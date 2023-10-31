ADVERTISEMENT

When you think of wedding photos, you might imagine the classic shots: the beautiful bride, the exchange of rings, and the perfectly posed family portraits. But if you're looking for something different, then Ian Weldon is the photographer you've been waiting for. He's not your typical wedding photographer – in fact, he'll tell you he's not really one at all.

Weldon is out to capture the real, the raw, and the wonderfully chaotic moments that often go unnoticed. He's the guy who'll blend into the crowd, using small cameras, and not attracting too much attention – often mistaken for just another guest or a family member.

