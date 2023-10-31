‘Not A Wedding Photographer’ Captures The Chaos Of People’s Special Day (25 New Pics)Interview With Artist
When you think of wedding photos, you might imagine the classic shots: the beautiful bride, the exchange of rings, and the perfectly posed family portraits. But if you're looking for something different, then Ian Weldon is the photographer you've been waiting for. He's not your typical wedding photographer – in fact, he'll tell you he's not really one at all.
Weldon is out to capture the real, the raw, and the wonderfully chaotic moments that often go unnoticed. He's the guy who'll blend into the crowd, using small cameras, and not attracting too much attention – often mistaken for just another guest or a family member.
We got in touch with Weldon to learn more about his creative process and himself. Since his unique approach to wedding photography has garnered recognition, we were curious to learn whether the photographer has any specific goals or aspirations for how he'd like to further impact the industry or his work. "I don’t think I was ever trying to make an impact within the wedding photography industry, I was just doing what I felt right and was trying to be true to myself," he replied. "I do a lot of presentations and talks about my work so I hope that I can at least influence some people to shoot for themselves rather than always chasing what’s on trend or what is expected from the industry."
First I thought the bride was licking on a popsicle but after zooming in I realized it's actually the cake server for the wedding cake...
The photographer mentioned that shooting a wedding presents some challenges, with the most significant ones being preconceptions and difficulties in effective communication. "I find that if I just focus on the photography part and be genuinely interested in the people around me then I can breeze through just about anything. Being prepared as a photographer and understanding your own motivations helps to find solutions quickly."
When discussing the evolution of Weldon's style and approach to wedding photography, the artist mentioned that when he initially started photographing weddings, he had a limited understanding of photography. However, as his interest in the medium grew, he was able to develop a deeper understanding and apply it to his wedding photography. "The idea of what I was doing definitely had an impact on the pictures themselves. I started to make photographs that I liked rather than just making the same, set-up photographs at every wedding. I found this way more rewarding and fun and the work is in constant evolution.
My idea of what a good photograph is today is different from how it was a couple of years ago and it'll be different again in a couple of years' time. I will have changed, I’ll see the world around me and myself differently, so it's inevitable that the photographs will be different, too."
Weldon's artistic vision has always been about photographing the reality of the day, albeit from his own perspective. "It’s what I see and what I’m drawn to on the day. There’s the obvious photographs that are a must at most weddings but there’s so much more to a wedding than the obvious. William Eggleston once said that he was 'at war with the obvious' and I feel a bit like that at a wedding but I really just want to make a more complete document of the day. If the work is saying anything then it’s saying that the world isn’t perfect, that any one day is not perfect and that there is beauty in the chaos and seemingly mundane. And, have a laugh at yourself now and again."
Based on their facial expressions, these can only be the three furies in the disguise of a bridesmaid...
You shouldn't take pictures of singing people because maybe they can hold a note and carry a tune but their faces will look »funny«......look ↓ for a detail of the Ghent Altarpiece by Jan van Eyck, called the »Singing Angels« and you will understand...