Bridezilla Hides Disabled Veteran’s Walking Stick To Keep Her Wedding Aesthetic

When it comes to their wedding day, most brides want everything to be perfect, but some seek that at the expense of their guests, which might come back to haunt them.
When this redditor, a disabled veteran, attended her bridezilla friend’s wedding, her walking stick “magically” disappeared and the bride-to-be told her to “make do” without it. So, that’s exactly what the redditor did; she maliciously complied and found a way to get herself down the aisle without her walking stick.
Some bridezillas put their desires over the comfort and
well-being of their guests
This disabled bridesmaid was asked to "do without" her walking stick when it disappeared at a bridezilla friend's wedding
Fellow redditors shared their reactions in the comments, the OP replied to some of them
Right now, my father is in a wheelchair and I would never look down on him for that. Weddings should be about love and not perfection. If you are so obsessed with having the perfect wedding, then you are getting married for the wrong reasons.
