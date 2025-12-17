ADVERTISEMENT

Jim Benton is a cartoonist, author, and illustrator best known for his instantly recognizable humor, expressive characters, and long-running work in comics and children’s books. In this article in particular, we turn attention to cats through a mix of single panel illustrations and short comic strips that capture their laziness, chaos, confidence, and oddly human logic.

Whether it is a cat delivering an unhinged internal monologue, causing accidental destruction, or judging the people around it, Benton’s work plays with everyday moments and pushes them into absurd territory. The result is a collection of cat comics and illustrations that are definitely going to put a smile on your face one way or another.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | jimbenton.com | gocomics.com