Young Woman Asks For Advice After A Mechanic Charges $800 For A Battery Change And Keeps The Key

Most drivers know the feeling when all seems to be well with the world… and all of a sudden, the car starts making expensive-sounding noises or lights up something on the dashboard they would rather not see there.

The latter happened to the redditor u/SteadyMedium2004, who had to take her car to the mechanic after the oil pressure light came on. Unfortunately, his $800 solution to the problem raised more questions than answers, and encouraged the OP to turn to the ‘Legal’ community for advice.

Car repairs are never fun, but some go smoother than others, often depending on the mechanic

Image credits: drewgstephens (not the actual photo)

The oil pressure light in this woman’s car was not the only repair-related headache she had to deal with

Image credits: mstandret (not the actual photo)

Image credits: SteadyMedium2004

The OP replied to some of the netizens’ comments

Fellow redditors shared opinions and advice

The owner of the car updated the community on what happened next

People discussed similar personal experiences