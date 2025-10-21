ADVERTISEMENT

Walt Disney Animation’s emotional short film, Versa, screened at the Animation Is Film Festival last weekend.

Images of the short film have since gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), with thousands of users sharing their thoughts on the project.

One of the images depicts a man and a woman holding hands in a rosy-pink sky with a star illuminating the woman’s pregnant belly and two additional stars glowing near their hearts.

Highlights Disney’s short film ‘Versa’ follows a couple navigating through love and loss.

Images from the film recently went viral on social media, with some calling it “hetero propaganda.”

The film is deeply personal, inspired by the loss experienced by director and animator Malcon Pierce and his wife.

Disney’s short film Versa was recently screened at the Animation Is Film Festival, sparking emotional reactions

Entrance arch of Walt Disney Studios with Mickey Mouse ears water tower, related to Disney film backlash and propaganda keyword.

Image credits: Beatriz Troncoso / Unsplash

Man in a cap holding a large Disney logo on a wall, related to online backlash over breeding propaganda in new film.

Image credits: malconpierce / Instagram

In contrast, another image shows the same couple against a dark sky, with only two faintly shining stars near their hearts.

According to animator Malcon Pierce, who also worked on Moana, the film follows a young couple who experience a range of emotions, from grief and loss to ultimate joy, as they embark on an ethereal “cosmic dance of life.”

Animator Malcon Pierce shared that Versa follows a couple’s “cosmic dance of life”

Animated pregnant woman and man glowing with light, representing heterosexual breeding propaganda in new Disney film backlash.

Image credits: malconpierce / Instagram

On social media, many commenters flipped the usual script, using the film to mock or criticize homophobic individuals who oppose LGBTQ+ representation in children’s films.

“My 3-year-old granddaughter looked at me with her innocent eyes and said, ‘Grandma, is it normal for a woman to love a man?’ Disgusting…” one person wrote on social media.

“Forcing my granddaughter to see this repulsive hetero propaganda; a kid shouldn’t be forced upon these views at such a young age.”

Animated scene of a couple holding hands under a starry sky, related to Disney film backlash and breeding propaganda.

Image credits: malconpierce / Instagram

Tweet criticizing disgusting heterosexual breeding propaganda, expressing concern over its impact on children's impressionable minds.

Image credits: nocturnologist

“Woke trash ruining everything,” typed someone else.

“I hope this is a joke right because yes it is normal for women to love men,” another user chimed in, while someone else added, “As a hetero myself I am appalled to see my beliefs forced down your throat so blatantly.”

Along the same lines, a separate user asked to “keep this disgusting heterosexual breeding propaganda away from children’s impressionable minds.”

The short film explores the themes of love and loss

Hand holding black card with Disney Versa logo, related to new Disney film sparking heterosexual breeding propaganda backlash online.

Image credits: malconpierce / keelytate / Instagram

Disney has gradually begun including LGTBQ+ characters in its movies, such as Onward, Lightyear, Cruella, and Thor: Love and Thunder, though representation is still limited. These inclusions have been met with criticism from conservative groups, who labeled them as “propaganda” aimed at young children.

Versa premiered in June at the Annecy Animation Festival in France.

As explained by Pierce, the story behind Versa was inspired by the loss of his and his wife Keely’s infant son, Cooper, and their journey through love, loss, grief, and healing.

Instagram post by malconpierce sharing details about a new Disney animated short film amid backlash over breeding propaganda.

Image credits: malconpierce / keelytate / Instagram

The cosmic theme was inspired by Cooper’s baby shower, which had a star theme. Pierce’s mother-in-law gifted the couple a crystal star, which they placed on their kitchen window.

“Every morning we’d come downstairs, all these little rainbows would be spread around the house from the little star, and it became a way of remembering Cooper and keeping him close to us,” the director and Disney animator shared, as per Variety.

The short film is set to music and dance, including an ice dance, with the characters’ emotions expressed through choreography, without dialogue.

Social media users flipped typical online outrage, calling the film “heterosexual propaganda”

List of production babies names in a new Disney film generating backlash over heterosexual breeding propaganda.

Image credits: malconpierce / keelytate / Instagram

Sketch of a dancing couple in flowing dresses, evoking themes of heterosexual breeding propaganda in new Disney film backlash.

Image credits: malconpierce / Instagram

Screenshot of a tweet expressing backlash against heterosexual breeding propaganda in a new Disney film, viewed as inappropriate for children.

Image credits: solarkarii

Composer Haim Mazar used a 69-piece orchestra to create a score that evolves with the characters. Pierce explained that Mazar went through three versions before finally landing on the sounds that best conveyed the characters’ emotions.

Pierce was further inspired by a book given to him by Frozen II co-director Chris Buck, titled Permission to Mourn, which explores the idea that loss can split a person open and that mourning is a necessary process to remember those we’ve lost.

Malcon Pierce previously worked on Tangled , Wreck-It Ralph , and Moana

Orchestra recording new Disney film soundtrack amid backlash over heterosexual breeding propaganda online debate.

Image credits: dailycosmicmarvel / Threads

A smiling couple dressed formally posing in front of a tropical backdrop at an event related to breeding propaganda backlash.

Share icon

Image credits: keelytate / Instagram

“I think a lot of times when we think about characters having this devastation in their life, there’s an idea that you heal from it, and when you heal, you’re fixed,” he said.

“I feel like what I’ve learned is that grief, those steps, are a way for you to have a relationship with grief and to be able to keep those that you’ve lost much closer.”

The short film was inspired by the loss of Pierce and his wife’s infant son, Cooper

Man wearing a backward cap and Disney jacket smiling in front of Moana character poster amid backlash over heterosexual breeding propaganda.

Image credits: malconpierce / Instagram

A colorful cosmic scene with two people embracing on a glowing cloud under a bright star, referencing heterosexual breeding propaganda.

Image credits: Disney

For a long time, the animator didn’t enter Cooper’s nursery to avoid facing the painful emotions of his loss. When he did, it “split him open,” but also gave him strength and helped him reconnect with his wife.

The film incorporates the Japanese art of Kintsugi, in which cracks in pottery are filled with gold, as a symbol of healing.

Pierce described his late son as his “North Star,” both for the project and for his life.

Social media users reacted to the Disney short film

Tweet from user Hayden criticizing new Disney film for shoving heterosexual breeding propaganda, sparking online backlash.

Image credits: the_transit_guy

Tweet by Art Tavana discussing the first conservative-coded Disney animated film and anticipating reactions online.

Image credits: arttavana

Tweet criticizing new Disney film, sparking backlash over disgusting heterosexual breeding propaganda online.

Image credits: rev_felix

Tweet screenshot showing user expressing distrust in a company amid backlash over heterosexual breeding propaganda in new Disney film.

Image credits: diesel_coondog

Screenshot of a social media reply discussing AI prompts amid backlash over heterosexual breeding propaganda in new Disney film.

Image credits: TheDauntedOne

Tweet from user responding to Disney film with backlash over heterosexual breeding propaganda theme online.

Image credits: Anyaof7890

Tweet by user questioning the need for a movie focusing on sexuality and heterosexual breeding propaganda controversy.

Image credits: lesbianmarston

Tweet criticizing new Disney film, calling its heterosexual breeding propaganda disgusting and inappropriate for teaching kids.

Image credits: Passi0nfruitz

Twitter user criticizing Disney for promoting heterosexual orientation, sparking backlash over new film online controversy.

Image credits: That1984onTTWAR

Social media user reacts to Disney film backlash over disgusting heterosexual breeding propaganda topic for kids.

Image credits: survivablyso

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing new Disney film with backlash over disgusting heterosexual breeding propaganda online.

Image credits: foratortnight

Tweet discussing Disney and backlash over heterosexual breeding propaganda in new film, referencing birds and bees and carnival rides.

Image credits: StillDoingWell

Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Disney film with backlash over heterosexual breeding propaganda.

Image credits: lobotomytalia

User comment criticizing new Disney film online backlash about heterosexual breeding propaganda discussion.

Image credits: cloverfields23

Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing disgusting heterosexual breeding propaganda in a new Disney film backlash.

Image credits: imabotwhobots

Screenshot of a social media comment expressing backlash against new Disney film and its heterosexual breeding propaganda.

Image credits: MyDearJournal

Twitter user replying to Hollywood Handle questioning if fairytales are over amid backlash to Disney breeding propaganda.

Image credits: ywankos

Tweet by ChrisStayler questioning when an adventure animated movie will be made amid backlash over heterosexual breeding propaganda.

Image credits: ChrisStayler

User tweet questioning if Disney still makes content for kids amid backlash over heterosexual breeding propaganda in new film.

Image credits: petmeplease24

Tweet criticizing new Disney film for promoting heterosexual breeding propaganda, sparking online backlash and heated discussions.

Image credits: lHoneyl284

Tweet from user Cypher praising a beautiful animated short film amid backlash over heterosexual breeding propaganda in new Disney film.

Image credits: cypherweb31

Screenshot of a Twitter reply praising Disney stories amid backlash over disgusting heterosexual breeding propaganda in new film.

Image credits: ErRazia12

Twitter user commenting on a new Disney film about life and family amid heterosexual breeding propaganda backlash online.

Image credits: iHeartMyKids000

