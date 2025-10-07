ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, the best things in life aren’t about big milestones or extravagant achievements—they’re in the quiet, everyday moments we often take for granted. Whether it’s sipping a warm cup of tea on a rainy day, hearing your favorite song unexpectedly, or just enjoying the calm of a slow morning, these little joys can make life feel truly fulfilling.

To celebrate this idea, we’ve gathered some of the most heartwarming posts from the r/simpleliving subreddit. These posts show that joy isn’t always about having more—it’s about appreciating what’s already around us. Keep scrolling to see the little things that make life special, and who knows? You might just find a new appreciation for the simple moments in your own day!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Unpopular Opinion (And At The Crux Of Contented, Simple Living)

Tweet about appreciating simple living by wandering through life finding interesting things without grand ambition or purpose.

wipeout Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    This Poem Sums Up Simple Living For Me And My Little Family

    Page from a book showing a poem about appreciating the marvels of ordinary life and simple living values.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    gingersnapiniowa avatar
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm bawling. Melvin died today. I woke up from a nap and he was dead. It hurts so much.😭

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #3

    Nice

    Tweet about simple living routines including early waking, gardening, reading, and appreciating the benefits of having less.

    FitFounder Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    There are moments in life when you pause, take a deep breath, and realize that all you truly want is peace. Some people find it in practicing yoga, others in painting or taking long walks in nature. But peace isn’t a one-size-fits-all concept—it means different things to different people, shaped by personal experiences and perspectives.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    For some, true peace lies in living a simple, uncluttered life—free from distractions and material attachments. One of the most profound examples of this simplicity is found in Jain monks. They renounce all worldly possessions, dedicating their lives to mindfulness, non-violence, and inner peace.

    #4

    Thought You All Would Enjoy This Post

    Tweet about studies showing benefits of less homework, later start times, more vacation, and shorter shifts, promoting simple living.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    This Picture Fills Me With Bliss

    Graffiti on a billboard reading the joy of not being sold anything with a pedestrian walking past in an urban setting about simple living.

    eercelik21 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    I See Posts Like This All The Time But When Are We Going To Do Something About It?

    Text post reflecting on simple living and the desire to live in nature, create art, and escape modern society's demands.

    punkjuliette Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Bored Panda had the opportunity to speak with Jain Monk Rajendra Sethia from Rajasthan, who shared his personal journey of transformation. Once deeply involved in corporate life, he made the bold decision to walk away from everything familiar to him, choosing instead a life of minimalism and spiritual fulfillment. His story sheds light on the profound philosophy behind Jainism and the peace that comes with renouncing materialistic desires.

    “I was a successful chartered accountant at a big firm, living a comfortable life,” he shared. “But something always felt amiss. I kept thinking a job switch would help, but deep down, I knew it wasn’t the corporate world that was the problem—it was my need for something more meaningful.” That realization set him on a path he never imagined for himself.
    #7

    Don't Buy Their Bullshit

    Handwritten quote about nature and emotions with a waterfall drawing, illustrating simple living and appreciating less.

    CurryThighs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    My Work From Home Office Setup

    Red camping chair by lakeside with a camper van and trees in the background, illustrating simple living outdoors.

    paintwithbabeross Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    It’s The Simple Things In Life

    Tweet about frolicking for the first time shown with joyful person enjoying simple living in open grassy field.

    TheLastMandalore Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I come from a Jain family, but I never followed religious teachings seriously,” he admitted. “It was only when I started reading more about Jainism that I began to resonate with its teachings, especially the principle of Aparigraha—non-possession. The idea that true happiness comes from letting go really struck a chord with me.”
    #10

    Minimalistic, Emergency Microapartment. Living On 90sqft. + Bath After Homelessness. Early Stage, Including Selfmade Gaming Bed. Just Sharing, Feel Free To Comment!

    Minimalist bedroom corner with a simple bed, small nightstand, and soft colored lighting showcasing simple living.

    EetuAndersson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Lost Nearly Everything In The Pandemic But Found The Love Of My Life: Painting

    Abstract painting of vibrant pink flowers with blue background, evoking calm and simple living concepts.

    iartnewyork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    💖

    Top image shows a simple lawn in front of a house; bottom image shows a lush garden promoting simple living benefits.

    electrictoast0 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    He explained that embracing this principle meant giving up everything he once valued—his gadgets, luxury car, branded clothes, and even the financial security he had worked so hard for. “It wasn’t easy at first. Letting go of attachments is harder than it sounds. But once I did, I felt lighter, freer,” he recalled.
    #13

    The Moment You Realize

    Messy room with clothes and items scattered, illustrating the cost of clutter in time, money, and energy in simple living.

    3yt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    A Great Reminder!

    Tweet highlighting libraries as public spaces to exist freely without spending money, reflecting simple living and appreciating having less.

    sailorglitter91 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Ha

    Text post about simple living expressing a desire to be an isolated sheep herder in Iceland appreciating having less.

    mysteriouscirce Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Life as a Jain monk is rooted in extreme simplicity. “We wear simple clothing, which we wash ourselves. There’s no excess, no unnecessary possessions,” he shared. “Initially, it seemed overwhelming—how do you go from a life of comfort to complete minimalism? But the peace and clarity it brings is indescribable.”
    #16

    I Really Struggle With This

    Iced coffee cup with a handwritten note about different priorities, reflecting simple living values by the riverside.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Every Time

    Older man outdoors with a calm expression, caption humorously rejecting digital notifications, reflecting simple living values.

    StreetSquare6462 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    We Are So Much More Than Our Labour , We Don't Need To Seek Validation To Appreciate Our Lives

    Text post about simple living valuing being present and appreciating life beyond work and achievements.

    ADignifiedLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    When it comes to food, Jain monks follow strict dietary practices. “We eat only what is necessary, and always with gratitude. The idea is that food should nourish the soul, not just the body,” he explained. “There’s no craving for expensive meals or luxury dining. In fact, I don’t even think about the things I used to indulge in.”
    #19

    Oh Yes I Suppose If I Was A Lesbian

    Text post expressing a desire for simple living in the mountains with art, cooking, and market selling.

    mysteriouscirce Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    I Started Taking My Tea Set On My Hikes. Simple Pleasures Among The Most Beautiful

    Camping tea setup with kettle and cups overlooking a mountain lake surrounded by rocky peaks and trees in simple living style.

    KeepingItSurreal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    An Early Morning, Drinking Coffee And Enjoying Nature. My Dream Is To Be Able To Do This Every Day

    Hand holding a cup of coffee overlooking a green forest and hills, representing simple living and appreciating less.

    fear___fun Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another guiding principle he follows is Satya—truth. “Speaking and living in complete honesty sets you free,” he said. “It removes unnecessary complications in life. When you live with truth, you don’t have to remember lies or maintain false appearances. It simplifies everything.”
    #22

    Moved Away From The Big City I Was Born In, Already Feeling More Peaceful And Relaxed!

    Snow-covered river landscape with evergreen trees and mountains under a blue sky, reflecting simple living and nature’s calm.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Saw This On My Way To The Library 🌱🍃🍂🌼🌻✨🌾 It Made My Day 🍄🍀❤️🥰❤️

    Beautiful garden path surrounded by vibrant red and green trees, reflecting simple living and appreciating nature's beauty.

    MyHomeCafe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Simple Living For Me Is Being Able To Grocery Shop In My Backyard

    Variety of fresh eggs on wood shavings in a simple living setting, highlighting natural and minimalistic lifestyle choices.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Of course, such a life isn’t for everyone. “It’s a deeply personal choice, and I understand that it may seem extreme,” he admitted. “Leaving behind your family and worldly comforts isn’t easy. But for me, it was necessary. I feel more at peace now than ever before.”
    #25

    Thought You Guys Might Appreciate

    Chalk message on sidewalk reflecting on appreciating what you have in 2020, illustrating simple living mindset outdoors.

    AdCurrent5027 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    The Orange - Wendy Cope

    Poem about simple living appreciating ordinary moments like sharing an orange and finding contentment and peace.

    mrdooter Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    I've Lived In My DIY 270 Sqft Tiny House For Over 5 Years Now...still In Love With A Simple Lifestyle 💜

    Cozy simple living kitchen with wood stove, open shelving, natural light, and minimalistic decor in a small home setting.

    trek2tinystudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    His journey is a powerful reminder that happiness and fulfillment don’t always come from having more but sometimes from having less. And while not everyone can or would choose such an extreme path, there’s something to be said about embracing a simpler, more mindful way of living.
    #28

    Raichur’s Rules For Living

    List of simple living rules by Dr. Pratima Raichur emphasizing simplifying your day and prioritizing proper nutrition.

    tourmod Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Early Morning Happiness

    Sunlight shining through trees on a forest path with a dog, illustrating a peaceful simple living moment in nature.

    SwiftStrider1988 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Saturday Night In The Life Of A 29 Year Old. Banana Bread, Tea And Books 📚

    Two slices of homemade chocolate chip banana bread on a white plate in a kitchen, reflecting simple living.

    Successful_Sun8323 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    In today’s world, where consumption is at an all-time high, maybe we could all take a step toward a more minimalistic, sustainable lifestyle. Not only is it beneficial for our peace of mind, but it’s also better for the planet. Which of these posts resonated with you the most? Let us know in the comments!

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    I Posted A While Back About Starting My Veggie Garden. Here's My Latest Haul 🥔🥕✨🌞 Saved So Much On My Groceries This Week And The Veggies Are Full Of Flavour And Delicious 🤗

    Freshly dug potatoes covered in dirt lying on green grass, illustrating simple living and appreciating having less.

    BuyWonderful Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    I Went Hiking By Myself Yesterday 🌳

    Forest trail surrounded by trees and greenery on a sunny day, embodying simple living and nature's calm.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Found This Years Ago, When I Did My Master Degree First Year Internship. Helped Me A Lot

    The ten commandments for reducing stress printed on a simple paper, promoting simple living and stress relief tips.

    GreatGarage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    It Really Doesn’t Get Much Better Than This

    Horses grazing peacefully in a misty rural field, capturing the essence of simple living and natural beauty.

    Worried-Raspberry896 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Traveling By Train, Reading A Book, Drinking Tea, And Looking At The Countryside Passing By. I Hardly Travel By Train, So I'm Enjoying This Moment

    Hand holding book and coffee cup on train seatback tray, enjoying simple living and mindful moments on a journey.

    visionsofdreams Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    For Many Years, The Dream Has Been To Have Our Own House With Enough Space For A Veggie Garden. Finally We Are “Livin’ The Dream”!

    Raised garden beds with growing vegetables and flowers in a simple living backyard setting, promoting sustainable and mindful living.

    Troppocollo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    City Of Boston With The Real Pro-Tips

    City of Boston tweet encouraging breaks from media stress, promoting simple living and appreciating less in daily life.

    cjm501 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    My It Summer Job Got Cancelled Due To Covid, Spending The Summer As A Volunteer On An Off Grid Farm In Cape Breton Instead

    Wooden porch overlooking a small waterfall and forest, illustrating simple living and appreciation of nature's calm.

    cremedelacremma Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Sometimes It’s All You Need 😌

    Man expressing love for a simple walk appreciating trees, pinecones, fresh air, and nodding at strangers in nature.

    Rizzmatazz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Exhausting

    Social media post expressing exhaustion with a money-driven system, highlighting the need for simple living and appreciating less.

    makingbutter2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Found This On Ig And Thought Of This Sub

    Person with a cart full of things asking if that is all you need, another holding love, illustrating simple living appreciation.

    Lowprioritypatient Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Just Realised I Have Everything I Need In Life Already

    Monk receiving alms from a woman outside a rustic wooden house in a peaceful simple living setting.

    Throwawayo998 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    My Wife Does Visible Mending To My Favorite Jeans

    Denim jeans with colorful patchwork repairs, showcasing simple living through mindful and creative clothing reuse.

    mtnclimber4 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    You're Alive. Don't Forget That

    Sunlight filtering through forest trees over a simple living nature path surrounded by green grass and shrubs.

    bonsai-bro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Saw This Unauthorised Advert On The Train

    Subway ad promoting simple living, warning that brands encourage unnecessary buying of items you don't really need.

    RickShaw530 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    I Hope To Be This Happy Someday

    Man enjoying simple living in an outdoor rustic bathtub heated by fire, holding a glass of wine and smiling contentedly.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    I Have A Simple Life Of Staying At Home And Living Off Selling Art And Dog Sitting

    Colorful abstract paintings in a home studio showcasing simple living and creativity with minimalistic art supplies and decor.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    I Love To See People Realize This

    Tweet about deactivating social media to improve mental health and appreciate simple living with less drama.

    TheLastMandalore Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    In Quarantine And With Loads Of Spare Time, My Dad Decided To Build A Shelter

    Simple living shelter made of logs in a natural setting, showcasing minimalist outdoor lifestyle and having less essentials.

    vojasch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    More Community Pantries ! Can Be Also More Than Just Food

    More Community Pantries ! Can Be Also More Than Just Food

    ADignifiedLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    I'm Not Huge Into Tea, But I Recently Found This Tray And Teapot At The Discount Store And It's One Of My New Favorite Evening Habits

    Ceramic mug and glass teapot with tea on a wooden tray, illustrating simple living and minimalistic lifestyle.

    missdionaea Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Vincent Van Gogh's Bedroom Re-Imagined In Real Life

    Cozy simple living bedroom with wooden furniture, blue walls, and natural light creating a minimalist and peaceful space.

    poto-cabengo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    A 19 Year Old Game On A 8 Year Old Console. You Don’t Need The Latest And Great To Experience Great Stories

    Hand holding a red Nintendo 3DS showing a game with a character in a simple living environment and a detailed map below.

    Lego_Hippo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Today Started As A Bad Day

    Cozy simple living scene with a bowl of soup, open book, and rustic diner interior emphasizing having less.

    daenerysvegetarian_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Regrowing Lettuce In Water. This Makes Me Happy :)

    Lettuce regrowing in a bowl on a windowsill, illustrating the concept of simple living and appreciating less.

    ccjackson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Morning Matcha - Living The Slow Life

    Cozy simple living scene with a lit lantern, metal coffee pot, and cup by a window overlooking a mountain landscape.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    The View From My Tent This Morning. So Nice To Get Away From The Hustle Of The City Even Just For A Few Days

    Cozy camping scene with a cat inside a tent, minimal belongings, and a view of nature promoting simple living.

    sysifuscorp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    Me, My Wife And Our Two Kids Put Our Entire Lives Inside A 31ft Travel Trailer To Travel The Country. I Couldn't Be Happier

    RV parked in a peaceful forest at night under the moonlight, illustrating simple living and appreciating having less.

    thisonesthethrowaway Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #59

    If Only We Could Reclaim Our Spaces In Other Places Too

    Urban building before and after a minimalist makeover, reflecting simple living principles with cleaner, less cluttered exterior design.

    etteirrah Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Living On An Off Grid Farm In Rural Cape Breton All Summer, For My Birthday I Enjoyed An Avocado Sent To Me By My Mom On The Beach And I've Never Been Happier

    Young woman enjoying a simple living lunch outdoors, sitting on a log with minimal items and natural surroundings.

    cremedelacremma Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Getting Away From The News For An Afternoon

    Calm ocean waves gently washing over a pebble beach under a cloudy sky, evoking simple living and peaceful moments.

    missdaisydrives Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    My Reading Nook Coming Together. Thought I'd Share With You All

    Cozy living space with simple living decor, a comfortable chair, indoor plants, and natural light from sliding glass doors.

    angelhippie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #63

    I Am So Free Now

    Relaxing in a chair with a coffee and guitar in a peaceful green field, enjoying simple living outdoors.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    I Love The Smell Of A Freshly Vacuumed Lawn In The Morning!

    Balcony with simple living decor featuring artificial grass, potted plants, and minimal furniture for a cozy outdoor space.

    Septopuss7 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Hope This Counts - Simplified My Office

    Minimalist attic office setup with simple living essentials, featuring ergonomic chairs and organized workspaces.

    PlasticCrack Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #66

    Growing My Own Food

    Stacked soil-filled planters in a simple living space, emphasizing minimalist gardening and appreciating having less clutter.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #67

    I Just Discovered This Sub! This Is My Cabin In Rural Nova Scotia - I’m Preparing To Have A Friend Do His 2-Week Isolation Here; Hope He Survives This Simple Life!

    Cozy simple living space with wood stove, stacked firewood, tools, and plaid jacket in a rustic wooden interior.

    crowstock Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    We Were Told The Tree Was Dead - Today We’ve Been Pleasantly Surprised

    Leaning tree with pink blossoms in a simple living backyard featuring green grass and a wooden shed.

    Lanzani_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Nothing Makes Me Happier Than Spending A Beautiful Day With This Guy

    A happy dog walking on a dirt trail surrounded by trees, capturing the essence of simple living outdoors.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #70

    Watching Seeds Sprout Is Such A Joy!

    Seedlings growing in small pots indoors, illustrating simple living and appreciating having less through minimal gardening.

    Andrewhbook Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    My Simple Minimalist Kitchen (About 600€ For Everything)

    Minimalist kitchen setup with simple living essentials including microwave, small refrigerator, cookware, and organized shelves.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    I Feel Very Lucky And Grateful

    Sunset over a quiet residential area with plants and rooftops, reflecting the calmness of simple living lifestyle.

    DeepThinkingLemon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Decluttering Instagram

    Instagram screen showing a try again later message about limits, illustrating simple living and appreciating having less in social media use.

    bigredrickshaw Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Irony.... 🙄

    Stack of books about simple living, clutter busting, and organizing for appreciating having less and intentional living.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Celebrating 1 Year Of Being Mortgage Free In My Version Of Paradise. It Took 8 Years To Achieve But I Never Gave Up. This Is The View From The Off Grid Tiny Home I Built

    View of a snowy forest landscape through a window, illustrating simple living and appreciating nature's quiet beauty.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Does Anyone Else Enjoy Hanging Clothes Or Am I The Only Weirdo?

    Clothes hanging on a line outside to dry on a sunny day, illustrating simple living and minimalism outdoors.

    oldsoulhere12 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    This Is My Therapy ✨🐕‍🦺

    A black dog walking alone on a long dirt path surrounded by nature under a partly cloudy sky representing simple living.

    Outrageous-Echidna58 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Wise Words From An Auto Shop Near Me!

    Street view with cars, trees, and a sign for automotive service, captured from inside a vehicle, highlighting simple living outdoors.

    lordsquirrell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    Big City Living To A Small Mountain Town

    Mountain peaks illuminated by sunlight against a clear blue sky, reflecting the peace of simple living outdoors.

    FlatwormOwn6302 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Where I Get My Drinking Water…and Art Supplies?

    Forest scene with moss-covered tree trunks and a small stream, embodying simple living and natural minimalism.

    notquitenuts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    My Motto Has Helped A Ton

    Fence with antlers and simple living signs encouraging use, wear, make, or do without, near modest homes and garden.

    Important-Bid-9792 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    Wearing This Every Day Reminds Me How Much I Value Simplicity. I Don't Always Need The Newest Or Shiniest Thing To Be Happy

    Minimalist Casio digital watch with a simple design on a wooden surface, embodying the essence of simple living.

    Swimming_Geologist12 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #83

    Had An Ice Cream Float After Years!

    Glass of red fizzy drink topped with whipped cream resting on a wooden table, capturing simple living moments.

    genericusername190 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    Traded Big City Nice For A Small Mountain Town With A Forest In My Backyard

    View through window showing sunlight filtering through tall trees, evoking calm and simple living in nature.

    FlatwormOwn6302 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    Moved To A Small Mountain Town From A Huge City

    Peaceful river scene surrounded by pine trees and mountains, illustrating simple living in nature’s calm environment.

    FlatwormOwn6302 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    Wild Honey Mushrooms + My Girlfriends Chickens Eggs = A Meal For For A King!

    Plate with simple living meal of eggs with sauce and a side of beans on a wooden table background.

    notquitenuts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #87

    50 Shades Of Purple Joy 💜

    Crates of fresh purple eggplants and assorted bell peppers at a market, reflecting simple living and appreciation of nature.

    Habit_Hacker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    Beans And Beets Remix

    Bowl of simple living vegetable salad with edible flowers and fresh greens on a wooden table surface.

    markbrabancon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    Smooshing Into A 2 Bedroom House: It’s Chaotic But We Love It

    Cozy living space with wooden floors, a treadmill, wooden chairs, musical keyboard, and natural light from windows.

    AngeliqueRuss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #90

    Drying Foraged Apples And Beans From My Garden On My Closed Balcony.🍎🍏

    Various foods including nuts and dried items spread out to dry in a sunlit, simple living space with large windows.

    SkyHookia_BG Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #91

    We Lived In Our Car For 4 Months -And Honestly, We Loved It

    Open van packed minimally with bedding and storage bins, illustrating simple living and appreciating having less outdoors.

    DriftingHappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #92

    I Lost Myself Chasing What Others Wanted. (This Is Just 1/3 Of What I Used To Have)

    Five designer handbags hanging neatly on a rack against a door, illustrating simple living and minimalist organization.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    Berry Season Again. A Basket, A Stick, And Time Outside – Simple Joys

    Overhead view of person and child holding basket filled with freshly picked dark fruits in a grassy area promoting simple living.

    Coffee81379 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #94

    Our Simple Morning

    Baby wrapped in a blanket sitting on a porch, overlooking trees and a wooden deck with two coffee mugs on a stool.

    Independent_Desk9442 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #95

    Anyone Else Enjoying Winter Walks To Clear Their Mind? ❄️

    Snow-covered rural landscape under a clear blue sky with the sun shining, evoking simple living and minimalism.

    eowyn1990 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #96

    Spent The Weekend Picking Dandelions And Selling Goats. Simple Living Is Giving My Daughter The Childhood I Dreamed Of

    Toddler exploring nature outdoors, holding a small flower, embodying the simple living lifestyle in a peaceful grassy area.

    dolly01022018 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #97

    Everyone Says It’s Sad Beige, But Beige Makes Me Happy

    Minimalist bedroom with simple living decor, neutral tones, and natural light emphasizing a clutter-free space.

    Independent-Tie-7529 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #98

    I Feel Like I Captured A Moment Where Time Ticked As Slow As Watching A Clock Goes. When You Stand Still And Realize You’re In This Moment. Birds Chirping

    Sunlit simple living wooden bench and table with a few everyday items, showcasing minimal and intentional lifestyle.

    Physical_Treat9123 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #99

    My Simple Living Home

    Remote cabin nestled among trees on a green mountain with distant snowy peaks under a clear blue sky, symbolizing simple living.

    MMOffGridAlaska Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #100

    Disposable Camera On A Trip Instead Of Phone

    Scenic view of a rocky cliff and forested valley under a clear sky, reflecting the peace of simple living.

    pumpkin-gnome22 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #101

    Enjoy The Sunset!

    Field of yellow flowers under a cloudy sky at sunset, promoting simple living and appreciating having less.

    Historical-Climate-6 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #102

    Way Too Excited For Bird Migration Season!!

    Blackbird standing on a stone surface surrounded by natural elements, reflecting simple living and appreciating nature.

    amelianaomi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #103

    My Simple 10-Minute Morning Reset

    Hand holding a bowl of green matcha tea outdoors near water and garden, reflecting simple living and minimalism lifestyle.

    Expert-Economics-723 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #104

    Moving In: Empty Chairs On My Balcony Enjoying The Landscape, Promising A Peaceful New Life

    Two simple wooden chairs on a balcony with natural light and a peaceful view, reflecting simple living lifestyle.

    Pico_Shyentist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #105

    I Love Being Outdoors On Cozy Cloudy Days! ❤️

    Mountain landscape with rocky terrain and evergreen trees under a cloudy sky, reflecting simple living and nature's beauty.

    Rich-Previous Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #106

    Living Simply By Doing... More?

    A simple living scene with a small boat on the shore beside calm water and a forested background under cloudy skies.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #107

    Switch To Edc Wallet

    Minimalist wallet with multiple colorful cards inside, representing simple living and appreciating having less.

    Ezio367 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #108

    Homemade Banana Bread And Iced Matcha Latte

    Slice of homemade cake on a black plate with a fork and a glass of green iced drink showcasing simple living moments.

    bonsaimaplerose Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #109

    The Moments That Fill Me The Most Cost Close To Nothing

    Hand holding a small container of fresh raspberries over grass, illustrating simple living and appreciating having less.

    Habit_Hacker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #110

    My Heat For The Upcoming Winter, Tariff And Electric Rate Hike Notwithstanding

    Neatly stacked firewood under a rustic shelter with sunflowers in a jar, illustrating simple living and minimalism.

    notquitenuts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #111

    Kinda Lost My Urge To Buy Stuff… And All The Stress With It, Tbh

    Small dog sitting in a bike basket on a quiet road, capturing the essence of simple living and appreciating less.

    Soggy_Pause_4828 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #112

    Today I Made Chocolate Cake

    Heart-shaped chocolate cakes arranged simply in containers with a thumbs-up gesture, reflecting simple living appreciation.

    H0N3YBUNNY_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!