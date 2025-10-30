“Timeless Elegance”: Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Daughter Rewears Her 20-Year-Old Vintage Dress At Gala
Catherine Zeta-Jones’ lookalike daughter, Carys, paid a sweet homage to her mother and proved she’s just as fashionable as the Hollywood star.
The 22-year-old was joined by her father, Michael Douglas, at the PAC NYC Icons of Culture Gala.
Though the Wednesday actress couldn’t be there, Carys made sure to represent her by borrowing an iconic look from her closet.
- The daughter of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas wore her mother’s 2005 black gown to a gala in NYC.
- Carys, an aspiring actress, was accompanied by her father at the Icons of Culture Gala on Tuesday.
- The 22-year-old admitted that she often borrows her mother’s dresses because she doesn’t buy clothes frequently.
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas’ daughter Carys looked like her mother’s mini-me at a NYC gala
Image credits: carys.douglas
The aspiring actress wore a black gown with lace detailing along the bodice and straps— the same dress Catherine wore in 2005 at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, two years after her daughter was born.
Carys’ famous father explained that Catherine was unable to attend the event due to work commitments.
“I’m sorry Catherine’s missing it tonight. She’s working, but I’m very happy that Carys could be with me, just to be with her, but also I’m on the board here at PAC,” he told People at the event on Tuesday (October 28).
Image credits: catherinezetajones
This isn’t the first time the Brown University graduate has worn one of her mom’s dresses.
For her 21st birthday, Carys borrowed Catherine’s floral Ungaro dress, the same one her mother wore to the 1999 MTV Movie Awards.
Carys borrowed the black gown her mother wore in 2005 at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Image credits: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
Image credits: KMazur/WireImage
Still, she admitted she could work on her communication skills, noting that she borrows her mom’s vintage pieces “a little too much.”
“She’s like, ‘Is that my bag?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know. I don’t think so,'” Carys added with a laugh.
The 22-year-old admitted to borrowing her famous mother’s vintage pieces, sometimes without asking
Image credits: carys.douglas
According to her IMDb page, Carys appeared in two short films last year: Shell and F*ck That Guy. She also directed a short film titled August.
Before her daughter’s graduation, Catherine shared a sweet photo of her and Michael kissing Carys on the cheeks.
“The night before graduation!!!! We are both such proud parents right now!! It’s only just begun!!,” she captioned the post.
The 56-year-old Welsh actress also shared a photo of a cake with frosting that read, “Congratulations Graduation Class of 25.”
Image credits: carys.douglas
Catherine and Michael are also parents to a 25-year-old son, Dylan, who is also a Brown University graduate and has followed in his parents’ footsteps.
Michael is also a father to 46-year-old Cameron Douglas from his previous marriage to Diandra Luker.
Catherine and Michael tied the knot in 2000 after two years of dating. The lavish ceremony, which took place in New York’s Plaza Hotel, reportedly cost around £1.5 million and was labeled “the wedding of the year” by the British press.
Carys previously wore her mother’s 1990s floral Ungaro dress to celebrate her 21st birthday
Image credits: carys.douglas
During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers in September, the Chicago actress revealed that she and her husband have settled comfortably into life as empty nesters.
“We’re good,” she said. “And the coolest thing is our kids, who are now 25 and [22], like to hang with us. And that’s the best. But if I was a kid, I’d want to hang out with Michael Douglas, too,” she joked.
The Oscar winner also shared that both of her children feel strongly connected to their Welsh roots and typically spend summers in her native country visiting family.
While Dylan and Carys “love” going to Wales, their most recent trip was a bit different from when they were younger. “Now they go to the pub. They used to go to the sand pit and the beach. Now they go off to [sing] karaoke.”
Image credits: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc
Catherine, who plays Moriticia Addams in the hit Netflix show Wednesday, further revealed whether her bond with Carys resembles Moriticia’s relationship with daughter Wednesday Addams.
“I didn’t have a contentious relationship [with Carys], as Morticia does with Wednesday. But the roles were reversed a bit,” she said. “I did give her a side eye, and she went, ‘Don’t Morticia me.’ It’s become like a meme.”
27
0