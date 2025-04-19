“I Bet He Thinks Demi Is His Wife”: Bruce Willis’ Wife Reveals Her First Reaction To His Dementia

ADVERTISEMENT

In an emotional reveal tied to the release of her new book The Unexpected Journey, Emma Heming Willis—the wife of Die Hard icon Bruce Willis—has shared what it was like to hear her husband’s devastating frontotemporal dementia diagnosis for the first time.

The diagnosis, publicly announced in March 2022, came after the actor had already stepped back from his career due to suffering from aphasia, a language disorder that impairs a person’s ability to comprehend verbal and written communication.

“I wrote the book I wish someone had placed in my hands the day we got the diagnoses,” Emma wrote on a social media post unveiling the cover of the book last Thursday (April 17).

“This is the book I trust will help the next caregiver. It is filled with support, insight, and the hope needed to navigate this journey.”

Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma, shared the cover for her new book revealing the struggle of taking care of the actor

Image credits: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

The book offers a raw, complex look at the experience of someone dealing with a loved one with a deteriorating mental condition.

Netizens sympathized with Emma, wondering if at some point Bruce mistook her for Demi Moore. “I bet he thinks Demi is his wife. Bless him,” one user wrote.

Image credits: emmahemingwillis

As Bored Pandapreviously reported, Bruce and Demi Moore, who divorced in 2000 after 13 years of marriage, have remained remarkably close. They co-parent their three daughters—Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah—and have often been pictured together in warm family settings.

Image credits: emmahemingwillis

For Emma, Bruce’s condition progressing meant that those blurred lines between past and present could easily resurface.

In sharing her own suffering through the ordeal, the model and advocate intends to use her platform to highlight the needs of caregivers.

Image credits: emmahemingwillis

For instance, reflecting on the recent passing of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa, Emma posted a heartfelt video urging the public to recognize the toll caregiving takes.

“Caregivers need care too,” she said. “It is so important that we show up for them so that they can continue to show up for their person”

The couple married in 2009, and built a relationship based on humor, love and mutual support

Image credits: emmahemingwillis

Emma and Bruce first crossed paths in 2007, reportedly introduced at a mutual friend’s gym. At the time, Bruce had already stepped away from his high-profile marriage to Demi Moore and was navigating life as a single father.

The couple quickly became inseparable, drawn by their shared humor and warmth, tying the knot in March 2009 during a romantic ceremony in the British Turks and Caicos islands.

Image credits: emmahemingwillis

Attending the ceremony were friends and family, as well as Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher—a testament to their family dynamic and positive relationships.

Emma and Bruce made their union official again with a civil ceremony in Beverly Hills just six days later, this time to satisfy the legal requirements of their marriage in the United States.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis)

The pair welcomed their first daughter, Mabel Ray, in 2012, and their second, Evelyn Penn, in 2014.

“He makes me laugh like no one else,” Emma said in an interview. “When things are hard, he’s still the person I want to lean on.”

Research is undergoing to find a cure for Frontotemporal dementia, a rare disorder that impairs a person’s autonomy

Image credits: demimoore

Their bond has only deepened in the face of Bruce’s health challenges. Emma has become not only his wife and mother to their children but also his fiercest advocate and caregiver.

In recent years, she’s used her voice to raise awareness about frontotemporal dementia and the realities of caregiving—often crediting the strength of their marriage as her anchor.

Image credits: emmahemingwillis

Frontotemporal dementia is classified as a neurodegenerative disorder. It’s relatively rare, affecting 15-22 per 100,000 people between the ages of 45 and 64 years old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis)

Symptoms include changes in behavior, language, and executive function, severely impacting a person’s autonomy.

While the disorder currently has no cure, research is currently ongoing to develop better diagnostic tools and treatments.

“I admire her.” Netizens praised Emma for her dedication to caring for her husband

