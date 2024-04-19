ADVERTISEMENT

If you're reading this as summer slowly approaches, we have something to cool you down. Thanks to photographers like Richard Johnson, we get a glimpse into the fascinating world of ice fishing communities, particularly those surrounding Lake Simcoe in Ontario. The collection of images we've curated for you today showcases the central hub where fishermen gather, along with the diverse array of small huts dedicated to this timeless activity.

Scroll down to view the finest images from the series, and feel free to share in the comments which hut resonates most with you!

More info: Instagram | richardjohnson.ca