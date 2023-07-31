I know how hard it is to be trapped in a toxic work environment and how isolating it can feel and the very real and harsh effects it has on mental health. I hope my comic will help readers feel less alone and help them find some comfort in the humor. At the very least, I hope they can get some laughs out of it. I would like to eventually expand my artistic endeavors and do other comics on themes like mental health and being an introvert who prefers the great indoors.

For now, my job and Capybaras at Work keep me plenty busy and I look forward to continuing the comic. I also enjoy painting in my free time.