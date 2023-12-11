ADVERTISEMENT

Father João Paulo, a Brazilian priest renowned for his compassion towards abandoned animals, has previously shared his journey with us on Bored Panda. His dedication to animal welfare began in Gravatá, Pernambuco, Brazil, sparked by an encounter with a local NGO.

He not only supported their cause but also actively promoted animal adoption in his community, incorporating it into his church activities. This initiative led to partnerships with universities for animal castration programs, furthering his commitment to the cause. A few years after the first article, Father João Paulo shared some interesting updates with us.

