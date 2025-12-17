ADVERTISEMENT

Jim Benton is a cartoonist, author, and illustrator best known for his instantly recognizable humor, expressive characters, and long-running work in comics and children’s books. In this article in particular, we turn attention to cats through a mix of single panel illustrations and short comic strips that capture their laziness, chaos, confidence, and oddly human logic.

Whether it is a cat delivering an unhinged internal monologue, causing accidental destruction, or judging the people around it, Benton’s work plays with everyday moments and pushes them into absurd territory. The result is a collection of cat comics and illustrations that are definitely going to put a smile on your face one way or another.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | jimbenton.com | gocomics.com

#1

Cartoon illustrating the humorous challenges of living with cats, showing a cat's elusive nature and mischievous behavior.

    #2

    Cartoon of a relaxed cat with text about procrastination, capturing what it's like to live with cats.

    #3

    Cartoon cat judge humorously captures what it’s like to live with cats through playful and quirky comic panels.

    #4

    Cartoonist illustrating the humorous adventures and challenges of living with cats through a skydiving comic strip.

    #5

    Cartoonist illustration showing man offering food to a tired cat, capturing what it’s like to live with cats humorously.

    #6

    Cartoon illustrating two cats humorously discussing the downfall of human civilization in a simple comic style.

    #7

    Cartoon of an orange cat interacting with a person, humorously capturing what it’s like to live with cats.

    #8

    Cartoon strip showing cats humorously capturing what it's like to live with cats, including playful arguments and hugs.

    #9

    Cartoon showing a woman and cat on a couch, humorously capturing what it’s like to live with cats in daily life.

    #10

    Cartoonist comic showing a cat as CEO asking a boardroom of people who likes to lie in the sun and lick themselves.

    #11

    Black and white cartoon showing cats with a person, humorously capturing what it’s like to live with cats.

    #12

    Cartoon showing cats humorously imagining the tooth fairy and how it feels to live with cats in everyday life.

    #13

    Cartoonist captures funny moments of living with cats, showing quirky cat and human interactions with a ukulele.

    #14

    Cartoonist’s illustration of a blue cat with large yellow eyes, capturing the humor of living with cats.

    #15

    Cartoon cat with a relaxed pose and a sarcastic expression, capturing the mood of living with cats.

    #16

    Cartoon of a cat next to a Nazca glyph, illustrating life with cats through humorous comic art.

    #17

    Simple cartoon of a cat standing among tall pink flowers, capturing the experience of living with cats in comic style.

    #18

    Cartoon of a yellow cat lying on colorful pens, drawing on a blank sheet, capturing what it’s like to live with cats.

    #19

    Cartoonist illustration capturing what it’s like to live with cats, showing humorous cat and dog interactions.

    #20

    Cartoon illustration humorously capturing what it's like to live with cats, featuring a yellow cat and funny text.

