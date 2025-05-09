“Who Do These Two Faces Make?”: Solve All 25 Celebrity Name Mashups In This Quiz

ADVERTISEMENT

You probably remember when celeb couples used to get their names mashed together — Bennifer (Ben Affleck + Jennifer Lopez), Brangelina (Brad Pitt + Angelina Jolie), Kimye, TomKat. Well, you get the idea.

This quiz works the same way, just with a twist. You’ll see 25 pairs of celebrity faces, and your job is to combine the first and/or last names of the two people to make one word. That will be your answer.

Are you ready to give it a try? Let’s get started! 💫

Image credits: Ekaterina Belinskaya