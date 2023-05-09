“It’s The One Day For It To Be All About Me”: Bride Fires Her Maid Of Honor Because The Possibility Of Her Being Pregnant Scares Her

There are lots of things to consider when choosing a MOH, which ideally should be done before making a decision, rather than canceling someone after they’ve already agreed.

The latter is what happened to the redditor u/esmeraldaH95. She opened up to the ‘True Off My Chest’ community about her best friend withdrawing the invitation for being a MOH based on the possibility of her getting pregnant. The bride-to-be tried convincing her it’s for the OP’s own good, but that didn’t seem like the main reason. Scroll down to find the full story below.

Most brides expect all eyes on them on the big day, but some care for it more than they do for their friends

Image credits: Wavebreakmedia (not the actual photo)

This woman was dismissed of her MOH duties because there was a chance she might get pregnant

Image credits: Juan Encalada (not the actual photo)

Image credits: esmeraldaH95

Fellow redditors showed support for the OP, she answered some of their comments

Some people had questions about the situation and their friendship

People in the comments shared similar stories, too