“She Informed Me That Her Other Friend Was Going To Be MOH”: Bridesmaid Gets Kicked Out Of Wedding After Offering To Help With The Bachelorette Party
37points
Wedding6 hours ago

“She Informed Me That Her Other Friend Was Going To Be MOH”: Bridesmaid Gets Kicked Out Of Wedding After Offering To Help With The Bachelorette Party

Justin Sandberg and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

The role of the bridesmaid is a time-honored tradition, a way for the bride to display her status, honor friends, and also protect herself against evil spirits if one thinks they are at risk of such a thing. But no amount of supernatural protection can help against more common human issues like jealousy and envy.

An internet user described her encounter with a bridezilla, which culminated in her being kicked out of the wedding. To make matters worse, the bride was also OP’s roommate, which is how the story began. What started out as a friend becoming a bridesmaid ended in jealousy, spite, and petty aggression.

More info: Reddit

A bridezilla is formed when the stress of wedding planning combines with a person lacking common decency

Image credits: Ignatios Kourouvasilis (not the actual photo)

A woman was excited to be the bridesmaid at her friend and roommate’s wedding

Despite her offers to help, the bride had convinced herself that OP had nefarious intentions

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: u/breakingmurphy

Commenters expressed sympathy with OP and wanted to know more details, which she provided

