Bride Wants Her Maid Of Honor To Do Everything In Her Wedding “Except Be In Pictures” Because Her “Bump Is Too Distracting”

Recently, a 27-year-old turned to the AITA community for advice. In a lengthy post which received 11k upvotes and 2k comments, the author ColdAlfalfa1554 explained that her best friend is getting married and she has been “actively helping her the entire time as her maid of honor.”

In the beginning of October, the author found out that she was pregnant with her first baby. “This is my first baby and I have struggled heavily with fertility issues so this is a literal miracle baby,” she wrote. “I will be in my second trimester during the time of her wedding.”

But when ColdAlfalfa1554 told her best friend and bride-to-be the news, she seemed far from impressed. In fact, the bride got really upset.

The tension between the two friends kept on rising until the bride came up with “a hard decision to keep me MOH but she doesn’t want me in her pictures.” Read on to find out what happened after and how the author reacted.

