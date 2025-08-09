“Darkest Night in Boxing History”: 2 Japanese Boxers Pass Away, 1 In A Coma After Fights On The Same Night

ADVERTISEMENT

Two 28-year-old Japanese boxers have passed away, and another has been hospitalized after fighting in the same contest in the country’s capital, Tokyo.

Shigetoshi Kotari and

fought in different matches but on the same night (August 2). Both were vying for the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) junior lightweight title when they were knocked out in their respective matches.

It has only recently come to light that Yamato Hata, who rendered Kotari unconscious, is also in hospital, with certain reports claiming he is in a coma.

Footage of Kotari’s departure from the ring on the night shows the boxer walking, but with the help of his team members

Image credits: k_shige92

Kotari, who racked up eight wins, two losses, two draws, and five knockouts (8-2-2, 5 KOs) throughout his professional career, faced off against Yamato Hata (17-2-1, 16 KOs) and, at the end of the last bout, passed out, concluding the contest in a draw.

A member of the public who witnessed the fight claimed:

“I saw the entire match, it was a sensational match and I believe it ended in a decision draw. It looked like any other great fight would, they were both going at it, it didn’t look like either fighter was getting hit too much or overwhelmed.”

Image credits: k_shige92

Kotari came to after being knocked out and was able to leave the ring on his own feet, although footage of his departure from the ring shows him being aided by his team as he walked and bowed to fans on his way out.

He was rushed to hospital and admitted for emergency surgery

According to multiple reports, once out of the public’s view, things changed dramatically and Kotari was rushed to hospital.

Image credits: k_shige92

At the medical facility it was discovered that the pugilist had sustained internal bleeding in his brain cavity and he was admitted for emergency surgery.

Six days later, publications in the boxing community reported that Kotari had succumbed to the injury inflicted by Hata, and passed away

The World Boxing Organization weighed in to lament his passing

The news of Kotari’s passing has since drawn condolences, including that of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), which took to social media to write: “Rest in peace, Shigetoshi Kotari.”

“The boxing world mourns the tragic passing of Japanese fighter Shigetoshi Kotari, who succumbed to injuries sustained during his August 2nd title fight.

“A warrior in the ring. A fighter in spirit. Gone too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, team, and the entire Japanese boxing community.”

Image credits: k_shige92

Boxing commentator, Max Callendro, also paid his respects in a message on X, writing:

“RIP to this modern day gladiator Shigetoshi Kotari. Applauded by the fans in his final continuous moments. Heartbreaking.”

Hiromasa Urakawa suffered the same fate days later

Hiromasa Urakawa fought on the same card, suffered the same fate, and passed away a week after Kotari.

Image credits: k_shige92

The WBO announced the news on Instagram and wrote that it was mourning the “Japanese boxer Hiromasa Urakawa, who tragically succumbed to injuries sustained during his fight against Yoji Saito on August 2 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.”

“This heartbreaking news comes just days after the passing of Shigetoshi Kotari, who d**d from injuries suffered in his fight on the same card,” it confirmed.

While no reports have surfaced regarding Saito’s condition, Ring Magazinehas since divulged that Hata, “who delivered the blows that k**led Kotari, has been hospitalized” following the fight.

The hospitalizations and fatalities have earned August 2 the moniker: “Darkest Night in Boxing History.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 神足 茂利 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐨𝐬𝐡𝐢 𝐊𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐢 (@k_shige92)

“Some reports indicate that Hata is in a coma, which also contributes to an unbelievably dark cloud over the event at Korakuen Hall,” the outlet continued.

According to the global network Bein Sports, the two fatalities and Hata’s condition prompted swift action from the Japan Boxing Commission.

Image credits: k_shige92

It has passed a decree stipulating that, to mitigate injury risks, “all OPBF bouts will now be contested over 10 rounds instead of 12”.

August 2 has since been dubbed the “Darkest Night in Boxing History.”

The incidents have thus far cast the light on the danger of the sport

