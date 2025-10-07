112 “Simple Living” Posts To Make You Appreciate Having Less
Sometimes, the best things in life aren’t about big milestones or extravagant achievements—they’re in the quiet, everyday moments we often take for granted. Whether it’s sipping a warm cup of tea on a rainy day, hearing your favorite song unexpectedly, or just enjoying the calm of a slow morning, these little joys can make life feel truly fulfilling.
To celebrate this idea, we’ve gathered some of the most heartwarming posts from the r/simpleliving subreddit. These posts show that joy isn’t always about having more—it’s about appreciating what’s already around us. Keep scrolling to see the little things that make life special, and who knows? You might just find a new appreciation for the simple moments in your own day!
There are moments in life when you pause, take a deep breath, and realize that all you truly want is peace. Some people find it in practicing yoga, others in painting or taking long walks in nature. But peace isn’t a one-size-fits-all concept—it means different things to different people, shaped by personal experiences and perspectives.
For some, true peace lies in living a simple, uncluttered life—free from distractions and material attachments. One of the most profound examples of this simplicity is found in Jain monks. They renounce all worldly possessions, dedicating their lives to mindfulness, non-violence, and inner peace.
Bored Panda had the opportunity to speak with Jain Monk Rajendra Sethia from Rajasthan, who shared his personal journey of transformation. Once deeply involved in corporate life, he made the bold decision to walk away from everything familiar to him, choosing instead a life of minimalism and spiritual fulfillment. His story sheds light on the profound philosophy behind Jainism and the peace that comes with renouncing materialistic desires.
“I was a successful chartered accountant at a big firm, living a comfortable life,” he shared. “But something always felt amiss. I kept thinking a job switch would help, but deep down, I knew it wasn’t the corporate world that was the problem—it was my need for something more meaningful.” That realization set him on a path he never imagined for himself.
“I come from a Jain family, but I never followed religious teachings seriously,” he admitted. “It was only when I started reading more about Jainism that I began to resonate with its teachings, especially the principle of Aparigraha—non-possession. The idea that true happiness comes from letting go really struck a chord with me.”
He explained that embracing this principle meant giving up everything he once valued—his gadgets, luxury car, branded clothes, and even the financial security he had worked so hard for. “It wasn’t easy at first. Letting go of attachments is harder than it sounds. But once I did, I felt lighter, freer,” he recalled.
Life as a Jain monk is rooted in extreme simplicity. “We wear simple clothing, which we wash ourselves. There’s no excess, no unnecessary possessions,” he shared. “Initially, it seemed overwhelming—how do you go from a life of comfort to complete minimalism? But the peace and clarity it brings is indescribable.”
When it comes to food, Jain monks follow strict dietary practices. “We eat only what is necessary, and always with gratitude. The idea is that food should nourish the soul, not just the body,” he explained. “There’s no craving for expensive meals or luxury dining. In fact, I don’t even think about the things I used to indulge in.”
Another guiding principle he follows is Satya—truth. “Speaking and living in complete honesty sets you free,” he said. “It removes unnecessary complications in life. When you live with truth, you don’t have to remember lies or maintain false appearances. It simplifies everything.”
Of course, such a life isn’t for everyone. “It’s a deeply personal choice, and I understand that it may seem extreme,” he admitted. “Leaving behind your family and worldly comforts isn’t easy. But for me, it was necessary. I feel more at peace now than ever before.”
His journey is a powerful reminder that happiness and fulfillment don’t always come from having more but sometimes from having less. And while not everyone can or would choose such an extreme path, there’s something to be said about embracing a simpler, more mindful way of living.
In today’s world, where consumption is at an all-time high, maybe we could all take a step toward a more minimalistic, sustainable lifestyle. Not only is it beneficial for our peace of mind, but it’s also better for the planet. Which of these posts resonated with you the most? Let us know in the comments!