Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman’s Worst Fears Are Confirmed By A Stranger Online, Her BF Is Furious He Got Caught Cheating
Young couple sitting apart looking upset, illustrating boyfriend dating relationships and tension in partnership.
Couples, Relationships

Woman’s Worst Fears Are Confirmed By A Stranger Online, Her BF Is Furious He Got Caught Cheating

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Every relationship involves a lot of blind faith in the other person and trust that they’ll not play with your heart, which can be scary. Especially because there are many people who find themselves as the victim of infidelity or betrayed by someone they thought really loved them.

This is what happened to a woman who uncovered her boyfriend’s secrets after coming across a post about him online. She spoke to one lady who seemed like she had gone out with him recently, which left her shocked and unsure how to proceed.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    It’s important for both partners to be honest with each other, or else one person might end up getting hurt

    Young woman using laptop sitting in armchair, focused on boyfriend dating relationships through online browsing.

    Image credits: svetlanasokolova / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster shared that she came across an “Are we dating the same guy?” post about her boyfriend, and multiple women shared that they had gone out with him

    Alt text: A woman discovers her boyfriend’s past dating interactions online, raising concerns in their relationship.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about anonymous comments and concerns in a boyfriend dating relationships context.

    Text about a boyfriend dating relationships discussing communication and unreturned messages between partners.

    Person typing on a laptop with a coffee cup nearby, focusing on boyfriend dating relationships in a cozy setting.

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    When the poster asked if anyone had gone out with him recently, another woman replied, confirming that she had and that he told her not to date anyone else

    Text describing a boyfriend reacting with anger and silence amid dating relationship suspicions and trust issues.

    Text describing someone’s frustration in a boyfriend-dating-relationships context about deleted online responses.

    Young couple sitting apart on a couch looking upset, illustrating boyfriend dating relationships challenges at home.

    Image credits: denisapolka / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The poster always had suspicions about her boyfriend cheating, and this made her want to confront him about the situation, but she was unsure what to do

    Text on a white background asking about next steps in boyfriend dating relationships and whether to confront or wait.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text describing a complicated boyfriend dating relationships situation involving renting an apartment together on the same lease.

    Image credits:

    Unfortunately, she also realized that her boyfriend had found out about her discussion with the other woman, which complicated things

    Since the poster had mentioned that she had some suspicions about her boyfriend cheating, it made sense why she immediately responded to an online “Are we dating the same guy?” post. She noticed that a lot of other women had shared their experiences of going on dates with him, but she wasn’t able to figure out if any of it had happened recently.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    These kinds of posts and communities offer a space for women to share their dating experiences and check if the guys they’ve matched with or talked to are actually safe to be around. Experts state that the anonymity factor is essential so that the men mentioned in the posts aren’t able to track the women or retaliate.

    The OP also decided to keep her identity anonymous and asked if anyone had recently been in touch with her partner. That’s when another woman replied and confirmed that he had talked to her and told her not to date anyone else. This confirmed the poster’s suspicions, but she wasn’t able to probe if anything else happened because the lady stopped replying.

    When a partner finds out, like this, that their loved one has cheated on them, it can be devastating to deal with. According to studies, whether it’s an emotional or physical affair, both kinds can cause equal pain to the victim and indicate that there are underlying issues in the relationship.

    Young man sitting with arms crossed looking upset while his girlfriend turns away on the bed, illustrating boyfriend dating relationships.

    Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The poster hadn’t even thought of whether or how she’d bring up the issue to her boyfriend, but when he returned home in a bad mood, she figured he knew that she had spoken to the other woman. She also suspected that he had told the lady to delete her messages, as their entire chat had disappeared.

    Even in situations like this, where there is a lot more to still be uncovered about the other partner’s affair, mental health professionals state that the victim should focus on self-care. Getting such news can be emotionally taxing and also lead to physical symptoms like headaches, nausea, and dizziness, which is why rest and mindfulness are important.

    The OP still seemed quite calm and collected about the situation, but she didn’t know how she was going to broach the subject, especially because she and her boyfriend were renting their apartment together. She told commenters that she was going to break up with him eventually, but since they still had five months on their lease, she didn’t know when to take that step.

    It might seem obvious to confront a cheater and expose their lies, but sometimes patience can help a person form a better plan of action. Hopefully, the woman takes a stand for herself and confronts her boyfriend, or else he’ll probably spin another web of lies.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    What do you think the best course of action is in a complicated situation like this? Let us know your honest thoughts down below.

    People were shocked by the audacity of the boyfriend and felt that the poster needed to end things with him immediately

    Screenshot of a conversation discussing breakups, lease duration, and issues in boyfriend dating relationships.

    User advice on handling a cheating boyfriend, emphasizing safety and planning in boyfriend dating relationships.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a dating forum conversation discussing boyfriend honesty and closure in boyfriend dating relationships.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Conversation about boyfriend dating relationships showing frustration and advice to leave a toxic situation in online comments.

    Screenshot of an online conversation discussing cheating in boyfriend dating relationships with bold text and usernames.

    Online conversation about boyfriend dating relationships showing users discussing behavior and perceptions in relationships.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User discussing boyfriend dating relationships and advice on handling cheating and trust issues in a long-term partnership.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a conversation discussing boyfriend dating relationships and suspicion about checking a dating-related site.

    Online conversation discussing suspicions in boyfriend dating relationships and concerns about trust and communication.

    Conversation between two users discussing concerns about fake profiles in boyfriend dating relationships groups.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing cheating and advice on boyfriend dating relationships, suggesting to find a safe place and move out quietly.

    Comment discussing a boyfriend’s cheating and advice on handling dating relationships and lease issues.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing cheating and trust issues in boyfriend dating relationships online.

    Comment warning about reporting a girl to protect women from violent men in boyfriend dating relationships.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Advice on handling boyfriend dating relationships after betrayal, including moving out and setting boundaries for a fresh start.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Cheating
    Vote arrow up

    24

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    24

    Open list comments

    1

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I'll take 'Clueless Women For $100,' Alex." How is this even a question??? She's "dating" a walking STD!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I'll take 'Clueless Women For $100,' Alex." How is this even a question??? She's "dating" a walking STD!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT