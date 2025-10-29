Woman’s Worst Fears Are Confirmed By A Stranger Online, Her BF Is Furious He Got Caught Cheating

ADVERTISEMENT

Every relationship involves a lot of blind faith in the other person and trust that they’ll not play with your heart, which can be scary. Especially because there are many people who find themselves as the victim of infidelity or betrayed by someone they thought really loved them.

This is what happened to a woman who uncovered her boyfriend’s secrets after coming across a post about him online. She spoke to one lady who seemed like she had gone out with him recently, which left her shocked and unsure how to proceed.

More info: Reddit

It’s important for both partners to be honest with each other, or else one person might end up getting hurt

Young woman using laptop sitting in armchair, focused on boyfriend dating relationships through online browsing.

Image credits: svetlanasokolova / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that she came across an “Are we dating the same guy?” post about her boyfriend, and multiple women shared that they had gone out with him

Person typing on a laptop with a coffee cup nearby, focusing on boyfriend dating relationships in a cozy setting.

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When the poster asked if anyone had gone out with him recently, another woman replied, confirming that she had and that he told her not to date anyone else

Young couple sitting apart on a couch looking upset, illustrating boyfriend dating relationships challenges at home.

Image credits: denisapolka / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster always had suspicions about her boyfriend cheating, and this made her want to confront him about the situation, but she was unsure what to do

Text on a white background asking about next steps in boyfriend dating relationships and whether to confront or wait.

Image credits: ThrowRA__538

Unfortunately, she also realized that her boyfriend had found out about her discussion with the other woman, which complicated things

Since the poster had mentioned that she had some suspicions about her boyfriend cheating, it made sense why she immediately responded to an online “Are we dating the same guy?” post. She noticed that a lot of other women had shared their experiences of going on dates with him, but she wasn’t able to figure out if any of it had happened recently.

These kinds of posts and communities offer a space for women to share their dating experiences and check if the guys they’ve matched with or talked to are actually safe to be around. Experts state that the anonymity factor is essential so that the men mentioned in the posts aren’t able to track the women or retaliate.

The OP also decided to keep her identity anonymous and asked if anyone had recently been in touch with her partner. That’s when another woman replied and confirmed that he had talked to her and told her not to date anyone else. This confirmed the poster’s suspicions, but she wasn’t able to probe if anything else happened because the lady stopped replying.

When a partner finds out, like this, that their loved one has cheated on them, it can be devastating to deal with. According to studies, whether it’s an emotional or physical affair, both kinds can cause equal pain to the victim and indicate that there are underlying issues in the relationship.

Young man sitting with arms crossed looking upset while his girlfriend turns away on the bed, illustrating boyfriend dating relationships.

Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster hadn’t even thought of whether or how she’d bring up the issue to her boyfriend, but when he returned home in a bad mood, she figured he knew that she had spoken to the other woman. She also suspected that he had told the lady to delete her messages, as their entire chat had disappeared.

Even in situations like this, where there is a lot more to still be uncovered about the other partner’s affair, mental health professionals state that the victim should focus on self-care. Getting such news can be emotionally taxing and also lead to physical symptoms like headaches, nausea, and dizziness, which is why rest and mindfulness are important.

The OP still seemed quite calm and collected about the situation, but she didn’t know how she was going to broach the subject, especially because she and her boyfriend were renting their apartment together. She told commenters that she was going to break up with him eventually, but since they still had five months on their lease, she didn’t know when to take that step.

It might seem obvious to confront a cheater and expose their lies, but sometimes patience can help a person form a better plan of action. Hopefully, the woman takes a stand for herself and confronts her boyfriend, or else he’ll probably spin another web of lies.

What do you think the best course of action is in a complicated situation like this? Let us know your honest thoughts down below.

People were shocked by the audacity of the boyfriend and felt that the poster needed to end things with him immediately

Screenshot of a conversation discussing breakups, lease duration, and issues in boyfriend dating relationships.

User advice on handling a cheating boyfriend, emphasizing safety and planning in boyfriend dating relationships.

Screenshot of a dating forum conversation discussing boyfriend honesty and closure in boyfriend dating relationships.

Conversation about boyfriend dating relationships showing frustration and advice to leave a toxic situation in online comments.

Screenshot of an online conversation discussing cheating in boyfriend dating relationships with bold text and usernames.

Online conversation about boyfriend dating relationships showing users discussing behavior and perceptions in relationships.

User discussing boyfriend dating relationships and advice on handling cheating and trust issues in a long-term partnership.

Screenshot of a conversation discussing boyfriend dating relationships and suspicion about checking a dating-related site.

Online conversation discussing suspicions in boyfriend dating relationships and concerns about trust and communication.

Conversation between two users discussing concerns about fake profiles in boyfriend dating relationships groups.

Comment discussing cheating and advice on boyfriend dating relationships, suggesting to find a safe place and move out quietly.

Comment discussing a boyfriend’s cheating and advice on handling dating relationships and lease issues.

Screenshot of a comment discussing cheating and trust issues in boyfriend dating relationships online.

Comment warning about reporting a girl to protect women from violent men in boyfriend dating relationships.

Advice on handling boyfriend dating relationships after betrayal, including moving out and setting boundaries for a fresh start.