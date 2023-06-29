Speaking of which, there are a few online threads in which people who have been caterers for rich and famous people’s events share the most insane stories. Well, some of these in general are crazy stories, but yes, enjoy these 24 of the best ones!

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be working for rich or famous people? Well, yes, there are plenty of stories of personal assistants, fans or people who work in customer service sharing which celebrities are nice and who are rude. However, the best way for some gossip or crazy stories are from people who have worked at rich people’s private events.

#1 Not a caterer but my aunt was



I will not go into details but the customer didn't want to pay because they are influencers and are advertising the food after agreeing to a contract.



Ended up with a lawsuit and my aunt got the payment plus the settlement.

#2 I worked at a restaurant/partylocation in the past and during a marriage party we once found the newlywed groom [making love] with the sister of his bride on the toilet.

#3 They said "The wife and I managed to keep our spending down to £2million this year, it's been difficult but we're quite proud of ourselves."

#4 Ex banquet server. Brides moh sister gave a speech about tampons and pads, neither the bride or groom smiled all night, dj didn't have the first dance song, and the mothers of both sides had a screaming match at the end of the night about flowers. The tension was palpable all night.

#5 The one time I helped cater an event, we set out the dishes before the flower company came with their boxes of flower chains that were for the table. Had to move the dishes to accommodate their flowers down the center of the table. Five minutes later the table and dishes were covered in ants. They didn't do anything about it. Ants found the ground and left. We didn't do anything about it. Didn't have time or the ability to wash every plate before guests arrived.

#6 Full band set up. Crew arrives 5 hours early. 10 minutes to show time, a woman with a clipboard shows up and says " Oh the stage can't go there. The balloons go there. " Laughed in her face.

#7 Oh easy. We had an event for a politician who was up for re-election. Big, high-profile party. Someone died of a heart attack in the toilet and I found him. Had to diplomatically usher all the guests into the other room without making a scene. It was really tactfully done, actually.



Other things that come to mind from that period are having a beer stein thrown at my head, and being (credibly) threatened with being stabbed by a guy who waited outside for me. Also, a bouncer 'friend' offered to have someone [ended] on my behalf.

#8 this was only a few days ago. they used a small portion of the venue for their wedding, so the normal restraunt area was right next to it, and still had its normal reservations and walk ins. And there multiple people having like Christmas/ birthday lunches so kids were there crying, and there were dozens of people just kind of watching a wedding they werent invited to. And the musician singing guy was singing break up songs...

#9 Was at one at the waterfront and was especially windy. Started with no one standing up when the bride walked down the aisle and I left when the photo rounds were happening and the mother of the bride kept yelling for people to hold her dress down because she wasn't wearing underwear and the wind kept lifting her dress up.

#10 I was asked to make a cake that looks like Nakatomi Plaza from Die Hard. the bride and groom are cops in Brooklyn and he is a huge fan.

#11 I briefly worked with one of the top Saudi Arabian crown princes in the 80’s. He would buy out the top three floors of the best hotels (Four Seasons etc); two floors were for maids/help/security, top floor was for the Royal family… once it was only the prince and his three wives. Crazy s**t.

#12 I worked as a caterer at a private boarding school. Bringing the staff their coffees during a finance meeting, I heard:



"So, we've got $2million spare in (x account). What do we want to do with that?"



A raise for me should have been a high priority imo...

#13 I met Mark Cuban catering an event at the Indianapolis Public Library. It was so weird seeing how he treated EVERYONE with the same amount of respect. He's one of those guys who enjoys being around people. After the event he stayed for sooo long so that anyone who wanted a picture with him could get one. Catering staff included. Met Andre Agassi a week later. Huge a*****e.

#14 Used to work a high end catering hall in high school. The biggest thing I took away from serving some of the more well off parties was how rude otherwise seemingly pleasant people can be when surrounded by other people of their socioeconomic background. People tend to only be snobby when trying to impress other snobs around them. I guess the psychology behind it is to create a line between the "haves" (them) and the "have-nots" (workers/staff) which somehow brings them closer together.

#15 "Why is rat/rodent poop solid and same size and human poop have different shapes or are sometimes liquid?" While I was clearing their table.

#16 I am a caterer for the wealthy and famous. We recently catered a $2,500 a table fundraising ball featuring The Band Perry with the lead singer of Journey in the audience. AMA.



For the last six months, I've worked as a part time caterer for one of the biggest and most prestigious catering companies in my state. If you've ever had a question about what it's like to wear a tuxedo and carry a tray around for millionaires and billionaires, l can answer it.



Some highlights:



The anti-abortion banquet



The fundraiser with every member of the San Antonio Spurs



A taxidermied lion, a house full of ivory, and why I couldn't eat meat for a month



How caterers are more like longshoremen than waiters



The rich guy who told me I was wasting my potential



And what the wealthiest people in the country are like when they're drunk.



I'm sure you could figure out which company I wish for, but please don't. I don't want to cause trouble for them. I like my job.

#17 You know those black binder clips that hold large-ish stacks of paper together, with the silver pinchers that fold down? I worked for a man who wanted the clips to be POLISHED when presentations were set up in his conference room. And rulers had to be used to perfectly align each attendee’s station- place setting, collateral material, pen, etc.

#18 I’m a concierge, and one of the guests I was working with insisted on paying $2000 to get a private car to dinner instead of using the free Uber system in town. The restaurant was a 5 minute drive from where he was staying.

#19 Alot of them turned their houses into smarthomes by carving an ipad sized hole in each room and putting an ipad in there.



I've seen a secret panel room, behind it was a full-on home cinema complete with server/projector room (with bathroom with shower for the guy in there running the show). Big screen, real comfy seats, the whole deal!



One of my favourites is the £18,000 fridge. It's hooked into the plumbing so it can make it's own ice and refill the water reservoir by itself. The fridge is segmented and each segment can have it's own temperature. It was a really nice fridge.

#20 I catered a wedding where the bride to be got too drunk to get married, but they did it anyways. Had one where a random Hail storm destroyed 3 porsches and my bosses suv.

#21 My friend was asked to make a redneck charcuterie board.

#22 Hubs worked with a president for a few years. When it would snow they would put tarps down and then pull them up so their dogs would have clean grass to use. They’d also have to drive around and scoop white fresh snow over the dirty, black snow on the sides of the road. Not sure if this was the presidents request or just higher ups making stupid work for their image.

#23 My time to shine! I worked food and beverage in a really famous country club for a while. The weirdest was just the shear amount of older people behind on the times. I would be serving people while they literally spoke about how stupid my generation was and how we dont deserve "handouts" for education. I would literally be a foot or 2 away and they would loudly proclaim how stupid people in their 20's were. Because serving tables clearly should be enough income to pay for a 4 year college education. Also the rampant homophobia and racism was shocking to see as well.