 Young Woman Asks For Advice After A Mechanic Charges $800 For A Battery Change And Keeps The Key | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Young Woman Asks For Advice After A Mechanic Charges $800 For A Battery Change And Keeps The Key
31points
Automotive

Young Woman Asks For Advice After A Mechanic Charges $800 For A Battery Change And Keeps The Key

Miglė Miliūtė and
Austėja Akavickaitė

Most drivers know the feeling when all seems to be well with the world… and all of a sudden, the car starts making expensive-sounding noises or lights up something on the dashboard they would rather not see there.

The latter happened to the redditor u/SteadyMedium2004, who had to take her car to the mechanic after the oil pressure light came on. Unfortunately, his $800 solution to the problem raised more questions than answers, and encouraged the OP to turn to the ‘Legal’ community for advice.

Car repairs are never fun, but some go smoother than others, often depending on the mechanic

Image credits: drewgstephens (not the actual photo)

The oil pressure light in this woman’s car was not the only repair-related headache she had to deal with

Image credits: mstandret (not the actual photo)

Image credits: SteadyMedium2004

The OP replied to some of the netizens’ comments

Fellow redditors shared opinions and advice

The owner of the car updated the community on what happened next

People discussed similar personal experiences

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read more »
Austėja Akavickaitė
Austėja Akavickaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Austėja is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Photography. They have a diverse set of creative skills and a wide portfolio which ranges from photography to digital editing and traditional art. After graduating from Nottingham Trent University in 2018 they have worked as a freelance photographer until Bored Panda. When not editing, they enjoy biking, taking too many pictures of their dog and drawing.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Automotive
Homepage
Trending
Automotive
Homepage
Next in Automotive
Popular on Bored Panda
Share your thoughts
POST
Nemo
Nemo
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wanna bet that this "misunderstanding" cleared up real fast because somebody at hq reads Reddit

0
0points
reply
POST
Nemo
Nemo
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wanna bet that this "misunderstanding" cleared up real fast because somebody at hq reads Reddit

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda