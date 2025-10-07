To celebrate this idea, we’ve gathered some of the most heartwarming posts from the r/simpleliving subreddit. These posts show that joy isn’t always about having more—it’s about appreciating what’s already around us. Keep scrolling to see the little things that make life special, and who knows? You might just find a new appreciation for the simple moments in your own day!

Sometimes, the best things in life aren’t about big milestones or extravagant achievements—they’re in the quiet, everyday moments we often take for granted. Whether it’s sipping a warm cup of tea on a rainy day, hearing your favorite song unexpectedly, or just enjoying the calm of a slow morning, these little joys can make life feel truly fulfilling.

#1 Unpopular Opinion (And At The Crux Of Contented, Simple Living) Share icon

#2 This Poem Sums Up Simple Living For Me And My Little Family Share icon

#3 Nice Share icon

There are moments in life when you pause, take a deep breath, and realize that all you truly want is peace. Some people find it in practicing yoga, others in painting or taking long walks in nature. But peace isn’t a one-size-fits-all concept—it means different things to different people, shaped by personal experiences and perspectives. ADVERTISEMENT For some, true peace lies in living a simple, uncluttered life—free from distractions and material attachments. One of the most profound examples of this simplicity is found in Jain monks. They renounce all worldly possessions, dedicating their lives to mindfulness, non-violence, and inner peace.

#4 Thought You All Would Enjoy This Post Share icon

#5 This Picture Fills Me With Bliss Share icon

#6 I See Posts Like This All The Time But When Are We Going To Do Something About It? Share icon

Bored Panda had the opportunity to speak with Jain Monk Rajendra Sethia from Rajasthan, who shared his personal journey of transformation. Once deeply involved in corporate life, he made the bold decision to walk away from everything familiar to him, choosing instead a life of minimalism and spiritual fulfillment. His story sheds light on the profound philosophy behind Jainism and the peace that comes with renouncing materialistic desires. “I was a successful chartered accountant at a big firm, living a comfortable life,” he shared. “But something always felt amiss. I kept thinking a job switch would help, but deep down, I knew it wasn’t the corporate world that was the problem—it was my need for something more meaningful.” That realization set him on a path he never imagined for himself.

#7 Don't Buy Their Bullshit Share icon

#8 My Work From Home Office Setup Share icon

#9 It’s The Simple Things In Life Share icon

“I come from a Jain family, but I never followed religious teachings seriously,” he admitted. “It was only when I started reading more about Jainism that I began to resonate with its teachings, especially the principle of Aparigraha—non-possession. The idea that true happiness comes from letting go really struck a chord with me.”

#10 Minimalistic, Emergency Microapartment. Living On 90sqft. + Bath After Homelessness. Early Stage, Including Selfmade Gaming Bed. Just Sharing, Feel Free To Comment! Share icon

#11 Lost Nearly Everything In The Pandemic But Found The Love Of My Life: Painting Share icon

He explained that embracing this principle meant giving up everything he once valued—his gadgets, luxury car, branded clothes, and even the financial security he had worked so hard for. “It wasn’t easy at first. Letting go of attachments is harder than it sounds. But once I did, I felt lighter, freer,” he recalled.

#13 The Moment You Realize Share icon

#14 A Great Reminder! Share icon

#15 Ha Share icon

Life as a Jain monk is rooted in extreme simplicity. “We wear simple clothing, which we wash ourselves. There’s no excess, no unnecessary possessions,” he shared. “Initially, it seemed overwhelming—how do you go from a life of comfort to complete minimalism? But the peace and clarity it brings is indescribable.”

#16 I Really Struggle With This Share icon

#17 Every Time Share icon

#18 We Are So Much More Than Our Labour , We Don't Need To Seek Validation To Appreciate Our Lives Share icon

When it comes to food, Jain monks follow strict dietary practices. “We eat only what is necessary, and always with gratitude. The idea is that food should nourish the soul, not just the body,” he explained. “There’s no craving for expensive meals or luxury dining. In fact, I don’t even think about the things I used to indulge in.”

#19 Oh Yes I Suppose If I Was A Lesbian Share icon

#20 I Started Taking My Tea Set On My Hikes. Simple Pleasures Among The Most Beautiful Share icon

#21 An Early Morning, Drinking Coffee And Enjoying Nature. My Dream Is To Be Able To Do This Every Day Share icon

Another guiding principle he follows is Satya—truth. “Speaking and living in complete honesty sets you free,” he said. “It removes unnecessary complications in life. When you live with truth, you don’t have to remember lies or maintain false appearances. It simplifies everything.”

#22 Moved Away From The Big City I Was Born In, Already Feeling More Peaceful And Relaxed! Share icon

#23 Saw This On My Way To The Library 🌱🍃🍂🌼🌻✨🌾 It Made My Day 🍄🍀❤️🥰❤️ Share icon

#24 Simple Living For Me Is Being Able To Grocery Shop In My Backyard Share icon

Of course, such a life isn’t for everyone. “It’s a deeply personal choice, and I understand that it may seem extreme,” he admitted. “Leaving behind your family and worldly comforts isn’t easy. But for me, it was necessary. I feel more at peace now than ever before.”

#25 Thought You Guys Might Appreciate Share icon

#26 The Orange - Wendy Cope Share icon

#27 I've Lived In My DIY 270 Sqft Tiny House For Over 5 Years Now...still In Love With A Simple Lifestyle 💜 Share icon

His journey is a powerful reminder that happiness and fulfillment don’t always come from having more but sometimes from having less. And while not everyone can or would choose such an extreme path, there’s something to be said about embracing a simpler, more mindful way of living.

#28 Raichur’s Rules For Living Share icon

#29 Early Morning Happiness Share icon

#30 Saturday Night In The Life Of A 29 Year Old. Banana Bread, Tea And Books 📚 Share icon

In today’s world, where consumption is at an all-time high, maybe we could all take a step toward a more minimalistic, sustainable lifestyle. Not only is it beneficial for our peace of mind, but it’s also better for the planet. Which of these posts resonated with you the most? Let us know in the comments! ADVERTISEMENT

#31 I Posted A While Back About Starting My Veggie Garden. Here's My Latest Haul 🥔🥕✨🌞 Saved So Much On My Groceries This Week And The Veggies Are Full Of Flavour And Delicious 🤗 Share icon

#32 I Went Hiking By Myself Yesterday 🌳 Share icon

#33 Found This Years Ago, When I Did My Master Degree First Year Internship. Helped Me A Lot Share icon

#34 It Really Doesn’t Get Much Better Than This Share icon

#35 Traveling By Train, Reading A Book, Drinking Tea, And Looking At The Countryside Passing By. I Hardly Travel By Train, So I'm Enjoying This Moment Share icon

#36 For Many Years, The Dream Has Been To Have Our Own House With Enough Space For A Veggie Garden. Finally We Are “Livin’ The Dream”! Share icon

#37 City Of Boston With The Real Pro-Tips Share icon

#38 My It Summer Job Got Cancelled Due To Covid, Spending The Summer As A Volunteer On An Off Grid Farm In Cape Breton Instead Share icon

#39 Sometimes It’s All You Need 😌 Share icon

#40 Exhausting Share icon

#41 Found This On Ig And Thought Of This Sub Share icon

#42 Just Realised I Have Everything I Need In Life Already Share icon

#43 My Wife Does Visible Mending To My Favorite Jeans Share icon

#44 You're Alive. Don't Forget That Share icon

#45 Saw This Unauthorised Advert On The Train Share icon

#46 I Hope To Be This Happy Someday Share icon

#47 I Have A Simple Life Of Staying At Home And Living Off Selling Art And Dog Sitting Share icon

#48 I Love To See People Realize This Share icon

#49 In Quarantine And With Loads Of Spare Time, My Dad Decided To Build A Shelter Share icon

#50 More Community Pantries ! Can Be Also More Than Just Food Share icon

#51 I'm Not Huge Into Tea, But I Recently Found This Tray And Teapot At The Discount Store And It's One Of My New Favorite Evening Habits Share icon

#52 Vincent Van Gogh's Bedroom Re-Imagined In Real Life Share icon

#53 A 19 Year Old Game On A 8 Year Old Console. You Don’t Need The Latest And Great To Experience Great Stories Share icon

#54 Today Started As A Bad Day Share icon

#55 Regrowing Lettuce In Water. This Makes Me Happy :) Share icon

#56 Morning Matcha - Living The Slow Life Share icon

#57 The View From My Tent This Morning. So Nice To Get Away From The Hustle Of The City Even Just For A Few Days Share icon

#58 Me, My Wife And Our Two Kids Put Our Entire Lives Inside A 31ft Travel Trailer To Travel The Country. I Couldn't Be Happier Share icon

#59 If Only We Could Reclaim Our Spaces In Other Places Too Share icon

#60 Living On An Off Grid Farm In Rural Cape Breton All Summer, For My Birthday I Enjoyed An Avocado Sent To Me By My Mom On The Beach And I've Never Been Happier Share icon

#61 Getting Away From The News For An Afternoon Share icon

#62 My Reading Nook Coming Together. Thought I'd Share With You All Share icon

#63 I Am So Free Now Share icon

#64 I Love The Smell Of A Freshly Vacuumed Lawn In The Morning! Share icon

#65 Hope This Counts - Simplified My Office Share icon

#66 Growing My Own Food Share icon

#67 I Just Discovered This Sub! This Is My Cabin In Rural Nova Scotia - I’m Preparing To Have A Friend Do His 2-Week Isolation Here; Hope He Survives This Simple Life! Share icon

#68 We Were Told The Tree Was Dead - Today We’ve Been Pleasantly Surprised Share icon

#69 Nothing Makes Me Happier Than Spending A Beautiful Day With This Guy Share icon

#70 Watching Seeds Sprout Is Such A Joy! Share icon

#71 My Simple Minimalist Kitchen (About 600€ For Everything) Share icon

#72 I Feel Very Lucky And Grateful Share icon

#73 Decluttering Instagram Share icon

#75 Celebrating 1 Year Of Being Mortgage Free In My Version Of Paradise. It Took 8 Years To Achieve But I Never Gave Up. This Is The View From The Off Grid Tiny Home I Built Share icon

#76 Does Anyone Else Enjoy Hanging Clothes Or Am I The Only Weirdo? Share icon

#77 This Is My Therapy ✨🐕‍🦺 Share icon

#78 Wise Words From An Auto Shop Near Me! Share icon

#79 Big City Living To A Small Mountain Town Share icon

#80 Where I Get My Drinking Water…and Art Supplies? Share icon

#81 My Motto Has Helped A Ton Share icon

#82 Wearing This Every Day Reminds Me How Much I Value Simplicity. I Don't Always Need The Newest Or Shiniest Thing To Be Happy Share icon

#83 Had An Ice Cream Float After Years! Share icon

#84 Traded Big City Nice For A Small Mountain Town With A Forest In My Backyard Share icon

#85 Moved To A Small Mountain Town From A Huge City Share icon

#86 Wild Honey Mushrooms + My Girlfriends Chickens Eggs = A Meal For For A King! Share icon

#87 50 Shades Of Purple Joy 💜 Share icon

#88 Beans And Beets Remix Share icon

#89 Smooshing Into A 2 Bedroom House: It’s Chaotic But We Love It Share icon

#90 Drying Foraged Apples And Beans From My Garden On My Closed Balcony.🍎🍏 Share icon

#91 We Lived In Our Car For 4 Months -And Honestly, We Loved It Share icon

#92 I Lost Myself Chasing What Others Wanted. (This Is Just 1/3 Of What I Used To Have) Share icon

#93 Berry Season Again. A Basket, A Stick, And Time Outside – Simple Joys Share icon

#94 Our Simple Morning Share icon

#95 Anyone Else Enjoying Winter Walks To Clear Their Mind? ❄️ Share icon

#96 Spent The Weekend Picking Dandelions And Selling Goats. Simple Living Is Giving My Daughter The Childhood I Dreamed Of Share icon

#97 Everyone Says It’s Sad Beige, But Beige Makes Me Happy Share icon

#98 I Feel Like I Captured A Moment Where Time Ticked As Slow As Watching A Clock Goes. When You Stand Still And Realize You’re In This Moment. Birds Chirping Share icon

#99 My Simple Living Home Share icon

#100 Disposable Camera On A Trip Instead Of Phone Share icon

#101 Enjoy The Sunset! Share icon

#102 Way Too Excited For Bird Migration Season!! Share icon

#103 My Simple 10-Minute Morning Reset Share icon

#104 Moving In: Empty Chairs On My Balcony Enjoying The Landscape, Promising A Peaceful New Life Share icon

#105 I Love Being Outdoors On Cozy Cloudy Days! ❤️ Share icon

#106 Living Simply By Doing... More? Share icon

#107 Switch To Edc Wallet Share icon

#108 Homemade Banana Bread And Iced Matcha Latte Share icon

#109 The Moments That Fill Me The Most Cost Close To Nothing Share icon

#110 My Heat For The Upcoming Winter, Tariff And Electric Rate Hike Notwithstanding Share icon

#111 Kinda Lost My Urge To Buy Stuff… And All The Stress With It, Tbh Share icon