"Timeless Elegance": Catherine Zeta-Jones' Daughter Rewears Her 20-Year-Old Vintage Dress At Gala
Young woman in a vintage black dress posing with an older man in a suit at a gala event, showcasing timeless elegance.
Celebrities, Entertainment

"Timeless Elegance": Catherine Zeta-Jones' Daughter Rewears Her 20-Year-Old Vintage Dress At Gala

Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Catherine Zeta-Jones’ lookalike daughter, Carys, paid a sweet homage to her mother and proved she’s just as fashionable as the Hollywood star.

The 22-year-old was joined by her father, Michael Douglas, at the PAC NYC Icons of Culture Gala.

Though the Wednesday actress couldn’t be there, Carys made sure to represent her by borrowing an iconic look from her closet.

Highlights
  • The daughter of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas wore her mother’s 2005 black gown to a gala in NYC.
  • Carys, an aspiring actress, was accompanied by her father at the Icons of Culture Gala on Tuesday.
  • The 22-year-old admitted that she often borrows her mother’s dresses because she doesn’t buy clothes frequently.
    Young woman posing indoors wearing a vintage leather jacket and belt, embodying timeless elegance and vintage fashion at a gala.

    Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas’ daughter Carys looked like her mother’s mini-me at a NYC galaYoung woman posing indoors wearing a vintage leather jacket and belt, embodying timeless elegance and vintage fashion at a gala.

    Image credits: carys.douglas

    The aspiring actress wore a black gown with lace detailing along the bodice and straps— the same dress Catherine wore in 2005 at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, two years after her daughter was born.

    Carys’ famous father explained that Catherine was unable to attend the event due to work commitments. 

    “I’m sorry Catherine’s missing it tonight. She’s working, but I’m very happy that Carys could be with me, just to be with her, but also I’m on the board here at PAC,” he told People at the event on Tuesday (October 28).

    Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter wearing a vintage 20-year-old dress, sharing a moment with two adults at a gathering.

    Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter wearing a vintage 20-year-old dress, sharing a moment with two adults at a gathering.

    Image credits: catherinezetajones

    This isn’t the first time the Brown University graduate has worn one of her mom’s dresses.

    For her 21st birthday, Carys borrowed Catherine’s floral Ungaro dress, the same one her mother wore to the 1999 MTV Movie Awards.

    Carys borrowed the black gown her mother wore in 2005 at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

    Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter wearing a vintage black dress with elegant detailing at a gala event.

    Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter wearing a vintage black dress with elegant detailing at a gala event.

    Image credits: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

    Catherine Zeta-Jones’ daughter wears a timeless vintage dress at a gala, showcasing classic elegance and style.

    Catherine Zeta-Jones’ daughter wears a timeless vintage dress at a gala, showcasing classic elegance and style.

    Woman in a black vintage dress with beaded details, holding a clutch, showcasing timeless elegance at a formal gala event.

    Woman in a black vintage dress with beaded details, holding a clutch, showcasing timeless elegance at a formal gala event.

    Image credits: KMazur/WireImage

    Social media comment about wearing a 20-year-old vintage dress, humorously comparing it to ancient clothing.

    Social media comment about wearing a 20-year-old vintage dress, humorously comparing it to ancient clothing.
    “I love vintage clothes,” Carys told People at the gala. “I don’t really like to buy. I’m not really into fast-fashion stuff, just for sustainability reasons, so I feel very lucky that I have a wonderful closet that I can pick from.”

    Still, she admitted she could work on her communication skills, noting that she borrows her mom’s vintage pieces “a little too much.”

    “She’s like, ‘Is that my bag?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know. I don’t think so,'” Carys added with a laugh.

    The 22-year-old admitted to borrowing her famous mother’s vintage pieces, sometimes without asking

    Woman taking mirror selfie wearing a yellow vintage dress, showcasing timeless elegance and classic fashion at a gala event.

    Woman taking mirror selfie wearing a yellow vintage dress, showcasing timeless elegance and classic fashion at a gala event.

    Image credits: carys.douglas

    Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter showcasing timeless elegance in a 20-year-old vintage dress at a gala event.

    Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter showcasing timeless elegance in a 20-year-old vintage dress at a gala event.
    In May, Carys earned a degree in Film and International Relations. Though she didn’t formally study acting, she grew up doing theater and hopes to continue acting in this new chapter of her life.

    According to her IMDb page, Carys appeared in two short films last year: Shell and F*ck That Guy. She also directed a short film titled August.

    Before her daughter’s graduation, Catherine shared a sweet photo of her and Michael kissing Carys on the cheeks.

    “The night before graduation!!!! We are both such proud parents right now!! It’s only just begun!!,” she captioned the post.

    The 56-year-old Welsh actress also shared a photo of a cake with frosting that read, “Congratulations Graduation Class of 25.”

    Two women dressed elegantly in white tops and black skirts holding hands at a vintage gala setting.

    Two women dressed elegantly in white tops and black skirts holding hands at a vintage gala setting.

    Image credits: carys.douglas

    Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter showcasing timeless elegance in a 20-year-old vintage dress at a glamorous gala event.

    Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter showcasing timeless elegance in a 20-year-old vintage dress at a glamorous gala event.

    Catherine and Michael are also parents to a 25-year-old son, Dylan, who is also a  Brown University graduate and has followed in his parents’ footsteps.

    Michael is also a father to 46-year-old Cameron Douglas from his previous marriage to Diandra Luker.

    Catherine and Michael tied the knot in 2000 after two years of dating. The lavish ceremony, which took place in New York’s Plaza Hotel, reportedly cost around £1.5 million and was labeled “the wedding of the year” by the British press.

    Carys previously wore her mother’s 1990s floral Ungaro dress to celebrate her 21st birthday

    Young woman wearing a vintage pink floral dress, smiling and posing in a softly lit room at an elegant gala event.

    Young woman wearing a vintage pink floral dress, smiling and posing in a softly lit room at an elegant gala event.

    Image credits: carys.douglas

    During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers in September, the Chicago actress revealed that she and her husband have settled comfortably into life as empty nesters.

    “We’re good,” she said. “And the coolest thing is our kids, who are now 25 and [22], like to hang with us. And that’s the best. But if I was a kid, I’d want to hang out with Michael Douglas, too,” she joked.

    The Oscar winner also shared that both of her children feel strongly connected to their Welsh roots and typically spend summers in her native country visiting family.

    While Dylan and Carys “love” going to Wales, their most recent trip was a bit different from when they were younger. “Now they go to the pub. They used to go to the sand pit and the beach. Now they go off to [sing] karaoke.”

    Woman wearing a pink vintage dress with floral lace details walking on a red carpet, showcasing timeless elegance at gala event.

    Woman wearing a pink vintage dress with floral lace details walking on a red carpet, showcasing timeless elegance at gala event.

    Image credits: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

    Catherine, who plays Moriticia Addams in the hit Netflix show Wednesday, further revealed whether her bond with Carys resembles Moriticia’s relationship with daughter Wednesday Addams.

    “I didn’t have a contentious relationship [with Carys], as Morticia does with Wednesday. But the roles were reversed a bit,” she said. “I did give her a side eye, and she went, ‘Don’t Morticia me.’ It’s become like a meme.”

    “Timeless style runs in the family,” one fan commented

    Catherine Zeta-Jones’ daughter wearing a vintage 20-year-old dress at a gala, showcasing timeless elegance and style.

    Catherine Zeta-Jones’ daughter wearing a vintage 20-year-old dress at a gala, showcasing timeless elegance and style.

    Woman rewearing a 20-year-old vintage dress at a gala, showcasing timeless elegance and classic fashion style.

    Woman rewearing a 20-year-old vintage dress at a gala, showcasing timeless elegance and classic fashion style.

    Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter wearing a vintage dress to a gala, showcasing timeless elegance and classic style.

    Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter wearing a vintage dress to a gala, showcasing timeless elegance and classic style.

    Comment from Les Vail praising Catherine wearing a vintage dress, highlighting timeless elegance and vintage fashion at gala event.

    Comment from Les Vail praising Catherine wearing a vintage dress, highlighting timeless elegance and vintage fashion at gala event.

    Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter wearing a vintage dress at a gala, showcasing timeless elegance and classic fashion.

    Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter wearing a vintage dress at a gala, showcasing timeless elegance and classic fashion.

    Comment by Anita Walsh criticizing see-through clothing trends, expressing a preference for classic fashion styles.

    Comment by Anita Walsh criticizing see-through clothing trends, expressing a preference for classic fashion styles.

    Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter wearing a vintage dress from 20 years ago at an elegant gala event.

    Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter wearing a vintage dress from 20 years ago at an elegant gala event.

    Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter wearing a 20-year-old vintage dress, showcasing timeless elegance at a gala event.

    Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter wearing a 20-year-old vintage dress, showcasing timeless elegance at a gala event.

    Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter showcases timeless elegance wearing her mother's 20-year-old vintage dress at a gala event.

    Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter showcases timeless elegance wearing her mother's 20-year-old vintage dress at a gala event.

    Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter wearing a 20-year-old vintage dress, showcasing timeless elegance at a gala event.

    Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter wearing a 20-year-old vintage dress, showcasing timeless elegance at a gala event.

    Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter wears a timeless elegant 20-year-old vintage dress at a glamorous gala event.

    Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter wears a timeless elegant 20-year-old vintage dress at a glamorous gala event.

    Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter wearing a vintage dress at gala showcasing timeless elegance and classic fashion.

    Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter wearing a vintage dress at gala showcasing timeless elegance and classic fashion.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn't just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

