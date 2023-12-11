ADVERTISEMENT

Father João Paulo, a Brazilian priest renowned for his compassion towards abandoned animals, has previously shared his journey with us on Bored Panda. His dedication to animal welfare began in Gravatá, Pernambuco, Brazil, sparked by an encounter with a local NGO.

He not only supported their cause but also actively promoted animal adoption in his community, incorporating it into his church activities. This initiative led to partnerships with universities for animal castration programs, furthering his commitment to the cause. A few years after the first article, Father João Paulo shared some interesting updates with us.

More info: Facebook | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Loving Priest Continues To Collect Stray Dogs At His Church, Encouraging People To Adopt Them Shares stats

pe_joao_paulo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

This Loving Priest Continues To Collect Stray Dogs At His Church, Encouraging People To Adopt Them Shares stats

pe_joao_paulo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

This Loving Priest Continues To Collect Stray Dogs At His Church, Encouraging People To Adopt Them Shares stats

pe_joao_paulo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

This Loving Priest Continues To Collect Stray Dogs At His Church, Encouraging People To Adopt Them Shares stats

pe_joao_paulo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

This Loving Priest Continues To Collect Stray Dogs At His Church, Encouraging People To Adopt Them Shares stats

pe_joao_paulo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

This Loving Priest Continues To Collect Stray Dogs At His Church, Encouraging People To Adopt Them Shares stats

pe_joao_paulo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

This Loving Priest Continues To Collect Stray Dogs At His Church, Encouraging People To Adopt Them Shares stats

pe_joao_paulo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

This Loving Priest Continues To Collect Stray Dogs At His Church, Encouraging People To Adopt Them Shares stats

pe_joao_paulo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

This Loving Priest Continues To Collect Stray Dogs At His Church, Encouraging People To Adopt Them Shares stats

pe_joao_paulo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

This Loving Priest Continues To Collect Stray Dogs At His Church, Encouraging People To Adopt Them Shares stats

pe_joao_paulo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

This Loving Priest Continues To Collect Stray Dogs At His Church, Encouraging People To Adopt Them Shares stats

pe_joao_paulo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

This Loving Priest Continues To Collect Stray Dogs At His Church, Encouraging People To Adopt Them Shares stats

pe_joao_paulo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

This Loving Priest Continues To Collect Stray Dogs At His Church, Encouraging People To Adopt Them Shares stats

pe_joao_paulo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

This Loving Priest Continues To Collect Stray Dogs At His Church, Encouraging People To Adopt Them Shares stats

pe_joao_paulo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

This Loving Priest Continues To Collect Stray Dogs At His Church, Encouraging People To Adopt Them Shares stats

pe_joao_paulo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

This Loving Priest Continues To Collect Stray Dogs At His Church, Encouraging People To Adopt Them Shares stats

pe_joao_paulo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

This Loving Priest Continues To Collect Stray Dogs At His Church, Encouraging People To Adopt Them Shares stats

pe_joao_paulo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

This Loving Priest Continues To Collect Stray Dogs At His Church, Encouraging People To Adopt Them Shares stats

pe_joao_paulo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

This Loving Priest Continues To Collect Stray Dogs At His Church, Encouraging People To Adopt Them Shares stats

pe_joao_paulo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#20

This Loving Priest Continues To Collect Stray Dogs At His Church, Encouraging People To Adopt Them Shares stats

pe_joao_paulo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

This Loving Priest Continues To Collect Stray Dogs At His Church, Encouraging People To Adopt Them Shares stats

pe_joao_paulo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!