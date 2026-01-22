ADVERTISEMENT

Margarita Mavromichalis is a street photographer whose work centers on everyday life, human behavior, and emotionally charged moments found in public spaces. She speaks five languages and studied translation and interpreting, often describing photography as her second language because of its ability to communicate across cultures without words.

After moving to New York in 2009, she studied at the International Center of Photography, where she later served as a Teaching Assistant. In 2014, she returned to Greece and devoted much of her work to documenting the refugee crisis on the island of Lesvos, focusing on its social and human impact. She is currently based in Tokyo, continuing her exploration of street life and contemporary realities.

More info: Instagram | margaritamavromichalis.com | Facebook

#1

Elderly couple sharing a tender moment, captured in candid street photos showing humanity and affection around the world.

Her photographs have been exhibited internationally, including in New York, Boston, San Diego, Paris, Berlin, London, Athens, Budapest, Barcelona, and Tokyo, with selected works held in the permanent collections of the "Museum of the City of New York" and the "Brooklyn Historical Society". Margarita’s work has been published by "The Wall Street Journal" and "The Huffington Post", and featured in books by "teNeues", "Prestel", and "Hoxton Mini Press".

She has received numerous awards, including the "Pollux Award", multiple "Julia Margaret Cameron Awards", medals at the "Budapest International Foto Awards" and "Prix de la Photographie Paris", and a nomination for the "Leica Oscar Barnack Award" in 2023. Alongside her practice, she teaches street photography workshops worldwide, sharing her approach to observation, storytelling, and cultural discovery.
    #2

    Candid street photo of a child sitting beside a clown in a park, capturing absurdity and tender moments outdoors.

    #3

    Candid street photo of a man doing a handstand in a subway train, capturing humanity and tender moments around the world.

    #4

    Candid street photo of an elderly woman sitting outdoors with a fluffy dog capturing tender moments and humanity.

    #5

    Candid street photo of a dog playfully interacting with a woman in a red outfit behind glass doors.

    #6

    Young boy tenderly holding a dog wearing a yellow sweater, capturing humanity and candid street moments indoors.

    #7

    Candid street photo of a person walking a goat wearing a cloth, capturing humanity and everyday life moments.

    #8

    Candid street photo of a woman sharing ice cream with two children, capturing tender moments and humanity outdoors.

    #9

    Man wearing a vibrant Mickey Mouse hoodie sits beside a framed painting in a candid street photo capturing humanity and absurdity.

    #10

    Young girl smiling as a deer approaches her in a candid street photo capturing tender moments and humanity.

    #11

    Candid street photo of a man holding a goat in costume and a woman with a hat amid a busy crowd at night.

    #12

    Person holding a dog on an escalator, candid street photo capturing tender moments and humanity in an urban setting.

    #13

    Candid street photo capturing a mother and children in a busy urban crosswalk, highlighting humanity and tender moments.

    #14

    Candid street photo showing a child crouching under a cow in a rustic stable, capturing humanity and tender moments.

    #15

    Yellow taxi parked on city street with open door and person’s leg extended, candid street photo capturing human moments.

    #16

    Street photo capturing humanity and absurdity with a person carrying a zombie-like figure in a busy nighttime urban setting.

    #17

    Candid street photo of a person underwater in a small pool, capturing a tender and surreal moment at dusk.

    #18

    Candid street photo showing a person in a Santa costume with a mask among pedestrians, capturing humanity and absurdity.

    #19

    A candid street photo of a barefoot boy playing soccer in a rustic urban setting capturing humanity and everyday life.

    #20

    Three small dogs dressed in clothes sitting in a stroller next to a child asleep in another stroller, street scene.

    #21

    Boy in a yellow shirt touching a painted face on a bus in a candid street photo capturing humanity and absurdity.

    #22

    Children bathing joyfully in a river, capturing candid street photos that show humanity and tender moments worldwide.

    #23

    Two children laugh playing inside a green crate near an old wall, while a woman peeks from behind a red curtain in a candid street photo.

    #24

    Candid street photo showing a woman holding a child in a busy market scene capturing humanity and tender moments.

    #25

    Candid street photo showing a woman sifting grains with others sitting in a rustic setting, capturing humanity and tender moments.

    #26

    Woman holding child on public transport, capturing tender moments in candid street photos showing humanity and emotion.

    #27

    Young boy dressed in a suit and hat having a red flower pinned, candid street photo capturing tender human moments.

    #28

    Boy holding a cat, capturing humanity and tender moments in a candid street photo with a rustic background.

    #29

    Crowded streetcar scene showing candid street moments of tired children and adults capturing humanity and tender interactions.

    #30

    Child peeking under a blue booth in candid street photos capturing humanity, absurdity, and tender moments globally.

    #31

    Elderly man resting on a worn bed in a humble room, capturing candid street photo of humanity and tender moments.

    #32

    Young monks in orange robes seated at low wooden desks, capturing candid street photos of tender moments and humanity.

    #33

    Candid street photo of a young girl looking through a window, capturing a tender moment and humanity.

    #34

    Two young girls share a tender moment on a vibrant street, captured in a candid street photo showcasing humanity and everyday life.

    #35

    Candid street photo capturing a reflective moment of a woman wearing a headscarf inside a vehicle on a city street.

    #36

    Candid street photo of a young child with natural hair standing against a textured wall, capturing raw humanity and emotion.

    #37

    Candid street photo capturing a dog sniffing a person’s pocket amidst a crowd, showing tender and absurd moments in public.

    #38

    Candid street photo showing tender moment between a mother and child amidst a busy urban crowd capturing humanity and emotion.

    #39

    Two children playing and climbing on a weathered blue wall in a candid street photo capturing humanity and tender moments.

    #40

    Man in a suit and red tie pointing at the camera on a busy city street, capturing a candid street photo moment.

