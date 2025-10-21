Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Disgusting Heterosexual Breeding Propaganda”: New Disney Film Sparks Backlash Online
Animated affectionate heterosexual couple glowing at their chests, highlighting breeding propaganda in new Disney film controversy.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

“Disgusting Heterosexual Breeding Propaganda”: New Disney Film Sparks Backlash Online

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 6
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

6

ADVERTISEMENT

Walt Disney Animation’s emotional short film, Versa, screened at the Animation Is Film Festival last weekend.

Images of the short film have since gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), with thousands of users sharing their thoughts on the project.

One of the images depicts a man and a woman holding hands in a rosy-pink sky with a star illuminating the woman’s pregnant belly and two additional stars glowing near their hearts.

Highlights
  • Disney’s short film ‘Versa’ follows a couple navigating through love and loss.
  • Images from the film recently went viral on social media, with some calling it “hetero propaganda.”
  • The film is deeply personal, inspired by the loss experienced by director and animator Malcon Pierce and his wife.
RELATED:

    Disney’s short film Versa was recently screened at the Animation Is Film Festival, sparking emotional reactions

    Entrance arch of Walt Disney Studios with Mickey Mouse ears water tower, related to Disney film backlash and propaganda keyword.

    Entrance arch of Walt Disney Studios with Mickey Mouse ears water tower, related to Disney film backlash and propaganda keyword.

    Image credits: Beatriz Troncoso / Unsplash

    Man in a cap holding a large Disney logo on a wall, related to online backlash over breeding propaganda in new film.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man in a cap holding a large Disney logo on a wall, related to online backlash over breeding propaganda in new film.

    Image credits: malconpierce / Instagram

    In contrast, another image shows the same couple against a dark sky, with only two faintly shining stars near their hearts.

    According to animator Malcon Pierce, who also worked on Moana, the film follows a young couple who experience a range of emotions, from grief and loss to ultimate joy, as they embark on an ethereal “cosmic dance of life.”

    Animator Malcon Pierce shared that Versa follows a couple’s “cosmic dance of life”

    Animated pregnant woman and man glowing with light, representing heterosexual breeding propaganda in new Disney film backlash.

    Animated pregnant woman and man glowing with light, representing heterosexual breeding propaganda in new Disney film backlash.

    Image credits: malconpierce / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    On social media, many commenters flipped the usual script, using the film to mock or criticize homophobic individuals who oppose LGBTQ+ representation in children’s films.

    “My 3-year-old granddaughter looked at me with her innocent eyes and said, ‘Grandma, is it normal for a woman to love a man?’ Disgusting…” one person wrote on social media.

    “Forcing my granddaughter to see this repulsive hetero propaganda; a kid shouldn’t be forced upon these views at such a young age.”

    Animated scene of a couple holding hands under a starry sky, related to Disney film backlash and breeding propaganda.

    Animated scene of a couple holding hands under a starry sky, related to Disney film backlash and breeding propaganda.

    Image credits: malconpierce / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet criticizing disgusting heterosexual breeding propaganda, expressing concern over its impact on children's impressionable minds.

    Tweet criticizing disgusting heterosexual breeding propaganda, expressing concern over its impact on children's impressionable minds.

    Image credits: nocturnologist

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Woke trash ruining everything,” typed someone else.

    “I hope this is a joke right because yes it is normal for women to love men,” another user chimed in, while someone else added, “As a hetero myself I am appalled to see my beliefs forced down your throat so blatantly.”

    Along the same lines, a separate user asked to “keep this disgusting heterosexual breeding propaganda away from children’s impressionable minds.”

    The short film explores the themes of love and loss

    Hand holding black card with Disney Versa logo, related to new Disney film sparking heterosexual breeding propaganda backlash online.

    Hand holding black card with Disney Versa logo, related to new Disney film sparking heterosexual breeding propaganda backlash online.

    Image credits: malconpierce / keelytate / Instagram

    Disney has gradually begun including LGTBQ+ characters in its movies, such as Onward, Lightyear, Cruella, and Thor: Love and Thunder, though representation is still limited. These inclusions have been met with criticism from conservative groups, who labeled them as “propaganda” aimed at young children.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Versa premiered in June at the Annecy Animation Festival in France.

    As explained by Pierce, the story behind Versa was inspired by the loss of his and his wife Keely’s infant son, Cooper, and their journey through love, loss, grief, and healing.

    Instagram post by malconpierce sharing details about a new Disney animated short film amid backlash over breeding propaganda.

    Instagram post by malconpierce sharing details about a new Disney animated short film amid backlash over breeding propaganda.

    Image credits: malconpierce / keelytate / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The cosmic theme was inspired by Cooper’s baby shower, which had a star theme. Pierce’s mother-in-law gifted the couple a crystal star, which they placed on their kitchen window.

    “Every morning we’d come downstairs, all these little rainbows would be spread around the house from the little star, and it became a way of remembering Cooper and keeping him close to us,” the director and Disney animator shared, as per Variety.

    The short film is set to music and dance, including an ice dance, with the characters’ emotions expressed through choreography, without dialogue.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media users flipped typical online outrage, calling the film “heterosexual propaganda”

    List of production babies names in a new Disney film generating backlash over heterosexual breeding propaganda.

    List of production babies names in a new Disney film generating backlash over heterosexual breeding propaganda.

    Image credits: malconpierce / keelytate / Instagram

    Sketch of a dancing couple in flowing dresses, evoking themes of heterosexual breeding propaganda in new Disney film backlash.

    Sketch of a dancing couple in flowing dresses, evoking themes of heterosexual breeding propaganda in new Disney film backlash.

    Image credits: malconpierce / Instagram

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing backlash against heterosexual breeding propaganda in a new Disney film, viewed as inappropriate for children.

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing backlash against heterosexual breeding propaganda in a new Disney film, viewed as inappropriate for children.

    Image credits: solarkarii

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Composer Haim Mazar used a 69-piece orchestra to create a score that evolves with the characters. Pierce explained that Mazar went through three versions before finally landing on the sounds that best conveyed the characters’ emotions.

    Pierce was further inspired by a book given to him by Frozen II co-director Chris Buck, titled Permission to Mourn, which explores the idea that loss can split a person open and that mourning is a necessary process to remember those we’ve lost. 

    Malcon Pierce previously worked on Tangled, Wreck-It Ralph, and Moana

    Orchestra recording new Disney film soundtrack amid backlash over heterosexual breeding propaganda online debate.

    Orchestra recording new Disney film soundtrack amid backlash over heterosexual breeding propaganda online debate.

    Image credits: dailycosmicmarvel / Threads

    A smiling couple dressed formally posing in front of a tropical backdrop at an event related to breeding propaganda backlash.

    A smiling couple dressed formally posing in front of a tropical backdrop at an event related to breeding propaganda backlash.

    Image credits: keelytate / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I think a lot of times when we think about characters having this devastation in their life, there’s an idea that you heal from it, and when you heal, you’re fixed,” he said.

    “I feel like what I’ve learned is that grief, those steps, are a way for you to have a relationship with grief and to be able to keep those that you’ve lost much closer.”

    The short film was inspired by the loss of Pierce and his wife’s infant son, Cooper

    Man wearing a backward cap and Disney jacket smiling in front of Moana character poster amid backlash over heterosexual breeding propaganda.

    Man wearing a backward cap and Disney jacket smiling in front of Moana character poster amid backlash over heterosexual breeding propaganda.

    Image credits: malconpierce / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A colorful cosmic scene with two people embracing on a glowing cloud under a bright star, referencing heterosexual breeding propaganda.

    A colorful cosmic scene with two people embracing on a glowing cloud under a bright star, referencing heterosexual breeding propaganda.

    Image credits: Disney

    ADVERTISEMENT

    For a long time, the animator didn’t enter Cooper’s nursery to avoid facing the painful emotions of his loss. When he did, it “split him open,” but also gave him strength and helped him reconnect with his wife.

    The film incorporates the Japanese art of Kintsugi, in which cracks in pottery are filled with gold, as a symbol of healing.

    Pierce described his late son as his “North Star,” both for the project and for his life.

    Social media users reacted to the Disney short film

    Tweet from user Hayden criticizing new Disney film for shoving heterosexual breeding propaganda, sparking online backlash.

    Tweet from user Hayden criticizing new Disney film for shoving heterosexual breeding propaganda, sparking online backlash.

    Image credits: the_transit_guy

    Tweet by Art Tavana discussing the first conservative-coded Disney animated film and anticipating reactions online.

    Tweet by Art Tavana discussing the first conservative-coded Disney animated film and anticipating reactions online.

    Image credits: arttavana

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet criticizing new Disney film, sparking backlash over disgusting heterosexual breeding propaganda online.

    Tweet criticizing new Disney film, sparking backlash over disgusting heterosexual breeding propaganda online.

    Image credits: rev_felix

    Tweet screenshot showing user expressing distrust in a company amid backlash over heterosexual breeding propaganda in new Disney film.

    Tweet screenshot showing user expressing distrust in a company amid backlash over heterosexual breeding propaganda in new Disney film.

    Image credits: diesel_coondog

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing AI prompts amid backlash over heterosexual breeding propaganda in new Disney film.

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing AI prompts amid backlash over heterosexual breeding propaganda in new Disney film.

    Image credits: TheDauntedOne

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from user responding to Disney film with backlash over heterosexual breeding propaganda theme online.

    Tweet from user responding to Disney film with backlash over heterosexual breeding propaganda theme online.

    Image credits: Anyaof7890

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by user questioning the need for a movie focusing on sexuality and heterosexual breeding propaganda controversy.

    Tweet by user questioning the need for a movie focusing on sexuality and heterosexual breeding propaganda controversy.

    Image credits: lesbianmarston

    Tweet criticizing new Disney film, calling its heterosexual breeding propaganda disgusting and inappropriate for teaching kids.

    Tweet criticizing new Disney film, calling its heterosexual breeding propaganda disgusting and inappropriate for teaching kids.

    Image credits: Passi0nfruitz

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Twitter user criticizing Disney for promoting heterosexual orientation, sparking backlash over new film online controversy.

    Twitter user criticizing Disney for promoting heterosexual orientation, sparking backlash over new film online controversy.

    Image credits: That1984onTTWAR

    Social media user reacts to Disney film backlash over disgusting heterosexual breeding propaganda topic for kids.

    Social media user reacts to Disney film backlash over disgusting heterosexual breeding propaganda topic for kids.

    Image credits: survivablyso

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing new Disney film with backlash over disgusting heterosexual breeding propaganda online.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing new Disney film with backlash over disgusting heterosexual breeding propaganda online.

    Image credits: foratortnight

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing Disney and backlash over heterosexual breeding propaganda in new film, referencing birds and bees and carnival rides.

    Tweet discussing Disney and backlash over heterosexual breeding propaganda in new film, referencing birds and bees and carnival rides.

    Image credits: StillDoingWell

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Disney film with backlash over heterosexual breeding propaganda.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Disney film with backlash over heterosexual breeding propaganda.

    Image credits: lobotomytalia

    User comment criticizing new Disney film online backlash about heterosexual breeding propaganda discussion.

    User comment criticizing new Disney film online backlash about heterosexual breeding propaganda discussion.

    Image credits: cloverfields23

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing disgusting heterosexual breeding propaganda in a new Disney film backlash.

    Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing disgusting heterosexual breeding propaganda in a new Disney film backlash.

    Image credits: imabotwhobots

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing backlash against new Disney film and its heterosexual breeding propaganda.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing backlash against new Disney film and its heterosexual breeding propaganda.

    Image credits: MyDearJournal

    Twitter user replying to Hollywood Handle questioning if fairytales are over amid backlash to Disney breeding propaganda.

    Twitter user replying to Hollywood Handle questioning if fairytales are over amid backlash to Disney breeding propaganda.

    Image credits: ywankos

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by ChrisStayler questioning when an adventure animated movie will be made amid backlash over heterosexual breeding propaganda.

    Tweet by ChrisStayler questioning when an adventure animated movie will be made amid backlash over heterosexual breeding propaganda.

    Image credits: ChrisStayler

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User tweet questioning if Disney still makes content for kids amid backlash over heterosexual breeding propaganda in new film.

    User tweet questioning if Disney still makes content for kids amid backlash over heterosexual breeding propaganda in new film.

    Image credits: petmeplease24

    Tweet criticizing new Disney film for promoting heterosexual breeding propaganda, sparking online backlash and heated discussions.

    Tweet criticizing new Disney film for promoting heterosexual breeding propaganda, sparking online backlash and heated discussions.

    Image credits: lHoneyl284

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from user Cypher praising a beautiful animated short film amid backlash over heterosexual breeding propaganda in new Disney film.

    Tweet from user Cypher praising a beautiful animated short film amid backlash over heterosexual breeding propaganda in new Disney film.

    Image credits: cypherweb31

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply praising Disney stories amid backlash over disgusting heterosexual breeding propaganda in new film.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply praising Disney stories amid backlash over disgusting heterosexual breeding propaganda in new film.

    Image credits: ErRazia12

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Twitter user commenting on a new Disney film about life and family amid heterosexual breeding propaganda backlash online.

    Twitter user commenting on a new Disney film about life and family amid heterosexual breeding propaganda backlash online.

    Image credits: iHeartMyKids000

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    6
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    6

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love when people use "situation reversal" to show how ridiculous bigotry is !

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Disgusting heterosexual breeding propaganda." 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    katywillis avatar
    Lazy Panda 2
    Lazy Panda 2
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sad. They shared something that is really meaningful and impacts many people, but people choose this (of all films) to latch onto. Maybe I'm just biased because I've been impacted by baby loss. Maybe I think there's "straighter" films they could have latched on to for making the (very valid) point. Meh.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I kinda agree with you on the "it's a serious and meaningful subject" but also with ALL the recent Disney's productions being accused of being "too woke" again and again, it's not surprising that a "woke-less" movie would stand out and make people make jokes. But yeah, there were better films to mock, I'm sorry for your loss and all the losses of people who went through baby loss.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love when people use "situation reversal" to show how ridiculous bigotry is !

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Disgusting heterosexual breeding propaganda." 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    katywillis avatar
    Lazy Panda 2
    Lazy Panda 2
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sad. They shared something that is really meaningful and impacts many people, but people choose this (of all films) to latch onto. Maybe I'm just biased because I've been impacted by baby loss. Maybe I think there's "straighter" films they could have latched on to for making the (very valid) point. Meh.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I kinda agree with you on the "it's a serious and meaningful subject" but also with ALL the recent Disney's productions being accused of being "too woke" again and again, it's not surprising that a "woke-less" movie would stand out and make people make jokes. But yeah, there were better films to mock, I'm sorry for your loss and all the losses of people who went through baby loss.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Movies & tv
    Homepage
    Trending
    Movies & tv
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Movies & tv Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT