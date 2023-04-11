Bride Decides To Carry On With Her Wedding Party Even After Her Groom Failed To Show Up

A wedding day is often thought of as one of the happiest days of a person’s life. But for Kayley Stead, the joy of her big day quickly turned to heartbreak when her partner of almost four years, Norton, failed to show up. The wedding day was planned for the 15th of September 2022, at the Oxwich Bay Hotel in Swansea, Wales. Despite the disappointment, Kayley made the brave decision to go ahead with the wedding, even though the groom was nowhere to be found. With her bridal party and family by her side, she walked down the aisle, enjoyed a meal, speeches, and danced the night away – all without the groom.

Kayley shared that the cost of the ceremony was huge and she had spent her life savings of £12,000 on it. As if dealing with a jilted bridegroom wasn’t enough, Kayley also had to cancel her honeymoon and return her ex-partner’s belongings to his family.

Bored Panda has reached out to Kayley Stead to find out more about her thoughts and impressions from September 15th. First, we asked about her initial reaction to the fact that the groom had not shown up on their wedding day. She told us: “When I first found out that he had gone, I was confident that he would come back and that he had gone just to clear his head because of nerves. Then when I found out for certain, I was devastated, I couldn’t believe that he didn’t speak to me himself. That I was told the news through his family and friends. I’ve always said that it’s not the fact that he left me that hurt the most, it’s how he left me. The fact that he didn’t have the respect to talk to me face to face. However, now as I am, it was the best thing he did for me, otherwise it could have turned into a divorce. He gave me an opportunity to turn lemons into lemonade and that’s what I’ve done!”

We wanted to know if there were any indicators suggesting that he was not sure he wanted to get married or had some doubts. Kayley said: “It was a complete surprise. The wedding had been something that we both wanted to do, we both planned for marriage.”

Asked about the guests’ reaction to this disruption to the ceremony, Kayley answered: “They were devastated for me, they were concerned for me and my well-being. However, when they found out that I wanted to carry on with the day, they stood by my side and went along for the ride.”

Since this story had a couple of unexpected twists, we were curious to find out how the idea of carrying on the celebration was brought up and who initiated it. Kayley revealed: “After finding out the news and my sister needing to redo my makeup, I was discussing with her how I was gutted that people had spent a lot to be here today. I explained to her that there was a little part of me that wanted to carry on and spend time with my loved ones, who I hadn’t seen in a while. Then she said ‘why don’t you? What’s stopping you?’ I asked her if it would be embarrassing, or what if people didn’t stay, and she said people will stay if I want to stay, and I said ‘lets do it!’”

Asked about her life now, after this heartbreaking experience, Kayley said: “I am good at the moment. I have recently lost my mum as well, so I’ve experienced two different types of grief: a loss of a relationship and a loss of a mum, but all things considered, I am okay. I am human, so I get my good days and bad days, I am just thankful that I got to share a special day with my mum.”

Then she added: “I just wish whoever reads this takes away from my experience that someone else’s actions don’t define you, how you react and overcome it defines you!”

