Margarita Mavromichalis is a street photographer whose work centers on everyday life, human behavior, and emotionally charged moments found in public spaces. She speaks five languages and studied translation and interpreting, often describing photography as her second language because of its ability to communicate across cultures without words.

After moving to New York in 2009, she studied at the International Center of Photography, where she later served as a Teaching Assistant. In 2014, she returned to Greece and devoted much of her work to documenting the refugee crisis on the island of Lesvos, focusing on its social and human impact. She is currently based in Tokyo, continuing her exploration of street life and contemporary realities.

More info: Instagram | margaritamavromichalis.com | Facebook