“I Bet He Thinks Demi Is His Wife”: Bruce Willis’ Wife Reveals Her First Reaction To His Dementia
Celebrities, News

“I Bet He Thinks Demi Is His Wife”: Bruce Willis’ Wife Reveals Her First Reaction To His Dementia

In an emotional reveal tied to the release of her new book The Unexpected Journey, Emma Heming Willis—the wife of Die Hard icon Bruce Willis—has shared what it was like to hear her husband’s devastating frontotemporal dementia diagnosis for the first time. 

The diagnosis, publicly announced in March 2022, came after the actor had already stepped back from his career due to suffering from aphasia, a language disorder that impairs a person’s ability to comprehend verbal and written communication.

Highlights
  • Emma Heming Willis unveiled the cover of upcoming book about Bruce Willis' dementia journey.
  • Emma called for greater support for caregivers, saying "caregivers need care too."
  • Bruce and Emma married in 2009, building a relationship on humor, love, and support.
  • Netizens expressed sympathy for Emma's challenges as a caregiver.

“I wrote the book I wish someone had placed in my hands the day we got the diagnoses,” Emma wrote on a social media post unveiling the cover of the book last Thursday (April 17).

“This is the book I trust will help the next caregiver. It is filled with support, insight, and the hope needed to navigate this journey.”

RELATED:

    Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma, shared the cover for her new book revealing the struggle of taking care of the actor

    Bruce Willis with his wife on a red carpet in formal attire, smiling for a photo together.

    Image credits: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

    The book offers a raw, complex look at the experience of someone dealing with a loved one with a deteriorating mental condition.

    Netizens sympathized with Emma, wondering if at some point Bruce mistook her for Demi Moore. “I bet he thinks Demi is his wife. Bless him,” one user wrote.

    Man embracing woman, both smiling, conveying warmth and affection, related to Bruce Willis' wife's thoughts on his dementia.

    Image credits: emmahemingwillis

    As Bored Pandapreviously reported, Bruce and Demi Moore, who divorced in 2000 after 13 years of marriage, have remained remarkably close. They co-parent their three daughters—Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah—and have often been pictured together in warm family settings.

    Woman discussing dementia care for caregivers, holding a pen, with a quote about caregivers needing support.

    Image credits: emmahemingwillis

    For Emma, Bruce’s condition progressing meant that those blurred lines between past and present could easily resurface.

    In sharing her own suffering through the ordeal, the model and advocate intends to use her platform to highlight the needs of caregivers.

    Bruce Willis’ wife discusses dementia support, wearing glasses and a white shirt at home with quote overlay.

    Image credits: emmahemingwillis

    For instance, reflecting on the recent passing of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa, Emma posted a heartfelt video urging the public to recognize the toll caregiving takes.

    “Caregivers need care too,” she said. “It is so important that we show up for them so that they can continue to show up for their person”

    The couple married in 2009, and built a relationship based on humor, love and mutual support

    Woman resting her head on a man's shoulder, both with eyes closed, conveying comfort and intimacy amid his dementia.

    Image credits: emmahemingwillis

    Emma and Bruce first crossed paths in 2007, reportedly introduced at a mutual friend’s gym. At the time, Bruce had already stepped away from his high-profile marriage to Demi Moore and was navigating life as a single father.

    The couple quickly became inseparable, drawn by their shared humor and warmth, tying the knot in March 2009 during a romantic ceremony in the British Turks and Caicos islands.

    A man kisses a woman's cheek, wearing a striped shirt, highlighting a tender moment related to dementia.

    Image credits: emmahemingwillis

    Attending the ceremony were friends and family, as well as Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher—a testament to their family dynamic and positive relationships.

    Emma and Bruce made their union official again with a civil ceremony in Beverly Hills just six days later, this time to satisfy the legal requirements of their marriage in the United States.

    The pair welcomed their first daughter, Mabel Ray, in 2012, and their second, Evelyn Penn, in 2014.

    “He makes me laugh like no one else,” Emma said in an interview. “When things are hard, he’s still the person I want to lean on.”

    Research is undergoing to find a cure for Frontotemporal dementia, a rare disorder that impairs a person’s autonomy

    Group sitting on a couch, smiling, with sunlight through the windows; Bruce Willis with friends and family amidst dementia journey.

    Image credits: demimoore

    Their bond has only deepened in the face of Bruce’s health challenges. Emma has become not only his wife and mother to their children but also his fiercest advocate and caregiver. 

    In recent years, she’s used her voice to raise awareness about frontotemporal dementia and the realities of caregiving—often crediting the strength of their marriage as her anchor.

    Family gathering on a lawn, including Bruce Willis’ wife, a house in the background, and dogs playing nearby.

    Image credits: emmahemingwillis

    Frontotemporal dementia is classified as a neurodegenerative disorder. It’s relatively rare, affecting 15-22 per 100,000 people between the ages of 45 and 64 years old.

    Symptoms include changes in behavior, language, and executive function, severely impacting a person’s autonomy. 

    While the disorder currently has no cure, research is currently ongoing to develop better diagnostic tools and treatments.

    “I admire her.” Netizens praised Emma for her dedication to caring for her husband

    Comment discussing Bruce Willis' dementia and confusion about his wife Demi.

    Comment expressing sympathy for Willis’ dementia, highlighting emotional impact of illness.

    Khalid praising Bruce Willis and Emma Heming's support in a Facebook comment.

    Bruce Willis' wife shares insights on dementia caregiver experiences in a Facebook comment with supportive reactions.

    Elon Musk praises Emma's courage in raising awareness about Bruce Willis' dementia, emphasizing honesty and support.

    Emma Heming shares Bruce Willis's dementia journey, raising health awareness and showing strength.

    Comment on dementia and acting appreciation from Janet Chesebro-Bettinger.

    Heartfelt message supporting Bruce Willis's family during dementia challenges.

    Comment about losing loved ones to dementia, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer’s, with prayers for families.

    Comment sending prayers to Bruce Willis amid dementia diagnosis.

    Comment praising courage in a discussion about Bruce Willis' dementia.

    Text message expressing support for Bruce Willis and his wife's courage in sharing dementia news.

    Comment discussing Bruce Willis’ family involvement amid his dementia.

    Comment praising Emma Heming for sharing Bruce Willis' dementia journey, with supportive emoticons.

    Michael Jordan praises Emma for sharing Bruce Willis' dementia story, commending her strength and honesty.

    Gena Wyble's comment on dementia awareness and its emotional impact.

    Comment supporting Bruce Willis's family as they show strength amid his health struggles.

    Text about dementia's impact, stress on family support, and the importance of empathy from Bruce Willis’ wife.

    Facebook comment on Bruce Willis' dementia, expressing empathy: 'Sad. Especially for the one you love...

    Facebook comment supporting Bruce Willis' wife during his dementia struggle.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
