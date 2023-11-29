People Are Scared Man Will Get “One Hella Infection” After Tattooing His Girlfriend’s Bite Mark
Are love bites romantic? A couple seemed to think such a gesture was so meaningful that they decided to immortalize it in the form of a tattoo, sparking thousands of divided reactions online.
Taking to its official TikTok page, tattoo parlor Betty Zoo Tattoo, which specializes in vegan ink, shared a video of a man getting the shape of his girlfriend’s bite tattooed on his arm.
The video, which has now been viewed 13.5 million times since its publication last week, saw the man sitting in the chair of the studio, located in Copenhagen, Denmark, bracing himself before getting bit by his girlfriend.
A man getting his girlfriend’s bite mark tattoo on his arm was slammed in a viral TikTok video
Image credits: bettyzootattoo
The video, which was captioned “bite mark tattoo”, further showed that the bite had left the customer’s girlfriend’s dental imprint on his bicep.
A tattoo artist was then seen carefully drawing around the outlines left by her teeth, before inking the result.
“Me only thinkin about the sepsis,” a person wrote on TikTok
Upon the tattoo’s completion, the video displayed a neat outline of the woman’s upper and lower bite on the outside of the man’s arm.
However, the unique tattoo idea baffled TikTok users, with many expressing concerns regarding hygiene.
“Me only thinkin about the sepsis,” a person commented.
Another person wrote: “Me picturing all the bacteria from the bite being pushed into the skin and him getting one hella infection.”
Other people weren’t impressed by the design as a person penned: “ringworm core”.
A separate individual added: “What if you guys break up?”
Nevertheless, some people appreciated the idea, with a Tiktok user commenting: “Wait, I feel like this is lowkey cute.”
An additional person chimed in: “Okay, I kinda want one.”
“What if you guys break up,” a person asked
You can watch the process behind the original tattoo below
@bettyzootattoo Bite Mark tattoo #fyp #bf #tattoo #bitemarktattoo #foryou #trending #onthisday #fypviralシ ♬ My Love Mine All Mine – Mitski
The tattoo artist was shown respecting hygienic standards while tattooing, such as stenciling, wiping, and disinfecting.
Nevertheless, the Cleveland Clinic stated that human bites can be more dangerous than many people expect as germs in the saliva can increase the risk of infection, adding: “A wound may appear minor, but a bacterial infection can lead to more severe infections and complications.”
I can't stand people that write things like 'am I the only one who thinks this is weird?' when commenting on viral posts. No, you're not the only and the amount of comments clearly tells you you're not.
Please ban tiktok posts.
It seems BP doesn't listen to their readers. I find them annoying too, loads of users find them annoying, but here we are, another one
Votes matter
Feel free to create your own content? *shrugs*
