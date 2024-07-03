“He’s Got The IQ Of An Egg”: People Roast New Mom’s Boyfriend After She Reveals Hospital Bag

ADVERTISEMENT

Packing a hospital bag for labor is no joke. But when Liv Nightingale‘s boyfriend took on the task, the results were nothing short of comedic gold.

If you’re looking for a guide on how not to pack for the big day, look no further—this one is sure to leave you in stitches.

In a viral social media post uploaded last week, Liv showed off the items her partner had meticulously selected for her hospital stay.

“This is your sign to pack your hospital bag early,” said the mother-of-one, who is also expecting another baby.

Liv Nightingale went viral on TikTok with 1.8 million views for a video rating the items her boyfriend packed for her hospital stay

The clip was all about rating the overnight hospital bag her boyfriend packed for her, and the first items she showed her audience from the bag was a pair of seemingly body-hugging dresses.

“2 going out dresses? I’m 34 weeks pregnant,” read the text on the clip.

“Where am I wearing these?” she mused, much to the amusement of her followers.

Next, she revealed not one, not two, but three toothbrushes. Clearly, her boyfriend was very concerned about her dental hygiene.

While they’re certainly essential, the sheer number of toothbrushes left her both puzzled and intrigued

The surprises from the hospital bag didn’t end there. Her boyfriend had also packed her Dyson Airwrap along with a full bag of makeup.

To top it off, there was some VO5 styling gel, just in case she fancied a hairstyle change during contractions.

“Dyson airwrap and heat protection? At least he understands hair care,” read the text on the clip. She wrote, “Again, unsure what I’ll be using this for??” against a picture of the VO5 hair product.

“Full makeup bag, going out after this hospital stay apparently,” the girlfriend joked.

When it came to clothing, his choice was an oversized EastEnders’ Max Branning T-shirt. While iconic, it wasn’t exactly what one might consider practical.

“Would of rather [sic] a fresh pair of pants than the max branning t shirt but beggers cant be choosers,” she wrote in the caption

He also packed some shower gel, which was a thoughtful touch—except he forgot to include a towel; a minor oversight, indeed.

The pièce de résistance from the now-infamous hospital bag was a whistle.

“Not a clue,” she said about the lost whistle in the bag and gave it a score of -1/10.

“That’s literally everything he packed,” she concluded the post. “Overall score 3/10.”

“Imagine having a child with someone with the IQ of an egg,” read one comment on the viral video

The internet was ablaze with laughter and disbelief over the contents of the hospital bag, with the video racking up more than 1.8 million views.

“Imagine having a child with someone with the IQ of an egg,” said one social media user, while another asked, “Did this man pack this bag with his eyes closed what on earthhhh.”

“This is like if you asked an 8 year old to pack your bag,” read another comment.

A fourth said, “Maybe I’m a diva but Id actually be fuming.”

“The way I would blow the whistle to get his attention everytime I wanted something,” read one comment, to which Liv replied: “He even messaged me afterwards saying I hope I got you everything you needed.”

The whistle piqued the interest of several viewers, with one saying: “The whistle to call him when u need his service what a good boy.”

The expecting mother started a humorous GoFundMe page, asking people to help her “pack a suitable hospital bag” for the birth, expected to take place in about six weeks

As she playfully poked fun at her boyfriend, she also created a GoFundMe page in jest, which was titled “Liv’s hospital bag.”

“Hi, my names Liv and I sadly live with an incompetent boyfriend – he has been famously described as having the IQ of egg – who is clearly incapable of packing me a good hospital bag,” read the message on the fundraising page.

“As I have still yet to give birth, I am asking for some help to pack a suitable hospital bag for when I give birth in 6 weeks time. Any help would be much appreciated.”

While some people raised concerns about the boyfriend’s parenting capabilities, Liv assured them that he is already “the world’s greatest dad”

The pregnant mother also quelled concerns from netizens about her boyfriend’s competence to be a father.

“He’s already the world’s greatest dad, and we couldnt be more lucky to have him,” she wrote in a TikTok post, sharing clips of her boyfriend with her daughter.

“Baby boy is going to be just as lucky,” she added.

A well-packed hospital bag is not just practical but also a thoughtful preparation that can alleviate stress for a woman going into labor

Packing a hospital bag in advance is crucial for any pregnant woman preparing for labor.

It’s not just about having essentials on hand; it’s about ensuring peace of mind during what can be an unpredictable and intense time. From toiletries to comfortable clothing, having everything ready ensures that the focus can remain on the momentous birth instead of a last-minute scramble for forgotten items.

The UK’s NHS (National Health Service) pointed out that only 1 in 20 babies are born on their due date. Hence, it is recommended to have the hospital bag packed at least three weeks ahead of the due date in case the baby arrives early.

“If a woman has a high-risk pregnancy and her OB feels she may go into labor early—for example, an expectant mom of twins—I’d recommend packing at around 35 weeks,” Nicole Randazzo-Ahern, MD, medical director of the newborn nursery at MassGeneral Hospital for Children, told Bump.

“In other cases, I’d recommend somewhere between 37 and 38 weeks. This way your basics are there should labor begin early, and modifications can always be made if needed,” she added.

Additionally, having personal comforts from home can provide a sense of familiarity and comfort in an unfamiliar hospital environment.

A good hospital bag checklist would include all the necessary documents, smartphone and charging cables, toiletries, comfortable clothing for the hospital stay, homecoming outfits for the mother and baby, comfortable footwear, relaxation tools, snacks and candy, extra underwear, and personal pillows.

For more information on preparing your own hospital bag checklist, click here.

Ultimately, a well-packed hospital bag is not just practical but also a thoughtful preparation that can alleviate stress and help with a smooth delivery experience for both the mother and the newborn bundle of joy.

The internet was left in stitches after seeing Liv’s viral clip, and some even shared their own experiences where their partner included a “fake tan” in their hospital bag

