hawkeye to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has fully clubbed nails. This results in the tips of his fingers being enlarged and his nails having a more rounded appearance than usual.
While he does not speak about his clubbed fingers often, the condition itself has not slowed Renner down one bit.
He has thrived in physically demanding roles in high-octane movies over the years, and his tendency to perform his own stunts makes him stand out, even amidst a team of near-perfect celebrities.
Is there a reason this condition should affect him? Like, do the fingers hurt easier or something? Otherwise I don't get why BoredPanda treats it like a disability.
Megan Fox
Megan Fox is considered one of Hollywood’s most beautiful women, but she’s been candid about having a condition called brachydactyly type D, more commonly known as a “clubbed thumb.”
Thanks to this condition, Megan’s thumbs appear shorter and wider than average.
While her clubbed thumb tends to get Photoshopped in advertisements and close-up shots, Megan has no qualms about revealing her condition at red carpet events. She has also shared amusement over the attention her thumb receives.
“I don’t know why people are so fascinated by my thumbs. They’re just kind of short. Is it really that crazy?” Megan told Sports Illustrated.
Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington is often cast as the strong, steady hero. But take a closer look at his right hand, and you’ll notice his pinky finger bends outward at an unusual angle.
That’s because it was broken during a childhood sports injury, and it was injured several times after that.
According to Denzel during a segment of the Graham Norton Show, “I had it rebuilt. I had injured it so many times playing American football, but it is fine now. It’s like a gummy bear in there, like a little piece of rubber candy.”
Jennifer Garner
Sweetheart actress Jennifer Garner is nearly flawless, but she has one quirky physical trait. One of her toes overlaps the other, something that’s occasionally visible in open-toed shoes or beach photos.
According to The Texas Foot Specialists, Garner has a genetic condition known as brachymetatarsia, which results in one of the five long bones in the foot being short.
While Garner has never commented on it publicly, and while some media publications have opted to describe her toes as “unsightly” or “nasty,” it is evident that the condition has not affected her red carpet confidence.
Lebron James
NBA superstar LeBron James is known for his incredible athleticism, but fans have occasionally pointed out his “traveling toes.”
His feet, visible during games or in sandals, show a bit of overlapping and unusual spacing. Fans have speculated that the condition is likely the result of James’ years of intense athletic training and activities.
Still, nothing’s stopping King James. The condition hasn’t hurt his game in the slightest, and he continues to dominate on and off the court.
He’s not the only titan in the basketball world that has “traveling toes” either, as fellow legends Shaquille O’Neal and Michael Jordan have both been reported to have similar conditions.
Gerard Butler
Scottish actor Gerard Butler, known for his rugged roles in 300 and Olympus Has Fallen, has a subtle physical detail most fans miss. His ears are noticeably mismatched, thanks to a surgical procedure when he was a child.
What’s funny is that Gerard himself didn’t notice that his ears were mismatched until he shaved his head for the movie Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life.
“I didn't realize it until I had to shave my head for that movie. Everyone went, ‘One ear sticks out way more than the other one!’ And we literally had to glue it back,” Gerard Butler said.
Jonah Hill
Funny man Jonah Hill has often joked about his appearance, but one detail he rarely mentions is the large scar on his arm.
The scar has a dark story behind it, as he got it following a vehicular accident when he was 15. At the time, he was acting out and rebelling after finding out that his mom had cancer.
While it’s not front and center, Jonah’s scar is occasionally visible in photos and film.
The actor has shared how the incident shaped him emotionally, teaching him resilience. “I look at this scar every day. That reminds me to work hard,” he said in a comment to NBC 10 Philadelphia.
Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth’s eyes are mesmerizing, and there’s a scientific reason for that. She has heterochromia, a condition where each eye is a different color—one is blue and the other is hazel.
What’s interesting is that Kate’s eyes typically have the same color in movies, but that was because directors and casting agents have insisted that she wear colored contact lenses so her eyes would match.
Kate keeps it real in public, though, and shows off her different colored eyes on the red carpet and on social media.
Seal
Singer Seal’s face is marked by distinctive scars caused by discoid lupus erythematosus, a chronic skin condition that affects sun-exposed areas.
He developed the disease in his early twenties, and although the scars are permanent, Seal has never hidden them. In fact, they’ve become a defining part of his image.
Seal discussed the impact of his facial scars in an interview.
“It shattered my confidence. But if you were to say, now at the age of 60, how would I change anything… if I could—not a thing. Something that had kind of been initially traumatizing turned out to be something that has made me instantly recognizable.”
Tina Fey
Actress and writer Tina Fey has a faint but visible scar on the left side of her face. She received it as a child after being attacked by a stranger in her front yard.
Despite the trauma, she built a legendary comedy career and became a symbol of intelligence and humor in the entertainment world.
Fey discussed her scar in an interview with Vanity Fair. “I proceeded unaware of it. I was a very confident little kid.
"It’s really almost like I’m kind of able to forget about it, until I was on-camera, and it became a thing of, 'Oh, I guess we should use this side’ or whatever. Everybody’s got a better side,” she said.
Lilly Allen
Singer Lily Allen surprised fans when she casually revealed she has a third nipple.
During an appearance on Shopping With Keith Lemon, the singer stated that her extra nipple is located just below her left breast.
When asked by the show’s host if it could just be a mole, Lily clarified that nope, her extra nubbin is actually a real nipple. It even gets erect and lactates like normal.
“It is (true, I have a third nipple). It's under my second nipple. No, it's actually a real nipple. It actually gets erect when you stroke it. And it actually lactates,” Lily said.
David Bowie
David Bowie was known for his otherworldly persona, and his eyes helped complete the image.
While many assumed he had two different colored eyes, the truth is that one pupil was permanently dilated after a teenage fight over a girl.
The injury caused his right eye to appear darker, giving him that unforgettable gaze. Instead of correcting it, Bowie let the feature become part of his mystique.
His stare became synonymous with his glam-rock era, and fans embraced it as part of what made him unique.
He also like to a*****t young girls. That made him unique as well.
Padma Lakshmi
TV host and author Padma Lakshmi has a long scar running down her right arm from a car accident when she was just 14.
While she hid her scar in the past, even covering it with makeup during photoshoots, she eventually embraced the mark as part of her identity.
This was highlighted when she posed for Sports Illustrated with her scar out in the open.
In an interview with The New York Times, Padma stated that she has learned to love her scar. “It’s what sets me apart and makes me me, and even if someone could wave a magic wand, I really don’t think I would choose to eliminate my scar,” she said.
Gary Burghoff
You might recognize Gary Burghoff as Radar O’Reilly from M*A*S*H, but what you may have missed is that the actor was born with a slightly deformed left hand from a condition known as brachydactyly, which is caused by Poland syndrome.
Gary’s condition resulted in three of his fingers being significantly shorter than normal. As a result, Gary often concealed the condition by keeping his hand out of frame or using props.
It helped with the show’s realism as well, since a person with Poland syndrome would likely not have been allowed to enlist in the military.
It hasn't affected him that much-he used to be the drummer in a band back in the 60s (Lynda Carter-the original Wonderwoman-was the bands singer).
Milo Ventimiglia
Milo Ventimiglia, the heartthrob from This Is Us and Gilmore Girls, has a slightly crooked mouth.
According to the actor, he was born with “dead nerves” in his lower lip, which causes his mouth to be crooked.
But while his asymmetrical smile has become one of his signature features, Milo has stated that casting directors have given him a lot of grief due to his condition.
“They’d be like: 'Could you stop doing that thing with your mouth where your lip is going down? And I’d be like: 'Hey, I was born that way.' … I can’t get away from it now. It’s who I am, you know? I’ve got a crooked mouth,” he said in an interview with People.
Patricia Heaton
Everybody Loves Raymond star Patricia Heaton has reportedly undergone multiple tummy tucks. These have resulted in Patricia having an ever-changing belly and belly button.
According to Glamour, it is actually possible to have a belly button removed, which seems to have been the case for the actress.
Interestingly enough, Patricia has mentioned that one of her more recent plastic surgeons reconstructed her belly button. Perhaps the actress will keep this one for good.
Daryl Hannah
You might not notice it at first glance, but actress Daryl Hannah is missing part of her left index finger.
The injury traces back to her childhood, when she cut part of her finger off due to an accident with her grandmother’s mobility stair lift.
“I lost the top of my finger playing on my grandma’s mobility stair lift. It was terrifying, but could have been so much worse – and it has bestowed on me an ability to be a more compassionate person,” Daryl said in a comment to the Daily Mail.
Despite her injury, she went on to perform in action-heavy films like Kill Bill, though she has been spotted wearing a prosthetic on her finger during public appearances.
Damon Wayans
Funny man Damon Wayans has spent decades making audiences laugh, but few know he was born with a clubbed foot.
The condition, which resulted in his foot being twisted out of shape, required Damon to wear leg braces and corrective shoes and undergo corrective surgery as a child.
Growing up with a visible difference isn’t easy, especially when you’re a kid, but Damon turned that difficulty into a source of strength.
He went on to use his sharp humor to become one of the most recognizable comedians of the ’90s, starring in In Living Color and My Wife and Kids.