Bride Wants Her Maid Of Honor To Do Everything In Her Wedding “Except Be In Pictures” Because Her “Bump Is Too Distracting”
Wedding4 hours ago

Liucija Adomaite and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

Recently, a 27-year-old turned to the AITA community for advice. In a lengthy post which received 11k upvotes and 2k comments, the author ColdAlfalfa1554 explained that her best friend is getting married and she has been “actively helping her the entire time as her maid of honor.”

In the beginning of October, the author found out that she was pregnant with her first baby. “This is my first baby and I have struggled heavily with fertility issues so this is a literal miracle baby,” she wrote. “I will be in my second trimester during the time of her wedding.”

But when ColdAlfalfa1554 told her best friend and bride-to-be the news, she seemed far from impressed. In fact, the bride got really upset.

The tension between the two friends kept on rising until the bride came up with “a hard decision to keep me MOH but she doesn’t want me in her pictures.” Read on to find out what happened after and how the author reacted.

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Terje Sollie (not the actual photo)

Image credits: WE tv (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Leah Kelley (not the actual photo)

The author added some more information about how the whole situation evolved

Image credits: ColdAlfalfa1554

And this is what people thought about this whole situation

 

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a social media manager and freelance graphic designer. When she is not photoshopping or searching for the most interesting photos for stories, she is usually watching good movies and says that The Godfather is the best.

